版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 01:11 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises WideOpenWest rating to 'B'

Overview	
     -- We believe U.S. cable service provider WideOpenWest (WOW)'s 	
acquisition of Knology Inc. will enable WOW to generate modest levels of free 	
operating cash flow and reduce leverage in the near term and are revising our 	
view of WOW's business risk profile to "fair" from "weak."	
     -- We are raising our ratings on WOW, including the corporate credit 	
rating to 'B' from 'B-', and removing them from CreditWatch Positive.	
     -- We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating 	
to the company's proposed $1.92 billion senior secured term loan due 2019 and 	
$200 million senior secured revolver due 2017.	
     -- The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation for modest revenue 	
growth and EBITDA margins remaining in the mid-30% area over the next year 	
despite competitive pressures.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Englewood, Colo.-based cable service provider WideOpenWest 	
Finance LLC (WOW) to 'B' from 'B-' and removed it from CreditWatch, where it 	
was placed with positive implications on April 18, 2012, following its 	
agreement to acquire West Point, Ga.-based cable operator Knology Inc. for 	
about $1.5 billion. The outlook is stable. 	
	
We are also assigning a 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the 	
company's proposed $1.92 billion senior secured term loan due 2019 and $200 	
million senior secured revolver due 2017. The '3' recovery rating indicates 	
our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment 	
default. Additionally, we expect the company to issue about $1.02 billion of 	
senior unsecured notes at a later date, which we have factored into our 	
ratings. 	
	
In addition, we raised all existing issue-levels ratings on WOW by one notch 	
and removed them from CreditWatch Positive. All recovery ratings on the debt 	
remain unchanged. However, we expect to withdraw the existing issue-level 	
ratings on both WOW and Knology when the transaction closes. We will also 	
withdraw our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Knology.	
	
The company plans to use proceeds from the new debt, coupled with about $200 	
million of sponsor equity, to fund the $807 million equity purchase price, 	
refinance around $676 million of existing Knology net debt and $1.5 billion of 	
existing WOW debt, pay about $156 million of transaction fees and related 	
expenses, and add $23 million of cash to the balance sheet. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our improved view of WOW's business risk profile, which 	
we now consider "fair" (as opposed to the previous "weak") given the increased 	
scale and improved geographic diversity. Additionally, we believe the 	
acquisition will enable WOW to generate modest levels of free operating cash 	
flow (FOCF) and reduce leverage in the near term. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is 	
elevated, at around 6.8x and modestly higher than WOW's leverage of about 6.7x 	
as of March 31, 2012 (including a full quarter of the recently acquired assets 	
from Broadstripe). Our rating assumes that leverage will remain at 7x or lower 	
over the next two years.  	
	
Our base-case scenario also includes the following assumptions:	
     -- We expect revenue for the combined company to increase around 4% to 	
4.5% in 2012 and 2013, primarily reflecting market expansion activity and 	
growth in high-speed data (HSD) customers, as well as increased penetration in 	
the commercial segment. 	
     -- We also expect some margin contraction in 2012 because of higher 	
programming expense, although our ratings incorporate the expectation that 	
margins will be in the mid-30% area over the next few years, comparable with 	
WOW's reported 2011 EBITDA margin of 36%..	
     -- We believe leverage is likely to decline to the low-6x area by 2013, 	
although we do not expect any additional leverage improvement thereafter given 	
the company's aggressive financial policy, which could lead to dividends to 	
shareholders or additional debt-financed acquisitions.	
     -- We expect the company to generate at least $30 million of FOCF in 2013 	
and $70 million in 2014, still modest relative to its debt burden.     	
	
The ratings on WOW incorporate our view of its "highly leveraged" financial 	
risk profile, including an aggressive shareholder-oriented financial policy. 	
The ratings also reflect a fair business risk profile characterized by the 	
company's demonstrated ability to grow revenue and EBITDA through effective 	
bundling of its products and its reputation for good customer service. 	
Moreover, its profitability measures are comparable with larger incumbent 	
cable operators. These factors somewhat overshadow significant competitive 	
pressures from financially stronger incumbent cable operators and telephone 	
companies, including AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., as well 	
direct-to-home (DTH) satellite providers in the video market. Our business 	
risk profile assessment is also based on WOW's cost disadvantages compared 	
with larger cable operators, particularly in negotiating programming 	
contracts. 	
	
Pro forma for the acquisition of Knology, WOW will have about 723,000 basic 	
video customers and pass 2.9 million homes in several Midwest and Southeast 	
markets in the U.S., making it the ninth-largest cable provider in the 	
country. In addition to video, the combined company will serve about 708,000 	
HSD and 540,000 telephone customers. A focus on bundling and customer service 	
has led to healthy operating results and bundled penetration rates generally 	
higher than the industry average despite significant competitive pressures. 	
Still, these companies have a weak market position and face a larger number of 	
competitors than cable incumbents do in most of their markets. 	
	
We view the acquisition as complementary given Knology's position as a cable 	
overbuilder in most of its markets. Moreover, the transaction improves WOW's 	
competitive dynamics given that Knology primarily operates in lower density 	
service areas, where cable competition is not as aggressive and is more 	
fragmented. WOW's primary incumbent cable competition will consist of Comcast, 	
which overlaps with about half of its footprint, and Time Warner Cable. Other 	
incumbent cable competitors are Charter, Brighthouse, Mediacom, and 	
Midcontinent. These companies are aggressively marketing their own 	
"triple-play" bundles and the larger incumbents, Comcast and Time Warner Cable 	
in particular, are better capitalized and have greater latitude to offer 	
competitive discounts to capture market share. 	
	
The acquisition of Knology also enhances WOW's presence in the commercial 	
segment and its geographic diversity given that Knology primarily has 	
operations in the Southeast and Midwest, whereas WOW's footprint is 	
predominantly in the Midwest only--Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, and Illinois. 	
Knology has a larger presence than WOW in the commercial market, which 	
accounts for about 13% of Knology's customers and 16% of revenue. We expect 	
that WOW will leverage Knology's expertise in the business segment to increase 	
penetration levels and offer more advanced products to target larger business 	
customers. However, as with the consumer segment, there is significant 	
competition from the incumbents, as well as competitive local exchange 	
carriers, for business customers.      	
	
Standard & Poor's expects basic video subscribers to be essentially flat in 	
2012, despite market expansion efforts. Video penetration for the combined 	
company is about 25%, which is comparable with most overbuilt cable systems, 	
and we do not expect penetration levels to increase in the near term. Wireless 	
substitution has contributed to slowing telephony growth, a trend we expect to 	
continue. While HSD subscribers should increase around 4% to 5% over the next 	
couple of years, the product is maturing and should exhibit lower growth 	
longer term.  	
	
WOW has a highly leveraged financial profile. Pro forma debt to EBITDA is 	
elevated at about 6.8x, although we expect some near-term leverage improvement 	
from EBITDA growth and debt reduction from excess cash flow. We believe that 	
potential operating synergies of about $31 million should be achievable, 	
representing only about 4% of the combined company's operating costs, and over 	
60% of synergies should be realized one year post-transaction close. The pro 	
forma EBITDA margin was about 35% during the March 2012 first quarter. We 	
expect some margin contraction during the year due to higher programming 	
expense, although profitability measures should benefit from realized 	
synergies over the next couple of years. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider WOW's liquidity "adequate." On a pro forma basis, sources of 	
liquidity consist of about $23 million of cash and full availability under the 	
new $200 million revolver, as well as expected funds from operations of at 	
least $285 million. Cash uses are likely to include about $240 million to $250 	
million of capital expenditures and debt amortization of about $19 million. In 	
line with our criteria, we expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more 	
than 2x over the next year and net sources to remain positive, even with a 15% 	
to 20% drop in EBITDA. 	
	
We expect the proposed credit facility to have a maximum senior secured net 	
leverage covenant, which should provide the company with at least a 25% 	
cushion when the transaction closes.  	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on WOW, to be 	
published separately on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation for modest revenue growth 	
and EBITDA margins remaining in the mid-30% area over the next year despite 	
competitive pressures. Still, the company's highly leveraged financial risk 	
profile, especially financial policy considerations surrounding the 	
concentrated ownership and history of shareholder-friendly actions, limit a 	
possible upgrade. 	
	
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if WOW were to initiate a debt-financed 	
acquisition or dividend to shareholders, which results in leverage increasing 	
to 7x or above without a clear path to reduce leverage to the mid-6x area. 	
Additionally, aggressive competition that results in price compression and 	
higher churn could prompt a revision of our business risk profile assessment 	
back to "weak" and result in a lower rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 	
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012	
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 	
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 	
2012	
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 	
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 26, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 	
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded And Off CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
WideOpenWest Finance LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B-/Watch Pos/--	
 Senior Secured	
  First-lien bank loan                  B                  B-/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  4	
  Second-lien bank loan                 CCC+               CCC/Watch Pos	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6	
	
New Ratings	
	
WideOpenWest Finance LLC	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$1.92 bil term bank ln due 2019     B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$200 mil revolving bank ln due 2017 B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐