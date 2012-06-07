版本:
TEXT-S&P: Aeroflex Inc 'B+' rating off watch negative

Overview	
     -- U.S. microelectronics and test & measurement equipment provider 	
Aeroflex's revenues and profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline in 	
recent quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage 	
     -- We are removing the company from CreditWatch, while affirming out 'B+' 	
corporate credit rating and assigning a negative outlook.	
     -- We are revising the liquidity profile from "less than adequate" to 	
"adequate" as a result of the recent amendment to its credit facility to 	
improve covenant headroom.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects weaker-than-expected operating 	
performance in recent quarters and uncertain timing of a recovery.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 	
Aeroflex Inc., including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. At the same time, 	
we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative 	
implications on May 14, 2012. The outlook is negative. 	
	
We also affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on the company's $800 million senior 	
secured credit facilities, including its $725 million term loan B and $75 	
million revolving credit facility. The '2' recovery rating on the secured debt 	
remains unchanged and indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) 	
recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating reflects Aeroflex's deteriorating operating performance and credit 	
measures in recent quarters. We expect the company's revenues and margins to 	
remain under pressure and adjusted leverage to temporarily rise near the 	
mid-5x area over the near term, primarily reflecting material deterioration in 	
Aeroflex's test division's (ATS) wireless testing segment. We view the 	
company's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile is 	
"aggressive," as defined in our criteria. 	
	
Aeroflex is a fabless semiconductor company emphasizing the design and 	
marketing of proprietary radiation-tolerant microelectronics products for 	
space, as well as test & measurement equipment to the communications, defense, 	
and aerospace markets. Its primary customers are the U.S. government and its 	
defense and aerospace contractors, as well as certain wireless infrastructure 	
manufacturers. While it enjoys exposure to mostly stable government and 	
defense customers, Aeroflex's commercial end markets could experience 	
volatility during downturns. In addition, Standard & Poor's views Aeroflex's 	
product focus as narrow and its overall industry position as modest. As a 	
result, we view the company's business risk profile as weak.	
	
Aeroflex's microelectronics segment (AMS) accounts for a little over half of 	
its revenues and a majority of its operating profit. The segment produces 	
highly specialized products such as application-specific integrated circuits 	
(ASICs), high-reliability microelectronics, and space radiation-tolerant 	
semiconductors.	
	
ATS also pursues a niche strategy in specialty markets, with the majority of 	
the business consisting of small but leading positions addressing avionics, 	
radio communication, and, more recently, fourth-generation (4G) wireless 	
communication test equipment. The balance of the division serves general 	
purpose markets and is subject to competition from significantly larger peers. 	
While the test division typically generates lower operating margins than the 	
microelectronics segment, it does provide some diversity to the company's 	
revenue base.	
	
Within its niches, the company's product positions are typically strong. 	
Aeroflex maintains a leading market share for space- and radiation-qualified 	
microelectronics, where it is often the primary or sole supplier. In addition, 	
its intellectual property and specialized certifications provide significant 	
barriers to potential new entrants, especially in the AMS segment. On the 	
other hand, addressable markets are small, and the company depends on the 	
level of U.S.-based defense spending in electronics and testing equipment.	
	
We view Aeroflex's financial risk profile as aggressive, primarily reflecting 	
the volatility of the semiconductor industry and its adjusted leverage near 	
5.0x as of the March quarter. This contrasts to 4.2x leverage a year ago and 	
reflects weakened operating results through the downturn of the current 	
semiconductor cycle. The ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to 	
total debt of 13% is also on the low end for an aggressive financial risk 	
profile.	
	
Operating results in recent quarters primarily reflect a weak global economy 	
and material deterioration in ATS' wireless testing segment. We anticipate 	
Aeroflex's operating results and credit metrics will improve modestly in 	
fiscal 2013. Specifically, we expect revenues to increase low-single digits 	
based on our assumptions of a stable defense/satellite environment, as well as 	
a rebound in the wireless test business from the delayed Long-Term Evolution 	
(LTE) rollout, leading to a modest EBITDA improvement. Nonetheless, based on 	
management's statement that debt reduction is a key initiative, we believe 	
Aeroflex's adjusted leverage could decline to the mid-4x range by the end of 	
fiscal 2013. 	
	
Liquidity	
We have revised Aeroflex's liquidity to "adequate" from "less than adequate," 	
based on our estimate of EBITDA cushion in excess of 15% following the recent 	
amendment of its leverage covenant. Sources include cash balances of $32 	
million, supplemented by $75 million availability under its revolving credit 	
facility and expected positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) in fiscal 2012. 	
Uses include moderate capital expenditures at about 4% of revenues and modest 	
debt amortization.	
	
Our assessment of Aeroflex's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations, assumptions, and factors:	
     -- We believe cash flow coverage of sources to uses will be greater than 	
1.2x for the next 12 months. 	
     -- We estimate sources of cash are likely to exceed cash uses for the 	
next 12 months.	
     -- We expect covenant headroom to remain in excess of 15%.	
     -- We believe the company's relationship with its banks is sound.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Aeroflex, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will 	
likely be pressured over the next few quarters and that adjusted leverage will 	
remain in the low- to mid-5x range without further debt reduction over this 	
period. If Aeroflex can attain and is positioned to sustain about 5x adjusted 	
leverage within the next 12 months, either through operating improvements or 	
debt reduction, we would consider revising the outlook to stable. 	
	
Alternatively, we would consider a lower rating if weak operating performance 	
persists, leading to reduced EBITDA generation and adjusted leverage above 5x 	
on a sustained basis, which would not be supportive of the aggressive 	
financial risk profile.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Aeroflex Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Negative/--     B+/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB-/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  2	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

