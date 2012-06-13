版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 03:53 BJT

BRIEF - Moody's affirms DynCorp International Inc

June 13 Moody's affirms DynCorp International Inc B1 corporate family rating; revises outlook to stable from negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐