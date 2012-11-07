版本:
TEXT-Fitch publishes report on Hewlett-Packard tax hearing

Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report on the recent Senate
hearing related to offshore corporate profit shifting. The 3-page report mainly
focuses on the portion of the hearing dedicated to reviewing Hewlett-Packard's
offshore loan pools. The report titled "Hewlett-Packard Tax Hearing: If Only the
IRS Were This Easy on Individuals" can be found at www.FitchRatings.com.


