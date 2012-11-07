TEXT-Fitch affirms HSBC France at 'AA', outlook is negative

Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's (HSBC FR) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a' has been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING HSBC FR's IDRs are equalised with those of its 100%-shareholder, HSBC Bank plc, which is in turn owned by HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), both rated 'AA'/Negative. The bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that there would be an extremely high probability that HSBC would support HSBC FR, through HSBC Bank, if required. Fitch's views HSBC FR as a core subsidiary given the full integration of HSBC FR in the group's risk management, strategic direction, business model, funding and liquidity policies. HSBC's European trading and market-making platform in Euro-denominated interest rate derivatives, as well as Euro-denominated sovereign bonds are centrally booked and managed in HSBC FR. The French bank is also the group's banking platform for large French corporate clients and has a meaningful retail presence. IT systems, controls and procedures are fully integrated with those of the group. HSBC FR's IDRs would be expected to move in line with those of HSBC. HSBC FR's Long-Term IDR could be notched down if Fitch considered that its core importance to the group is likely to diminish, tighter national regulations led to weaker integration or capital and liquidity across the group became less fungible. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR HSBC FR's VR reflects its ample liquidity, diversified funding base, solid capital ratios and good asset quality. It also takes into account the bank's modest and very volatile operating profitability and the high concentration in its corporate loan portfolio. The RWN on the VR reflects Fitch's concerns about the weight of global banking and markets business in the earnings mix and some concentrated exposure to large corporates. These add vulnerability to HSBC FR's earnings, which may no longer be appropriately balanced by the bank's capitalisation level given the on-going Eurozone crisis. These concerns could lead to a downgrade of the VR. The agency is planning to review these issues in the context of a review of the HSBC group in December and aims to resolve the RWN at that time. HSBC FR's group function as the market-maker of euro-denominated government bonds and central provider of euro-interest rate derivatives, combined with a relatively weak performance from domestic retail and commercial operations mean that profitability is very sensitive to developments on financial markets. Global banking and markets represented 44% of operating revenue in H112, but only 17% in 2011 and pushed HSBC FR into an operating loss in 2011 as a whole. The bank has started to address the weak profitability in its retail and commercial banking divisions by implementing a strict cost-control and sustainable savings plan. HSBC FR's asset quality is good, with few arrears in its retail loan book and impaired loans mainly generated in the corporate (mainly SMEs) portfolio. However, single-name concentration is quite high, reflecting largely HSBC FR's role as the French banking platform for the whole group. Liquidity compares well with that of other large French banks, and HSBC FR is well prepared to meet liquidity requirements under Basel III. Capital ratios remain good even after heightened risk-weighted assets under Basel 2.5, with a Fitch Core Capital of 13.3% at end-H112. However, capital needs to be seen in the context of both exposure to capital markets and single name concentration. The rating actions are as follows: HSBC France (HSBC FR) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: Affirmed at 'AA', Negative Outlook Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: Affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating: 'a' placed on RWN Support Rating: Affirmed at '1' Senior Unsecured Notes: Affirmed at 'AA' Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1+' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fitch Inc. and Fitch Ratings Ltd. and a member of its board, is also a member of the board of HSBC France. Mr. Moulonguet does not participate in any Fitch rating committees, including that of HSBC France. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and