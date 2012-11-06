版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 05:58 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Dow Chemical proposed notes

Nov 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' rating to The Dow Chemical Co.'s proposed offering of up to $2.5
billion of senior unsecured notes maturing in 2022 and 2042. The company plans
to use proceeds primarily to repay or refinance debt or other obligations and
for general corporate purposes. The existing ratings on Dow, including the 'BBB'
corporate credit rating and 'A-2' commercial paper rating, remain unchanged. 

Dow's credit metrics are near the weaker end of our range of expectations at 
the current ratings, including adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3-4x, and operating 
results may well weaken somewhat more in coming quarters given our 
expectations of subdued global economic growth. However, year-to-date 
operating cash generation has been stronger in 2012 than 2011. Dow also 
recently announced significant measures that should serve to bolster credit 
quality. These include capacity closures, headcount reductions, and other 
cost-saving measures, as well as a considerable reduction in capital spending 
in 2013. In addition, the company stands to benefit from an improving 
petrochemical cost position based on low-cost North American shale gas. 
Importantly, management remains committed to maintaining or improving credit 
quality and plans to continue reducing debt even though it has achieved its 
goal of 40% net unadjusted debt to capital. Also, appeals in the K-Dow 
arbitration seem to have been exhausted, so that Dow should receive the $2.16 
billion the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of 
Commerce has awarded it, plus interest and arbitration costs.
 
 
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating Companies In The Global 
Commodity Chemicals Industry, Sept. 19, 2012 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
 
RATINGS LIST 

The Dow Chemical Co. 
 Corporate credit rating                  BBB/Stable/A-2

Ratings Assigned
 $2.5 bil. sr unsec due 2022 and 2042     BBB



Temporary contact numbers: Cynthia Werneth (347-233-0541); Liley Mehta 
(347-266-4565) Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of 
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All 
ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's 
public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box 
located in the left column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐