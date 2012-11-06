TEXT-S&P raises GMAC Commercial Mortgage 1998-C2 class F rating

OVERVIEW -- We raised our rating on class F to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 1998-C2, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- The upgrade primarily reflects our analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the transaction structure, and liquidity available to the trust. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the class F commercial mortgage pass-through certificates to 'AA+ (sf)' from 'B (sf)' from GMAC Commercial Mortgage Securities Inc.'s series 1998-C2, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The upgrade primarily reflects our analysis of the credit characteristics of the remaining collateral, the transaction structure, and liquidity available to the trust. In addition, our analysis factored in the magnitude of loans for which the collateral has been defeased ($78.4 million, 44.4%) and fully amortizing loans ($50.4 million, 28.5%) with maturities ranging between 2013 and 2023. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the collateral pool balance was $176.7 million, which is 7.0% of the balance at issuance. The pool includes 61 loans and one real estate owned (REO) asset, down from 404 loans at issuance. The transaction has experienced $62.4 million in principal losses from 40 assets to date. Six loans ($28.8 million, 16.3%) in the pool are on the master servicer's watchlist. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 NONDEFEASED ASSETS The top 10 nondefeased assets have an aggregate outstanding balance of $55.6 million (31.5%). Two of the top 10 assets ($9.7 million, 5.5%) are with the special servicer while three of the top 10 assets ($25.0 million, 14.1%) are on the master servicer's watchlist, which we discuss below. The D'Amato Portfolio loan ($18.6 million, 10.5%), the largest nondefeased asset in the pool, is secured by a portfolio of nine retail properties and 28 industrial properties totaling 719,972 sq. ft. in Connecticut and Rhode Island. The loan was placed on the master servicer's watchlist due to deferred maintenance from storm damage on several properties in the portfolio. The master servicer, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC (Berkadia), indicated that the borrower is remedying the deferred maintenance items. The reported DSC and occupancy were 1.17x and 90.6%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2012. The Hickory Manor Apartments loan, the fifth-largest nondefeased asset in the pool ($3.8 million, 2.1%), is secured by a 152-unit multifamily complex in Antioch, Tenn. The loan was placed on Berkadia's watchlist due to a low reported DSC, which was 1.07x for the six months ended June 30, 2012. Reported occupancy was 92.1% for the same period. The Stratford House loan, the 10th-largest nondefeased asset in the pool ($2.6 million, 1.5%), is secured by a 127-bed skilled nursing home in Chattanooga, Tenn. The loan is on the master servicer's watchlist due to a non-compliant state survey. The reported DSC and occupancy for the trailing 12-months ended Sept. 30, 2011, were 3.55x and 94.0%, respectively. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, two assets ($9.7 million, 5.5%) in the pool were with the special servicer, also Berkadia. The payment status of the specially serviced assets, as reported in the October 2012 trustee remittance report, is as follows: one is REO ($4.4 million, 2.5%) and one is a nonperforming matured balloon loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%). Details of the two assets are as follows: The Georgetown Plaza Shopping Center loan ($5.3 million, 3.0%), the largest of the two assets with Berkadia, is the third-largest nondefeased asset in the pool. The nonperforming matured balloon loan is secured by a 109,800-sq.-ft. retail shopping center in Indianapolis, Ind., and has a total reported trust exposure of $6.3 million. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on April 29, 2008, due to imminent maturity default. According to Berkadia, it is currently working on environmental and litigation issues. The reported net cash flow is insufficient to support debt service and the property is currently 68.0% occupied. Based on an updated May 2012 appraisal value, we expect a moderate loss upon the eventual resolution of this loan. The 7277 World Communications Drive (Sitel Corp.) asset, the fourth-largest nondefeased asset in the pool, has a trust balance of $4.4 million (2.5%) and a total reported trust exposure of $5.0 million. The 42,131-sq.-ft. office building in Omaha, Neb., was transferred to Berkadia on Jan. 22, 2010, and became REO on Aug. 10, 2010. Berkadia stated that the 100% vacant property is under contract for sale and is expected to close in November 2012. We expect a significant loss upon the eventual resolution of the asset. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA -- Rating Methodology And Assumptions For U.S. And Canadian CMBS, Sept. 5, 2012 -- CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology, Sept. 5, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011 -- U.S. CMBS 'AAA' Scenario Loss And Recovery Application, July 21, 2009 RELATED RESEARCH -- Application of CMBS Global Property Evaluation Methodology In U.S. And Canadian Transactions, Sept. 5, 2012