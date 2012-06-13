版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 14日 星期四 04:25 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Ares Capital outlook to stable from positive

June 13 - Overview	
     -- Ares Capital's increased investment in the Senior Secured Loan 	
Program, which its investment adviser co-manages with GE Capital, has weakened 	
its adjusted capital metrics.	
     -- The company's financial profile, including its leverage and coverage 	
ratios, has also deteriorated slightly. 	
     -- We are revising our outlook on Ares to stable from positive, and we 	
are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB' corporate credit and senior 	
unsecured debt ratings.	
     -- We expect Ares to continue to grow its investment in SSLP and to 	
maintain its current business and financial profiles, including its capital 	
and coverage metrics.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
New York City-based Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCC) to stable from
positive. At the same time, we affirmed all of our ratings on Ares, including
our 'BBB' counterparty credit and senior unsecured debt ratings.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision reflects our opinion that Ares has taken advantage of a 	
significant market opportunity arising from the tight credit conditions in 	
middle-market lending through the Senior Secured Loan Program. Ares Capital's 	
co-investment through its subordinated certificates has a first loss position 	
in the program, and we view the incremental risk from this first loss position 	
as a significant negative rating factor. 	
	
The firm historically has operated with strong capital--reported debt to 	
equity has been 0.45x to 0.65x and was 0.59x as of March 31, 2012. However, 	
management has taken greater advantage of a fund that its investment adviser 	
co-manages with General Electric Capital Corp. to make senior loans that 	
stretch further down their borrower's capital structure. These loans are 	
sometimes referred to as "unitranche" loans. Unitranche loans allow Ares to 	
retain more control, by virtue of having the rights and covenants of a senior 	
loan, while obtaining higher yields, by lending further down in the capital 	
structure--like a mezzanine loan.	
	
The fund is called the Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), which has made 33 	
loans as of March 31, 2012. Because only the investment in the subordinated 	
certificates, not the underlying loans, appears on Ares' balance sheet, the 	
company is able to apply additional scale to its portfolio. For example, if $1 	
of equity could be combined with $1 of debt to make a $2 investment on balance 	
sheet, the same $2 investment in the subordinated certificates could be 	
combined with co-investment capital from GE to make an $8 investment by the 	
SSLP. When we adjusted for the company's investments in finance companies and 	
funds such as SSLP, the debt-to-adjusted equity ratio was 0.90x as of March 	
31, 2012, compared with the actual debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59x. As of March 	
31, 2012, total available capital for the SSLP was $7.7 billion, of which the 	
company has agreed to make approximately $1.48 billion available to the SSLP. 	
As of March 31, 2012, $376.5 million of this amount was unfunded. It is within 	
the company's discretion to make the remaining unfunded amount available to 	
the SSLP. The portfolio companies in the SSLP have similar characteristics to 	
those in Ares' portfolio, including similar industries, weighted-average 	
credit statistics, and weighted-average EBITDA.	
	
Standard & Poor's ratings on Ares reflect the company's good market position, 	
which includes its total investments of $5.2 billion under management as of 	
March 31, 2012, as well as $3.2 billion of committed capital under its IHAM 	
(Ivy Hill Asset Management L.P.) portfolio company. Ares is able to generate 	
both interest and dividend income and fees as a result of its investments in 	
IHAM and SSLP. Negative rating factors include the illiquid nature of its 	
on-balance-sheet investments made to private, middle-market companies and the 	
decline in adjusted capital ratios that resulted from recent growth in the 	
firm's SSLP investment.	
	
Ares' acquisition of Allied in April 2010 improved the asset-class and 	
industry diversification of its portfolio. The acquisition initially added 	
significant nonaccruing loans to the investment portfolio. But as of March 31, 	
2012, Ares decreased nonaccruing loans as a percentage of total loans to 1.6% 	
from 10.6% as of June 30, 2010, at fair value and to 5.6% from 13.2% at cost.	
	
Ares had $2 billion in total debt as of March 31, 2012, corresponding to an 	
interest coverage (EBIT excluding unrealized gains and losses to interest) 	
ratio of 4.2x in 2011 and 3.0x in first-quarter 2012, compared with 6.7x in 	
2010 (includes a one-time gain on the Allied acquisition).	
	
Ares' good funding sources also support the rating. The company raised more 	
than $2.3 billion of capital in public equity markets and $3.2 billion of 	
capital in public and private debt markets since its IPO in 2004. It had $216 	
million in on-balance-sheet liquidity and approximately $1 billion available 	
for additional borrowing under its credit facilities as of March 31, 2012. The 	
company has retained an adequate cushion with respect to its net worth and 	
asset-coverage requirements. Ares does not have any outstanding debt due 	
before 2016.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook on Ares reflects its good track record through the recent 	
recession and its improved asset quality. The stable outlook also incorporates 	
our expectation that Ares will continue to grow its investment in SSLP and 	
maintain the current business and financial profiles, including its capital 	
and coverage metrics. An upgrade is unlikely as long as the firm's ratio of 	
debt to adjusted total equity (0.90x as of March 31, 2012) remains in excess 	
of 0.80x. We could lower the rating if Ares realizes significant credit losses 	
or if it experiences weak earnings or a declining net asset value that would 	
diminish its asset liquidity or capital.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt and Counterparty Obligations, March 11, 	
2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
ARES Capital Corp.	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB/Stable/--      BBB/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
ARES Capital Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐