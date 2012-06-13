TEXT-S&P cuts Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-'

June 13 - Overview -- Weaker-than-expected operating trends at Pretium Packaging LLC (Pretium) will limit the potential for a material improvement in its financial risk profile. -- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Pretium to 'B-' from 'B' and lowering our issue ratings on the company's senior secured notes. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation of stable operating trends, adequate liquidity, and a financial profile consistent with the ratings. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Pretium Packaging LLC to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue ratings on the company's $150 million senior secured notes due 2016 to 'B-' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B'. The '3' recovery rating remains unchanged, indicating our expectation for a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation that Pretium will not be able to materially improve its financial profile in the near term. Despite initiatives to improve profitability, we expect operating margins and volumes will remain at or close to historical levels, limiting improvement in its credit metrics. Nevertheless, we continue to expect stable to modestly improving operating trends over the next few years supported by increased volumes, the benefits of ongoing rationalization of facilities, and various cost reduction efforts. The ratings on Chesterfield, Mo.-based plastic packaging company Pretium reflect the company's highly leveraged financial profile and weak business risk profile. Our financial risk assessment incorporates the company's very aggressive financial policies, weak cash flow protection, and high leverage. Our expectations for adequate liquidity, a favorable debt maturity profile, and unrestrictive financial covenants offset these weaknesses to some extent. Our business risk assessment incorporates Pretium's low geographic diversity in a competitive and fragmented industry, narrow product focus, and somewhat limited track record. Positive factors are relatively stable end markets, decent operating margins, and contractual raw material pass-through provisions for a large portion of its business. Pretium has annual revenues of about $235 million. It generates about 84% of revenues in the U.S. Pretium's end markets--food and beverage, consumer, and pharmaceuticals--are relatively stable, but its product diversity is limited to various types of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) containers. Its customer concentration is moderate. The company's largest customer accounts for about 5% of sales, and its top 10 customers account for about 38% of sales. However, the company's niche market positions in medium to short runs, its facilities strategically located near customers, and its established and contractual relationships with key customers provide some barriers to entry in this highly fragmented and competitive industry. Last year, volatile raw material costs hurt operating margins, but we expect the company to restore margins to levels acceptable for the ratings. About 60% of Pretium's sales are under three- to five-year contracts with customers that allow for pass-through of raw material costs, typically with a short time lag. We expect Pretium to maintain margins in the low to mid teens percentage area as a result of moderate business conditions, modest economic growth, and our expectation of a less-volatile HDPE and PET market this year. Pretium's financial profile is highly leveraged. The company has payment-in-kind (PIK) preferred equity, which we consider as debt-like in our calculations. As of March 31, 2012, the company's total adjusted debt to EBITDA (with PIK preferred treated as debt) is about 9.3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at approximately 3%. If we exclude the PIK preferred from debt, the ratios are about 6.3x and 4.3%, respectively. Although we recognize the qualitative benefits the PIK securities provide to the company in terms of the lack of debt service and their perpetuity, these instruments do not receive formal equity treatment under our hybrid criteria for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect credit metrics to remain generally unchanged for the next few years, reflecting stable to slightly improving operating trends. Our forecasts do not incorporate future dividend payments or large debt-funded acquisitions that could increase total leverage and weaken the financial profile. In our scenario forecasts (including the PIK preferred as debt), total adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain about 9x and FFO to total adjusted debt will remain in the mid single digit percentage area within the next year. Liquidity Liquidity is adequate. As of March 31, 2012, Pretium had about $23.9 million of availability (after about $4.5 million outstanding) and $1.6 million in letters of credit. Debt maturities are manageable, with no maturities until 2015 when the asset-based loan facility matures. The $150 million in notes are due in 2016. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect net working capital in fiscal 2012 to be slightly negative because of increased cash use for inventory and accounts receivables consistent with rising volumes and improving economic conditions. Overall, we believe the company's net working capital needs should be moderate based on our expectation of gradually rising volumes and limited increases in raw material prices this year. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect capital expenditures to average about $10.5 million and free cash flow to remain slightly negative in fiscal 2012. Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility include a springing minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x if availability falls below $3.75 million. Based on our forecasts, we do not expect availability to deteriorate to this level. If Pretium triggers this covenant, the coverage ratio will be applicable until availability equals or exceeds $3.75 million. Relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- Sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months will exceed uses by 1.2x or more; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 15% drop in EBITDA; and -- Debt maturities are manageable, with the earliest meaningful maturity in 2015. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Pretium to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects stable to gradually improving operating results and business conditions that should allow Pretium to maintain its current financial profile within the next year. We expect operating results over the next few years to reflect gradually increasing volumes and stable operating margins, consistent with our expectation for economic growth. The outlook also reflects modest cash flow generation, which should continue to support future cash outlays and adequate liquidity. We could lower the ratings if liquidity declines meaningfully or if free cash flow generation is lower than we project because of unexpected business challenges. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if operating margins weaken by 200 basis points or more, or if volumes decrease by 10% or more from current levels. At this point, FFO to total adjusted debt (PIK preferred treated as debt) would decrease toward the low-single-digit percentage area and total adjusted debt to EBITDA would increase to 10x or more. We could also lower the ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive financial policy decisions reduce the company's liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond current debt leverage levels. Although we do not expect to do so any time soon, we could raise the ratings modestly if FFO to total adjusted debt approaches 10% (PIK preferred treated as debt) and remains there. We would also need to be more comfortable with future financial policy decisions related to growth, acquisitions, and shareholder rewards. 