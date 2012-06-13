版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 13日 星期三 22:25 BJT

BANKOFNOVASCOTIA/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO, June 13 Bank of Nova Scotia : * Wealth management head says no plans to change 36 percent stake in CI

Financial at this point in time" * Scotiabank wealth head chris hodgson says bank might be interested in raising

CI stake if opportunity arose and market metrics made sense

