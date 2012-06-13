版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Sun Products rating to 'B'

Overview	
     -- Following erosion in The Sun Products Corp.'s profitability over the 	
past two years, we believe recovery prospects have weakened for secured 	
lenders.	
     -- We have affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating on Sun Products and 	
the 'CCC' debt rating on its senior secured second-lien term loan facility. 	
However, we have lowered the debt rating on the senior secured first-lien 	
credit facilities to 'B' from 'B+'.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that we could lower the 	
ratings over the next three to six months if the company fails to stabilize 	
operating margins or address its refinancing risk.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-' 	
corporate credit rating on Wilton, Conn.-based The Sun Products Corp. The 	
outlook is negative. 	
	
In addition, we lowered our issue rating on the company's first-lien senior 	
secured credit facilities to 'B' (one notch above than the corporate credit 	
rating) from 'B+'. We revised the recovery rating on the company's first-lien 	
secured debt to '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) 	
recovery in the event of a payment default, from '1'. At the same time, we 	
affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating (two notches below the corporate credit 	
rating) on Sun Products' senior secured second-lien term loan facility. The 	
recovery rating on this debt remains '6', indicating our expectation for 	
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
Our lowering the rating on Sun Products' first-lien secured debt primarily 	
reflects our view that recovery prospects will be weaker for first-lien 	
secured lenders in the event of a payment default, based on a lower enterprise 	
value under our simulated default scenario. Our reduced valuation reflects the 	
company's ongoing declines in profitability declines in the business. (For 	
more information, see our recovery report on Sun Products, to be published on 	
RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)	
	
Our affirmation of the 'B-' corporate credit rating on the detergent and 	
households products company reflects our expectation that the company's 	
operating performance will stabilize somewhat in 2012, and that the company 	
will address its debt maturities ahead of the maturity dates, with some 	
improvement in cash flow and EBITDA margins. However, the negative outlook 	
reflects our opinion that liquidity is "less than adequate," based on the high 	
refinancing risk that the company faces over the next two years (Sun Products 	
has a $125 million revolving credit facility that matures in April 2013, and 	
about $1 billion of term loans coming due in 2014). In addition, we believe 	
that highly competitive industry conditions will limit a more pronounced 	
rebound in the company's business performance over the next one to two years. 	
	
Our ratings on Sun Products reflect our view that the company will maintain a 	
"vulnerable" business risk profile and a "highly leveraged" financial risk 	
profile. 	
	
Our "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment is based partly on Sun 	
Products' aggressive financial policy, high debt burden, and very weak credit 	
measures. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $1.6 billion of funded 	
long-term debt outstanding, in addition to preferred stock (which we treat as 	
debt, and includes accrued paid-in-kind (PIK) interest) at Sun Products' 	
intermediate holding company, Spotless Group Intermediate Holding Corp. 	
Currently, we estimate leverage, as measured by the ratio of total adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA, to be very high, at just over 12x for the 12 months ended 	
March 31, 2012, compared with leverage of just below 8x in the same period one 	
year earlier. Cash flow metrics remain thin; the ratio of funds from 	
operations (FFO) to total debt fell below 3% through the 12 months ended March 	
31, 2012 (from 6.3% previously), and key metrics weakened further after the 	
company generated negative cash flow in 2011. We attribute these declines to a 	
deterioration of the company's operating performance (mainly from a more 	
competitive environment in the detergent and household cleaning products 	
segment) and the higher inventory levels that resulted, as well as to IT 	
system conversion issues. 	
	
Our financial risk forecast for 2012 includes:	
     -- Low-single-digit revenue growth based on some improvement in 	
performance in the second half of 2012, split between pricing and volume 	
growth in the company's owned and private-label brands.	
     -- EBITDA margins strengthen about 100 basis points as operating 	
efficiency improves from restructuring efforts and as commodity costs 	
moderate, but remain well below historical levels.	
     -- We project free operating cash flow to be positive in 2012, ranging 	
between $25 million and $50 million, primarily stemming from improved working 	
capital management based in large part on a reduction of inventory levels. 	
     -- We expect leverage and cash flow metrics to improve slightly in 2012, 	
but remain weak overall. We still expect leverage to remain above 10x and FFO 	
to total debt to range between 3% and 4%, and project EBITDA coverage of 	
interest expense improving closer to 1.5x. 	
	
We view Sun Products' business risk profile as "vulnerable," based on our 	
expectation that it will continue to have a narrow business and geographic 	
focus, with some customer concentration risk; and based on its participation 	
in the mature and highly competitive North American detergent segment of the 	
consumer products sector. This segment is intensely promotional and 	
price-competitive, which has weakened the company's profitability over the 	
past two years. We believe Sun Products' geographic focus continues to be 	
narrow: The company generates a majority of its sales and operating income 	
from its fabric care business, which is confined to the North American market. 	
At the same time, its leading retail customers combined account for more than 	
40% of sales. In addition, the company has less financial flexibility and less 	
product diversity compared to its key competitors, including Procter & Gamble 	
and Church & Dwight. 	
	
Profitability has been hurt over the past year by declining sales of Sun 	
Products' owned and private-label brands, which arose from competitive 	
activity in the value-tier of the U.S. detergent category. In addition, EBITDA 	
margins contracted 400 basis points over the past year as a result of an 	
increasingly competitive pricing environment, increased advertising and 	
promotion, higher raw material costs, and lower fill rates following the 	
company's recent Enterprise Resource Planning system conversion. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Sun Products' liquidity to be less than adequate. Our view 	
incorporates the following information and assumptions:	
     -- The company faces substantial refinancing risk over the next two 	
years: Sun Products has a $125 million revolving credit facility that matures 	
in April 2013, and substantial term loan debt obligations of about $1 billion 	
coming due in 2014.	
     -- Given its unfavorable debt maturity profile, we expect projected uses 	
of cash to exceed sources over the next 12 to 24 months, absent a refinancing.	
     -- Under its existing capital structure, we believe the company would not 	
be able to absorb high-impact, low-probability stress events.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, the company maintained $11 million of cash on hand. We 	
expect the company will look to extend the maturity on its existing revolver 	
or enter into a new revolving credit facility in advance of the maturity date. 	
The revolver was undrawn as of March 31, 2012, excluding letters of credit. 	
Borrowing capacity under the existing facility could become limited if 	
performance deteriorates further, as a result of a springing maximum 	
first-lien leverage covenant. This covenant requires the ratio of total 	
first-lien secured debt to EBITDA (as calculated under its credit agreement) 	
to be 5.75x or less if borrowings and outstanding letters of credit under the 	
facility represent 40% or more of the total revolver commitment. As of March 	
31, 2012, the covenant was not applicable. We expect improved cash flow 	
generation should help fund operational needs, capital spending, and annual 	
debt amortization of about $8 million annually until the company's term loan 	
facilities mature in 2014.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Sun 	
Products Corp., to be published soon after the release of this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative, reflecting the company's weaker profitability and 	
refinancing risk. We could lower the ratings over the next three to six months 	
if the company does not extend its existing revolver or secure a new revolver. 	
In addition, we believe restoration in EBITDA margins will be gradual because 	
we expect intense price competition in the U.S. detergents category to 	
continue. We would also consider a lower rating if additional declines in 	
profitability lead to further erosion in credit measures and the company is 	
unable to generate positive cash flow, such that liquidity becomes 	
constrained. This could occur if the detergent category becomes more 	
promotional. 	
	
Alternatively, we would consider a stable outlook if the company takes 	
necessary steps to address refinancing risk and its capital structure, while 	
also stabilizing operating performance and maintaining adequate liquidity. We 	
believe such stabilization would likely result in an improvement in operating 	
margins and lead to EBITDA coverage of interest expense increasing closer to 	
1.2x or more. We estimate EBITDA would need to increase more than 15% from 	
current levels for this to occur, based on current debt levels.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 	
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrial Issuers' 	
Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings affirmed; Recovery rating unchanged	
The Sun Products Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating            B-/Negative/--	
 	
The Sun Products Corp.	
Spotless Acquisition Corp.	
 Senior secured 	
  Second-lien 	
   $225 mil. term loan due 2014     CCC	
     Recovery rating                6	
	
Ratings lowered	
                                    To           From	
The Sun Products Corp.	
Spotless Acquisition Corp.	
 Senior secured	
  First-lien 	
   $125 mil. revolver due 2013      B            B+	
     Recovery rating                2            1	
   $650 mil. term loan B due 2014   B            B+	
     Recovery rating                2            1	
   $175 mil. term loan C due 2014   B            B+	
     Recovery rating                2            1

