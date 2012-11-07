版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms HSBC France at 'AA', outlook is negative

Nov 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed HSBC France's (HSBC FR) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The bank's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'a' has been placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook
for the Long-term IDR is Negative. A full rating breakdown is provided at the
end of this comment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING

HSBC FR's IDRs are equalised with those of its 100%-shareholder, HSBC Bank plc, 
which is in turn owned by HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), both rated
'AA'/Negative. The bank's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that
there would be an extremely high probability that HSBC would support HSBC FR,
through HSBC Bank, if required. 

Fitch's views HSBC FR as a core subsidiary given the full integration of HSBC FR
in the group's risk management, strategic direction, business model, funding and
liquidity policies. HSBC's European trading and market-making platform in 
Euro-denominated interest rate derivatives, as well as Euro-denominated 
sovereign bonds are centrally booked and managed in HSBC FR. The French bank is 
also the group's banking platform for large French corporate clients and has a 
meaningful retail presence. IT systems, controls and procedures are fully 
integrated with those of the group.

HSBC FR's IDRs would be expected to move in line with those of HSBC. HSBC FR's 
Long-Term IDR could be notched down if Fitch considered that its core importance
to the group is likely to diminish, tighter national regulations led to weaker 
integration or capital and liquidity across the group became less fungible. 

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

HSBC FR's VR reflects its ample liquidity, diversified funding base, solid 
capital ratios and good asset quality. It also takes into account the bank's 
modest and very volatile operating profitability and the high concentration in 
its corporate loan portfolio. The RWN on the VR reflects Fitch's concerns about 
the weight of global banking and markets business in the earnings mix and some 
concentrated exposure to large corporates. These add vulnerability to HSBC FR's 
earnings, which may no longer be appropriately balanced by the bank's 
capitalisation level given the on-going Eurozone crisis. These concerns could 
lead to a downgrade of the VR. The agency is planning to review these issues in 
the context of a review of the HSBC group in December and aims to resolve the 
RWN at that time.  

HSBC FR's group function as the market-maker of euro-denominated government 
bonds and central provider of  euro-interest rate derivatives, combined with a 
relatively weak performance from domestic retail and commercial operations mean 
that profitability is very sensitive to developments on financial markets. 
Global banking and markets represented 44% of operating revenue in H112, but 
only 17% in 2011 and pushed HSBC FR into an operating loss in 2011 as a whole. 
The bank has started to address the weak profitability in its retail and 
commercial banking divisions by implementing a strict cost-control and 
sustainable savings plan.

HSBC FR's asset quality is good, with few arrears in its retail loan book and 
impaired loans mainly generated in the corporate (mainly SMEs) portfolio. 
However, single-name concentration is quite high, reflecting largely HSBC FR's 
role as the French banking platform for the whole group.

Liquidity compares well with that of other large French banks, and HSBC FR is 
well prepared to meet liquidity requirements under Basel III. Capital ratios 
remain good even after heightened risk-weighted assets under Basel 2.5, with a 
Fitch Core Capital of 13.3% at end-H112. However, capital needs to be seen in 
the context of both exposure to capital markets and single name concentration.  

The rating actions are as follows:

HSBC France (HSBC FR)

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: Affirmed at 'AA', Negative Outlook

Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: Affirmed at 'F1+'

Viability Rating:  'a' placed on RWN

Support Rating: Affirmed at '1'

Senior Unsecured Notes: Affirmed at 'AA'

Commercial paper: Affirmed at 'F1+'


Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above 
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been 
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Thierry Moulonguet, independent director of Fitch Inc. and Fitch Ratings Ltd. 
and a member of its board, is also a member of the board of HSBC France. Mr. 
Moulonguet does not participate in any Fitch rating committees, including that 
of HSBC France.

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated 15 August 
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and

