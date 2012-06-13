TEXT-S&P rates Engility

Overview -- U.S. government contractor Engility is expected to be spun off from L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. in July 2012. -- We are assigning our 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Engility and our 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to the company's proposed $300 million senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $100 million revolver and a $200 million first-lien term loan, both due in 2017. -- Additionally, we are assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view of the company's long-term customer relationship and high recurring revenue characteristics on programs unrelated to the Iraq and Afghanistan operations overseas. Rating Action On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' corporate credit rating to Chantilly, Va.-based Engility Corp. The outlook is stable. We also assigned 'BB+' issue-level and '1' recovery ratings to Engility's proposed $300 million senior secured credit facilities, which consist of a $100 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan, both due 2017. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. Additionally, we assigned 'BB-' issue-level and '3' recovery ratings to the company's proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2019. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. Ratings are based on preliminary documentation and are subject to review of final documents. The company intends to use proceeds of the debt issuance to pay a special cash dividend to its parent, L-3. Rationale The rating on Engility reflects the company's long-standing relationship with the Department of Defense (DoD) and other key U.S. government agencies and high recurring revenue on its contracts unrelated to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. At the same time, Standard & Poor's expectation that the U.S. government contracting industry will be increasingly competitive and that U.S. government budget pressures will continue to intensify. We view the company's business risk profile as "weak" as we consider the headwinds faced by the company related to the U.S. federal government budget reductions and drawdown in overseas contingency missions, and the risk associated with Engility's transition to a stand-alone company from L-3. We view the company's financial risk profile as "significant," with pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of 3.8x at close of the financing transaction and Standard & Poor's anticipation of lower profitability over the intermediate term, with adjusted EBITDA margin declining from approximately 10% in 2011 to the low-8% area in 2013, primarily as a result of reduced higher margin businesses related to overseas contingency missions, and customers' increasing preference to migrate from higher margin time-and-material contract types to lower margin cost-plus contracts. We expect Engility to have good cash flow characteristics post-spin-off, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2013, of about 15% of total adjusted debt. Engility is a provider of systems engineering services, training, program management, and operational support for the U.S. government worldwide. Its business is focused on supporting the mission success of its customers by providing a full range of engineering, technical, analytical, advisory, training, logistics and support services. The company's expected spin-off from L-3 is prompted by the opportunity to streamline operations and more effectively offer services at competitive prices, and the passage of the Weapons System Acquisition Reform Act in May 2009, which increased requirements for mitigating organization conflicts of interest (OCI) that can arise when large, diversified contractors sell both systems and consulting and engineering services. Operating as a stand-alone company would enable Engility to avoid OCI issues, which should provide additional revenue opportunities; but it will compete against much larger competitors with greater financial resources and broader technical capabilities. Standard & Poor's expects Engility's revenue in 2012 to be approximately $1.6 billion, a significant decline from $2.1 billion in 2011, primarily due to the continued decline in contracts supporting the U.S. military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. Revenues related to these contracts contributed approximately $1 billion in 2007 and were down to $412 million in 2011. We expect the revenue decline to continue as the U.S. government began to draw down troops from Afghanistan, with the plan to complete the drawdown by the end of 2014. Also contributing to our expectation of Engility's revenue decline in 2012 is the anticipated reduced or delayed awarding of contracts by the U.S. government, and possible sequestration effective in January 2013. We expect Engility's profitability to decline from its current level over the coming year, with adjusted EBITDA margin declining from approximately 10% in 2011 to the low-8% area in 2013. Currently, about half of Engility's revenues are generated from lower margin cost-plus type contracts, with the remaining half from time-and-materials or fixed-price contracts. The increasing adoption of cost-plus contracts by U.S. government agencies, replacing the time-and-material contract when the contracts end would also further intensify the margin pressure. However, following the spin-off, Engility is expected to reduce its overhead and operating expenses by consolidating its operating units from seven to four, providing some offset to the expected EBITDA margin declines and enabling the company to be more aggressive in its future contract bidding, which should help offset the near term revenue declines. Pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA would be at 3.8x at close. While we expect cash flow credit metrics to be solid, with FOCF likely to be about $70 million in 2013, or approximately 15% of total adjusted debt over the near term, we expect cash generated to be used to fund mandatory debt amortization and much of the remainder to shore up its cash balances. As a result, we expect adjusted leverage to remain fairly stable over the near term. Liquidity We view Engility's liquidity as "adequate," with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash balances at close of less than $10 million, but availability under the $100 million revolving credit facility and positive FOCF generation provide additional liquidity. Cash uses include minimal capital spending, investment in working capital, and debt amortization payments on the company's senior secured term loan of $20 million annually through June 2015, and an increase to $30 million annually through June 2017, when the remaining balance of the credit facility matures. The senior secured credit facility also contains total leverage and debt service coverage financial maintenance covenants, with initial required ratios of 4.5x and 1.5x, respectively. Additional relevant factors of Engility's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- We expect sources of liquidity will cover uses by 1.2x or more and that net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA; and -- No significant acquisitions are expected or incorporated into the rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Engility, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations for the company's revenue to decline to the $1.6 billion in 2012, but with an expected modest revenue growth trajectory in the intermediate term as a result of new revenue generation from Iraq and Afghanistan-related contingency operations already at a low level. Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the rating if the company develops a track record as a stand-alone entity,executes on its strategy as a lower cost provider, and generates organic growth in its business that is unrelated to overseas contingency missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, leading to a higher EBITDA base and adjusted leverage sustained in the low-3x area. We could lower the rating, however, if the company can't generate new business to offset contract losses from the expected $1.6 billion level in 2012, such that adjusted leverage is sustained in excess of 4x. We could also lower the rating if there is a shift in financial policy that allows for significant debt-financed acquisitions, or an aggressive share repurchase or dividend policy post spin-off from L-3. Related Criteria And Research -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Engility Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured US$200 mil term loan bank ln due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 US$100 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 BB+ Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured US$250 mil sr unsecd nts due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 3