版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 03:03 BJT

TEXT-S&P may still cut Abbott Laboratories ratings

Overview	
     -- U.S. diversified pharmaceutical company Abbott Laboratories    
intends to split off its global proprietary pharmaceutical operations into a
separate company, to be named AbbVie, leaving the lower-margin, established 	
pharmaceutical operations with Abbott.	
     -- At this time, neither the exact composition of either business or 	
their financial structure is known, but both will be smaller and less diverse 	
than Abbott is now. 	
     -- On Oct. 19, 2011, we placed our 'AA' long-term and corporate credit 	
ratings and 'A-1+' commercial paper rating on Abbott on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications.	
     -- Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed 	
details of the exact business and financial structure of Abbott post spinoff.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services left its 'AA/A-1+' long- 	
and short-term ratings on Abbott Park, Ill.-based diversified pharmaceutical 	
company Abbott Laboratories on CreditWatch, where they were placed with 	
negative implications on Oct. 19, 2011.	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing reflects the smaller business risk profile and 	
uncertain financial risk profile of the remaining operations at Abbott. 	
Precisely which pharmaceuticals will remain with Abbott is uncertain, although 	
the emerging-market focus is clear. Abbott's pharmaceutical segment now 	
accounts for the majority of earnings and cash flows, with little significant 	
product concentration. Its nutritional business, with the well-recognized 	
Similac brand of infant nutritionals, has positions in mature and emerging 	
markets. The worldwide diagnostics unit has strong positions in 	
immunochemistry assays, hematology, and molecular diagnostics. The vascular 	
unit benefits from the growing success of the Xience family of drug-eluting 	
stents (DES) over its competitors.	
	
Acquisitions often strengthen these positions. For example, Abbott's presence 	
in the ophthalmic market was established through the early 2009 purchase of 	
Advanced Medical Optics (AMO). In 2010, Abbott added substantially to its 	
international presence through the $6.7 billion acquisition of the 	
pharmaceutical business of Belgium-based Solvay SA and $3.7 billion purchase 	
of India's Piramal branded generic drug business. In our view, Abbott has a 	
solid track record of successfully integrating acquisitions.	
Liquidity	
Sources of cash are likely to exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next two 	
to three years. Relevant aspects of Abbott's liquidity are:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by at least 2x over the 	
next two to three years.	
     -- Even if EBITDA declines by 50%, we expect liquidity sources to 	
continue exceeding uses.	
     -- Debt to capital is more than 30% below the level specified by the sole 	
financial covenant in its credit agreement.	
     -- With its ample cash balance and a largely undrawn $6.7 billion 	
revolving credit facility, which supports a large commercial paper program, we 	
believe Abbott could absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability 	
events.	
     -- In our assessment, Abbott has well-established, solid relationships 	
with banks, and a generally high standing in the credit markets.	
	
Sources of liquidity as of March 31, 2012, included cash and readily available 	
investments of $9.0 billion. The company also has access to revolving credit 	
facilities totaling $6.7 billion, which it used to backup commercial paper 	
issuance. We expect Abbott to generate discretionary cash flows of about $5.0 	
billion annually. The largest recurring call on cash is the dividend it pays 	
to shareholders, which we expect to be about $2.7 billion in 2012. The payment 	
of this dividend sometimes will exceed a quarter's free cash generation. We 	
believe Abbott will readily pay near-term maturities of $1.0 billion in 2012. 	
Postretirement funding obligations are modest.	
CreditWatch	
Resolution of the CreditWatch listing awaits publicly disclosed details of the 	
exact business and financial structure of Abbott post-spinoff. Although the 	
established pharmaceutical products segment will be retained by Abbott 	
Laboratories, the pharmaceutical segment's sales base will become smaller. The 	
distribution of the $15 billion of debt carried as of Dec. 31, 2011, is the 	
second major uncertainty reflected in the CreditWatch listing.	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Abbott Laboratories	
	
Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative	
Corporate credit rating           AA/Watch Neg/A-1+	
 Senior Unsecured rating          AA/Watch Neg

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐