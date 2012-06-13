版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 21:49 BJT

TEXT-S&P: CEMAT reached standstill agreement

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD) are not affected
by the company's recent announcement of standstill agreement with the holders of
its third debentures issuance (R$98 million issued on April 7, 2011). CEMAT and
the debentures holders agreed that the company would not pay the monthly
obligations of principal and interest on this issue in June. The standstill
agreement temporarily prevents the payment acceleration of this issuance and is
part of the company's strategy to renegotiate its debt. As of May 31, 2012,
CEMAT had renegotiated about 30% of its total debt.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐