版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 8日 星期五 05:16 BJT

TEXT-S&P cuts Navistar International rating to 'B+'

Overview	
     -- Truck manufacturer Navistar International Corp. reported a
nearly $700 million loss for its fiscal first half and will, in our view, be
challenged to avoid a full-year loss.	
     -- We have revised our assessment of the company's business risk profile 	
to "weak" from "fair."	
     -- We are downgrading Navistar to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placing our ratings 	
on CreditWatch with negative implications pending discussions with management 	
about future prospects and strategy.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Navistar International Corp., including the corporate credit rating to 'B+', 	
from 'BB-'. At the same time, we placed our ratings on Navistar on CreditWatch 	
with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement reflect the company's operational and 	
financial setbacks in recent months:	
     -- Quality issues relating to the frequency of large engine repairs are 	
worse than previously expected.	
     -- EPA certification of Navistar's engines with respect to emissions 	
standards is taking longer than anticipated.	
     -- Navistar is carrying higher-than-expected inventories, in the U.S. 	
because of trade-ins and in Brazil because of weak demand.	
     -- The company reported Class 8 truck market share was down one 	
percentage point year-over-year (market share has dwindled to less than 20% 	
this year from a peak of 28% in 2009), and we are skeptical of a significant 	
rebound in share for the fiscal second half (ended Oct. 31).	
     -- Even the usually reliable parts business declined substantially.	
	
For its second quarter, the company reported a loss before taxes of $295 	
million. Fiscal first-half before-tax results (as reported) dropped $515 	
million, to a loss, from the first half of fiscal 2011, which we already 	
considered anemic. Similarly, funds from operations for the company's first 	
half were negative and dropped nearly $600 million compared with first-half 	
2011. 	
	
Although Navistar has a historical pattern of better performance in its second 	
half, given the poor year-to-date performance, we consider it increasingly 	
unlikely that Navistar can avoid a full-year loss. Deteriorating industry 	
demand--highlighted by increasing cancellation of existing orders--will only 	
exacerbate Navistar's company-specific challenges. 	
	
Liquidity	
The company is suffering from large cash outflows. Total cash and marketable 	
securities are $620 million lower than at the beginning of Navistar's fiscal 	
year--although the current $737 million is still adequate. In addition, we 	
understand the quarter's results do not run afoul of covenants. Another metric 	
for balance sheet liquidity, change in cash, marketable securities, and 	
receivables, was negative by $1.126 billion during the first half.	
	
CreditWatch	
Our ratings on Navistar are on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending 	
discussions with the company's executives regarding their strategies for 	
reversing the recent trends. We could lower these ratings an additional notch 	
depending on whether, and to what extent, such strategies will succeed in 	
improving profits and cash flow. Our additional review could occur within the 	
next few weeks.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Navistar International Corp.	
Navistar Financial Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    BB-/Stable/--	
	
Navistar International Corp.	
 Senior unsecured                       B+/Watch Neg       BB-	
  Recovery rating                       4                  4	
 Subordinated                           B-/Watch Neg       B	
  Recovery rating                       6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐