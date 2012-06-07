TEXT-Fitch affirms Spectra Energy Partners IDR at 'BBB'

June 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spectra Energy Partners, LP
(SEP) 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'BBB' senior unsecured rating, as
well as SEP's 'F2' short-term IDR and commercial paper rating. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. Approximately $500 million of debt is affected by today's
action.
SEP's ratings reflect the low business risk and strong credit profile of SEP and
its operating assets. SEP owns and operates a diverse portfolio of gas
transportation and storage assets. Revenue is generated by a high percentage of
capacity reservation contracts which are largely volume and commodity price
insensitive. The assets generate stable, consistent cash flow for SEP, providing
comfort as to SEP's ability to meet obligations and provide distribution growth
to its unitholders. SEP's capital structure is expected to remain relatively
conservative. Fitch expects Debt/EBITDA of roughly 2.5x to 3.0x and distribution
coverage of roughly 1.1x for 2012 and 2013.
Key Rating Factors include:
Low Business Risk Assets: SEP's operations are primarily focused on gas
transportation and storage. It currently fully owns and operates the East
Tennessee interstate natural gas transmission system, the Big Sandy pipeline,
the Ozark Gas Transmission system, the Ozark Gas Gathering system, and the
Saltville Natural Gas Storage system. Additionally, SEP holds a 49% interest in
the Gulfstream interstate gas transmission system and a 50% interest in Market
Hub partners, a gas storage system. SEP's assets are stable, consistent cash
flow producers that generally possess longer term volume and commodity price
insensitive capacity reservation contracts typically with investment-grade
counterparties.
Solid Geographic Exposure: SEP is expected to capitalize on the expected growth
in demand for natural gas, particularly in the southeastern and mid-Atlantic
regions of the United States. SEP's assets access emerging supply areas and
higher growth demand areas are hard to replicate, and should provide organic
growth opportunities. While the industry is generally favorable for pipelines
serving growing eastern markets, pricing for high deliverability storage has
softened as basis spreads have tightened. As a result, for the near term,
storage could be re-contracted at lower rates.
Structural Subordination: SEP is structurally subordinated to debt at two of its
largest assets, East Tennessee and Gulfstream. Gulfstream is a non-consolidated
equity investment for SEP. While both of the East Tennessee and Gulfstream
assets are expected to be earnings and cash providers, both do possess a
moderate amount of leverage subordinating any dividends or distributions the
entities will pay up to SEP. Fitch does not expect this subordination to be a
problem given the consistent strong cash flows produced by these pipeline
entities.
Conservative Management Strategy: SEP's management has been growing the master
limited partnership (MLP) with a focus solely on lower risk pipeline and storage
assets with longer-term capacity reservation revenue. This approach helps SEP
maintain a consistent, stable cash flow profile and insulates it from commodity
price and volumetric exposures that can cause volatility in revenue and
earnings. SEP has a short but successful track record of managing its multiple
expansion projects with projects coming in on-time and on-budget. Additionally,
management avoids speculative building and obtains contractual support for its
expansion projects ahead of construction.
Sponsor Support: SEP's operations and activities are managed by Spectra Energy
Corp. (SE; Fitch rates SE operating subsidiary Spectra Energy Capital, LLC IDR:
'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), which indirectly owns SEP's general partner. SE
controls SEP's board of directors and management actions including setting the
levels of partnership distributions, amending the partnership agreement and
dictating strategy and capital structure decisions. As such SE could pressure
SEP to increase its distributions or leverage should SE's capital needs warrant
it. However, given SE's strong operating history, balance sheet and access to
capital markets, Fitch believes there is little incentive for SE to grow SEP's
operations or distributions in an aggressive manner or in any way detrimental to
SEP's credit profile. Fitch believes that SEP benefits from SE's history of
conservative management of SEP with regard to financing and growth strategy.
Additionally, SE's large portfolio of gas transportation and storage assets does
provide SEP the option for parent company asset dropdowns, though SEP remains
focused on organic growth and third party acquisitions.
Overall, Fitch believes SEP's operations and distribution policy will focus on
maintaining a low business risk profile and a strong balance sheet. For 2011,
SEP had debt to operating EBITDA of 2.7x and distribution coverage of 1.1x based
on Fitch calculations. Fitch expects SEP to continue to balance debt and equity
issuances to manage leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, between 2.5x to
3.0x while maintaining modest cash retention through a distribution coverage
ratio of roughly 1.1x. Fitch notes that a sustained worsening of credit ratios
versus Fitch's expectations due to increased leverage, poor operating
performance, significant speculative building or large-scale acquisitions would
all likely lead to a negative rating action.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'
--Short-term IDR and Commercial Paper rating at 'F2'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
