TEXT - Fitch rates Chesapeake Energy's term loan

Nov 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' rating to Chesapeake Energy's
$2 billion unsecured term loan due 2017. A full list of ratings appears
at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook for Chesapeake remains Negative.
Proceeds for the term loan will be used to pay off the remaining balance on the
company's existing $4 billion term loan and to reduce borrowings on the
company's $4 billion revolver due 2015. The term loan will enhance liquidity and
will help to bridge funding needs as the timing of some of the remaining planned
2012 asset divestitures may roll over into early 2013.
The ratings on Chesapeake reflect the company's leverage relative to reserves
and production,
offset somewhat by the sheer size of its asset base and operating profile. For
the quarter ended Sept. 30th, Chesapeake's balance sheet debt was over $16
billion compared with approximately $11 billion as of year-end 2011. The
company's strategy to transition to more liquids production is underway;
however, weak natural gas prices this year have still had a negative impact on
financial results. More than three-quarters of the company's current production
remains natural gas. The weak price realizations for natural gas combined with
aggressive spending in 2012 to accelerate liquids production has resulted in
negative free cash flow so far this year of slightly over $10 billion, some of
which has been offset by asset sales and monetization to date. For the quarter
ended Sept. 30, adjusted debt (which includes preferred equity, non-controlling
interests and other Fitch calculations such as future lease operating expenses
related to volumetric production payment agreements, etc.) to flowing boe
per day was approximately $35,000/boe/d and its adjusted debt/proved developed
reserves(PD) was over $12/PD.
The Negative Outlook reflects the funding issues the company faces while it
transitions to an increased emphasis on liquids production amidst a weak natural
gas pricing environment. Negative free cash flow in 2012 is expected to be
largely funded by asset sales and monetizations. However, fiscal 2013 may also
be significantly free cash flow negative if aggressive spending plans are
maintained. Closing of the remaining planned 2012 asset sales in a timely
fashion with proceeds used to reduce debt balances combined with a balanced 2013
capital program that does not heavily rely on asset sales/monetizations or debt
issuances could result in the Outlook returning to Stable. Remaining planned
divestures for 2012/early 2013 may total as much as $6.5 billion which could be
used to significantly reduce debt balances relative to current levels.
Liquidity is provided by the company's $4 billion secured revolver and expected
proceeds from planned asset sales/monetizations. Maturities are relatively light
in 2013 with only $464 million due and $1.6 billion due 2015. Chesapeake has a
significant amount of debt that can be prepaid in the near term without a call
premium. Key covenants are primarily associated with the secured revolver and
include maximum debt-to-book capitalization (70% covenant threshold) and maximum
total debt-to-EBITDA. The revolving facility was recently amended so that the
maximum debt-to-EBITDA is 6X at Sept. 30; 12.5x at Dec. 31; 12.4.75x at March
31, 2013, 4.5x at June 30, 2013, 4.25x at Sept. 30, 2013, and 4x thereafter.
Fitch rates Chesapeake as follows:
--IDR 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Convertible preferred stock 'B''.
In addition, Fitch has assigned the following rating:
--$2 billion senior unsecured term loan 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Material progress in deleveraging the balance sheet relative to reserves and
production;
--Much stronger cash flow generation leading to consistent and significant
positive free cash flow generation.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Negative free cash flow leading to rising debt levels relative to reserves and
production;
--Marked decrease in production levels or proved developed reserves relative to
debt.