TEXT-Fitch affirms SKB-Bank at 'B', stable is outlook

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SKB-Bank's (SKB) Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this comment. 	
	
The affirmation reflects SKB's growing franchise, increasing diversification of 	
revenues, currently adequate asset quality and comfortable liquidity position. 	
However, the ratings are currently constrained by recent and further budgeted 	
fast lending growth, modest profitability for a retail-focused bank and a 	
tightly managed capital position, which translates into a modest ability to 	
absorb losses. 	
	
SKB has significantly expanded its retail lending after the crisis with an 	
exceptionally fast growth rate of about 90% per annum in 2010-2011. Together 	
with the bank's focus on long-term (up to seven years) unsecured lending, this 	
results in a largely unseasoned portfolio, which may demonstrate higher loss 	
rates when the loans mature, especially if economic conditions deteriorate. 	
Fitch also notes that such a long-term tenor is rather uncommon for other main 	
retail players. However, no deterioration is yet evident. As at end-2011, 	
non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue more than 90 days) represented a moderate 	
6.4% of retail loan book (7.2% for the total portfolio) and were 110% covered by	
impairment reserves.

