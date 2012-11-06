TEXT-S&P assigns William Lyon Homes corporate credit rating

Nov 6 () - Overview
-- William Lyon Homes Inc.'s successful exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy
on Feb. 25, 2012, has allowed it to improve its balance sheet through debt
reduction and new equity contributions.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company and a
'B-' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $300 million senior
unsecured notes.
-- We also are assigning a '4' recovery rating on the senior unsecured
notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's operating
performance will continue to improve as a result of a relatively stronger
housing market and adequate liquidity position.
Rating Action
As Standard & Poor's Ratings Services previously announced, on Oct. 31, 2012,
Standard & Poor's assigned a 'B-' corporate credit rating to William Lyon
Homes Inc. and a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $300
million senior unsecured notes. We also assigned a '4' recovery rating on the
senior unsecured notes, indicating our expectation for an average (30%-50%)
recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlook is stable (see list).
Rationale
Our ratings on William Lyon reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial
profile, marked by low interest coverage and debt leverage metrics that remain
high following its reorganization. We consider the company's business profile
as "vulnerable", given William Lyon's relatively small homebuilding platform
and its uncertain ability to generate the necessary level of new home sales to
reach sustained profitability in the near-term.
Newport Beach, Ca.-based William Lyon is a privately-held, regional
homebuilder with operations concentrated in Nevada, Arizona, and California.
It engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family
detached homes, attached townhomes, and condominiums. The company's core
market consists primarily of entry-level and first-time move-up buyers. During
the trailing-12-months ended Sept. 30, 2012, William Lyon closed on 811 homes
with an average selling price of $273,000 and generated roughly two-thirds of
revenue from its California markets.
William Lyon successfully exited bankruptcy on Feb. 25, 2012, after filing a
prepackaged plan under Chapter 11 of the U.S. bankruptcy code on Dec. 19,
2011. As a result of the restructuring, the successor company reduced
outstanding debt to $381 million from $563 million and raised $85 million of
cash equity in the process. Since its exit from bankruptcy, William Lyon has
raised an additional $30 million of cash and $10.5 million of inventory in
exchange for new equity through October 2012.
Leverage is improved as a result of the restructuring process and recent
equity contributions, but remains elevated in our opinion. Debt-to-total
capitalization is projected to be 68% pro forma for the new $30 million equity
investment and proposed note issuance, down from 74% at the end of the third
quarter 2012 and 143% prior to the restructuring process. Homebuilding
debt-to-EBITDA on a trailing-12-month basis was close to 17x (excluding land
sales). While we expect this measure to decline as volume strengthens, it
should remain above that of most rated builders over the next year.
In the first two full quarters since its emergence, the company's new home
deliveries were up 56%, backlog has doubled, and adjusted gross margins
expanded by 440 basis points over those of the prior year. Our base-case
scenario analysis assumes that the company continues to report operational
improvements as a result of a relatively stronger housing market and increased
flexibility from recent equity investments. We also expect William Lyon to
invest the new capital and utilize existing land holdings to expand its
relatively modest homebuilding platform over the next two years. Consequently,
we project debt-to-EBITDA to fall to the 13x-14x range in 2013. We do not
forecast EBITDA to fully cover interest incurred for the full year 2013.
Liquidity
William Lyon's liquidity is adequate to meet its existing working capital
needs over the next 12 months, in our view.
We base our liquidity assessment on the following factors:
-- We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash and EBITDA)
over the next year to exceed its uses by over 1.2x; and
-- There are no material debt maturities until November 2020.
William Lyon's sources of liquidity, pro forma, for the note issuance and
equity raise included $77 million of unrestricted cash and any proceeds from
the potential future sale of land. The company is also pursuing commitments of
up to $75 million for a new first lien revolving credit facility and our
current ratings incorporate the expectation that it will be fully available at
closing.
Identified uses of cash over the next 12 months include land development
funding on existing projects for regular working capital purposes, any
discretionary spending on new land and development, and a projected $25
million to $30 million of interest expense. We project operating cash flow to
be modestly negative over the next year.
Recovery analysis
The '4' recovery rating on William Lyon's proposed senior unsecured notes
indicates our expectation for an average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that William Lyon's operating
performance will continue to improve as a result of a relatively stronger
housing market and increased flexibility from recent equity investments and
debt reduction. We would consider a downgrade if the company's liquidity
becomes constrained, covenant cushions materially decline, or macroeconomic
conditions cause the housing market to take another sharp turn downward. We
view an upgrade as less likely in the next 12 months given the smaller size of
the company's homebuilding operations and its still elevated leverage position.
Ratings List
Ratings Assigned
William Lyon Homes Inc.
Corporate credit B-/Stable/--
$300 million notes B-
Recovery rating 4
