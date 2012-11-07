TEXT-Fitch publishes report on Hewlett-Packard tax hearing

BRIEF-Arkema SA says doubled capacity of Kepstan PEKK product line in France
Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has published a special report on the recent Senate hearing related to offshore corporate profit shifting. The 3-page report mainly focuses on the portion of the hearing dedicated to reviewing Hewlett-Packard's offshore loan pools. The report titled "Hewlett-Packard Tax Hearing: If Only the IRS Were This Easy on Individuals" can be found at www.FitchRatings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes