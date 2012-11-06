TEXT-Fitch raises Intercorp Retail IDRs to 'BB'

Nov 6 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the ratings of Intercorp Retail Inc.
(Intercorp) and Intercorp Retail Trust (IRT) as follows:
Intercorp Retail Inc.'s (Intercorp):
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Intercorp Retail Trust (IRT):
--Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--USD300 million senior guaranteed notes due in 2018 to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
IRT, a fully owned subsidiary of Intercorp, is a trust formed under the laws of
the Cayman Islands solely to issue the guaranteed notes.
Fitch Ratings has also upgraded the ratings of Interproperties Holding
(Interproperties) as follows:
Interproperties:
--Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Interproperties Finance Trust (IFT):
--Foreign currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--USD185 million senior secured notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
IFT is a trust constituted under the laws of the Cayman Islands solely to issue
the secured notes. The notes are structured as if they were senior secured
obligations of Interproperties.
The Rating Outlook for Intercorp, IRT, Interproperties and IFT is Stable. The
ratings of these companies have been linked through Fitch's parent and
subsidiaries rating criteria.
The upgrades reflect the enhancement of Intercorp's capital structure and
liquidity following a USD460 million initial equity public offering (IPO) by its
subsidiary InRetail Peru Corp. (InRetail) during October. Most of the proceeds
from this IPO will be used by Interproperties, which is a real estate subsidiary
of InRetail, to develop shopping centers. These malls will provide the real
estate platform for Intercorp's supermarket and retail pharmacy operations to
further enhance their strong business positions.
Supermarket & Pharmacy Retail Segments Main Cash Flow Drivers:
Intercorp's supermarkets and retail pharmacies have strong market positions and
solid brand recognition. Supermercados Peruanos (SPSA) represents approximately
50% of Intercorp's consolidated EBITDA during the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2012,
while Inkafarma accounts for an additional 34%. These businesses represent the
primary sources of funding for the repayment of the USD300 million senior
guaranteed notes due in 2018 that were issued by IRT. On a combined basis, these
two business divisions have an adjusted gross leverage ratio of 4.1x.
SPSA is the second largest supermarket chain in Peru, with an estimated 35%
market share. As of Sept. 30, 2012, SPSA operated 78 stores throughout the
country with a total LTM EBITDA of USD74 million. It opened 11 of these stores
during the past year. Inkafarma is the leading pharmaceutical retailer in Peru
with an estimated market share of around 45% market. Inkafarma operated 505
stores throughout the country and had an EBITDA of USD49 million during the LTM
ended Sept. 30, 2012. Approximately 90 of its stores were opened during the last
year.
Shopping Center Business's Credit Profile Incorporated:
During August 2012, Intercorp completed a corporate restructuring that
incorporated the shopping center business under its subsidiary InRetail Real
Estate Corp. This transaction was viewed as positive for Intercorp's credit
quality. InRetail Real Estate Corp. has a very strong business position in
Peru's shopping center industry though its ownership stake in 10 shopping
centers, and the management of three shopping centers owned by third-parties.
These malls provide the company with relatively stable and predictable cash
flows and have low working capital requirements. Business risk is lowered by
lease revenues that are predominately fixed in nature and also provide for the
pass-through of ongoing maintenance and operating expenses.
The development of the shopping center business is a central component in
Intercorp's business strategy of expanding its retail formats. The expected
business growth in Intercorp's retail operations ensures high occupancy levels
for its shopping centers. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the company maintains
approximately 275 thousand square meters of total owned gross leasable area
(GLA). It has an additional 226 thousand GLA under construction with completion
schedules that vary throughout 2013-2014.
Adequate Leverage, Solid Liquidity:
Intercorp's total consolidated adjusted debt was USD682 million as of June 30,
2012. The company's total on-balance debt of USD455 million was composed
primarily of bank loans, public debt, and financial leasing, while its
off-balance debt of USD227 million was related to operating lease obligations.
For the last 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Intercorp had a total adjusted
debt-to-EBITDAR ratio of 4.8x.
On a pro-forma basis, considering the IPO plus this corporate restructuring, the
company's gross adjusted and net adjusted leverage ratios are estimated at 5.6x
an 2.5x, respectively. The incorporation of the shopping center businesses added
approximately USD30 million of EBITDA and about USD272 million of additional
debt. About USD350 million of the USD460 million IPO will be used to fund
shopping center expansion activities.
Factors Constraining the Ratings:
Limited geographic diversification, businesses under development, and
competition are credit factors that constrain the ratings. All of the company's
operations are in Peru. Competition is increasing in the formal retail sector,
as key competitors are also implementing significant capex plans to consolidate
their market positions. Negatively factored in the ratings are the weak credit
profiles of Intercorp's home improvement, department stores, and retail-oriented
credit card businesses. Most of these businesses are still in the development
phase and generate either a low or negative amount of EBITDA. The cash flow
generation from these businesses relative to Intercorp's consolidated EBITDA is
not expected to materially change during the next 12 months.
Favorable Business Outlook:
Intercorp is expected to continue to benefit from Peru's strong retail industry
fundamentals and further integration of its retail and real estate operations.
Peru's favorable economic environment has led to increases in disposable income,
which in turn has boosted retail sales growth. Low penetration levels support
expectations for continued growth in the formal retail sector, with Peru's
informal market still accounting for 75% to 80% of the sector, versus
approximately 50% on average for the region. Furthermore, there is a limited
supply of gross leasable area (GLA) in the shopping centers, and, therefore, an
inadequate supply of space to meet the demands of the main retailers. The
ratings reflect the view that the company will continue to benefit from the
country's positive business environment as the Peruvian economy is forecasted to
post growth rates of 5.8% and 6.2% during 2012 and 2013, respectively, after
growing by 6.9% and 8.8% in 2011 and 2010.
Fitch's base case results in consolidated revenue growth rates of approximately
12% and 22% for Intercorp during 2012 and 2013. These projections included the
shopping centers. Intercorp's 2013 EBITDA margin is forecast to be about 10%,
while its gross adjusted leverage (Total Adjusted Debt/ EBITDAR)and net adjusted
leverage (Total Adjusted Net Debt/ EBITDAR)ratios are projected to be
approximately 4.5x and 3.7x, respectively, at the end of 2013.
Rating Drivers:
Positive Rating Actions: Intercorp's ratings could be positively affected by
significant improvement in its cash flow generation and credit metrics. An
upgrade is not likely to occur, however, until the company completes its capex
plan and reverses its negative free cash flow trends. Other considerations will
include an improvement in the cash flow generated by its department stores, home
improvement stores, and credit card operations.
Negative Rating Actions: A rating downgrade could be triggered by a decline in
the Peruvian macroeconomic environment in which the company operates, and/or
delays in the execution of the capex plan. The ratings incorporated the
expectation that the company will develop its growth strategy organically; M&A
activity is not factored in the ratings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
