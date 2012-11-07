版本:
TEXT-S&P may raise Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01 ratings

OVERVIEW
     -- In July 2011, we lowered our rating on Amaren II Compartiment 
2004-01's class A2 notes because the swap documentation did not comply with 
our (superseded) 2010 counterparty criteria.
     -- Since then, the issuer has amended the documentation, which complies 
with our 2012 counterparty criteria.
     -- This, combined with our view of the transaction's strong performance, 
have led us to place our ratings on the class A2 and S notes on CreditWatch 
positive.
     -- Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01 is a French RMBS transaction with loans 
originated by BRED Banque Populaire and CASDEN Banque Populaire.
  
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today placed on CreditWatch positive its 'AA- (sf)' and 'A (sf)' credit 
ratings on Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01's class A2 and S notes, respectively.

On July 15, 2011, we lowered to 'AA- (sf)' from 'AAA (sf)' our rating on the 
class A2 notes because the swap documentation did not comply with our 
superseded (2010) counterparty criteria (see "Rating Lowered On French RMBS 
Transaction Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01's Class A2 Notes; Class S Rating 
Affirmed"). 

The issuer has since updated the swap counterparty documentation and this 
reflects our 2012 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework 
Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).

Given that we have also observed consistent strong transaction performance, we 
believe that we need to further examine the possibility of an upgrade of the 
class A2 and S notes through our credit and cash flow analysis. Consequently, 
we have placed all of our ratings in Amaren II Compartiment 2004-01 on 
CreditWatch positive.

We intend to complete our review of the transaction in the next few weeks.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 
