TEXT-S&P rates NCG Banco's Spanish mortgage covered bonds 'BBB'

OVERVIEW
-- We are assigning our 'BBB' rating to NCG Banco S.A.'s (Novagalicia)
mortgage covered bonds and placing them on CreditWatch negative.
-- The ratings incorporate the maximum possible uplift under our covered
bond criteria, in line with Novagalicia's current overcollateralization
levels.
-- The negative CreditWatch reflects our view that the covered bonds
could be negatively affected by the transfer of assets from the mortgage book
to the asset management company and our current view of the issuer's
creditworthiness.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'BBB' long-term credit rating to NCG Banco S.A.'s
(Novagalicia) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). At the same
time, we placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list
below).
The covered bonds are senior secured debt issued by Novagalicia. To assign the
rating, we applied our 2009 covered bond criteria (see "Revised Methodology
And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds,"
published on Dec. 16, 2009).
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the maximum potential
rating on a covered bond program based on our assessment of the bank's
creditworthiness and what we evaluate as the maximum number of notches of
ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our
assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM)
risk and the program categorization.
When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of
the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or
monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be
commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized Novagalicia's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and
determined a "moderate" ALMM classification.
Based on our criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses
from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed the
overcollateralization available, which led us to assign a 'BBB' long-term
rating to Novagalicia's covered bonds.
We also placed the rating on these covered bonds on CreditWatch negative. This
reflects the fact that, all other things remaining equal, any change in the
issuer's creditworthiness or in the overcollateralization levels driven by the
transfer of assets to an asset management company could lead to a negative
rating action on the covered bonds.
Our ratings on Novagalicia's mortgage covered bonds follow our analysis of the
issuer's asset and cash flow information as of June 30, 2012.
We assess the cover pool's credit risk as per our "Criteria For Rating Spanish
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published on March 1, 2002,
"Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European
RMBS Transactions," published on Jan. 6, 2009), "Principles Of Credit
Ratings," published on Feb. 16, 2011, and "Expanding European Covered Bond
Universe Puts Spotlight On Key Analytics," published on July 16, 2004.
We evaluate cash flows generated by the cover pool, and the cash flow required
to service outstanding covered bonds under severe economic conditions. This
evaluation aims to determine whether the assets in the cover pool are
sufficient to meet the payments on the covered bonds in a timely manner.
Our cash flow analysis assesses the cover pool's performance by considering:
-- Credit risk (as described in the paragraphs below);
-- Interest rate and currency risk;
-- ALMM risk resulting from cash flow mismatches between assets and
liabilities in terms of maturity, and from market value mismatches if the
program has to liquidate assets;
-- Prepayment risk and servicing costs; and
-- An appropriate stress-testing of these risks, using our cash flow
model (Imake).
In our modeling, we use cash flow assumptions as per our general cash flow
criteria ("Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published on
Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow
Criteria For European RMBS Transactions" published on Jan. 6, 2009), because
we consider these to be appropriate to apply to covered bonds, due to the
similar cash flow risk nature of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
and covered bonds.
The ratings on the covered bonds reflect our expectation of timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the final maturity date of the
covered bonds.
As of June 30, 2012, the key characteristics of the combined residential
mortgage books of the three entities were:
Classification of ALMM mismatch Moderate
Program categorization 1
Maximum potential rating A-
Current available credit enhancement (%) 107.46
Target credit enhancement commensurate with
the highest credit rating (%) 118.45
Note: We calculate the current credit enhancement as assets /liabilities.
ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch.
LIABILITIES MATURITY PROFILE
Year Percentage of covered
bonds outstanding (%)
2012 6.15
2013 11.12
2014 22.35
2015 14.70
2016 7.07
2017 5.43
2018 5.73
2019 13.18
2020 1.39
2021 2.51
2022 1.08
2023 0.84
2025 5.10
2027 1.67
2031 1.67
TOTAL 100.00
Currently Novagalicia has outstanding mortgage covered bonds for EUR11.960
million, with a weighted-average life of 4.23 years and the highest maturity
concentration taking place in 2014 (22.35% of the outstanding notes).
MORTGAGE BOOK CHARACTERISTICS
Residential Mortgage Loan Book
Principal balance (EUR) 14,940,225,609
Total number of loans 187,879
Average loan size (EUR) 79,520
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 58.92
Weighted-average seasoning (months) 56.40
Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 296
Floating-rate loans (%) 98.96
Weighted-average margin (bps) 84
LTV--Loan-to-value.
Nonresidential Mortgage Loan Book
Principal balance (EUR) 11,599,997,854
Total number of loans 27,870
Average loan size (EUR) 416,218
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 60.18
Weighted-average seasoning (months) 47.55
Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 170.71
Floating-rate loans (%) 96.51
Weighted-average margin (bps) 158
LTV--Loan-to-value.
For our credit and cash-flow analysis we have not given credit in the
collateral to land and intercompany mortgage loans. This results in a lower
nonresidential book of EUR9,871.5 million, which means that the available credit
enhancement is 107.46%
MORTGAGE LOAN BOOK GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION (%)
Andalucia 6.16%
Aragon 1.13%
Asturias 1.10%
Balearic Islands 1.21%
Basque Country 2.01%
Canary Islands 1.65%
Cantabria 0.33%
Castilla-La Mancha 0.75%
Castilla-Leon 3.44%
Catalonia 7.11%
Extremadura 0.25%
Galicia 51.86%
La Rioja 0.32%
Madrid 9.15%
Murcia 0.93%
Navarra 0.29%
Valencia 9.45%
Others 2.88%
Galicia is the region with the highest concentration (51.86%) as the two cajas
that form the bank (Caixa Galicia and Caixanova) have historically developed
their activity in this region.
We assessed the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their mortgage
payments (the foreclosure frequency), and the amount of loss on the subsequent
sale of the property (the loss severity, expressed as a percentage of the
outstanding loan). We determined the total mortgage balance that we assume
will default, and the total amount of this defaulted balance that is not
recovered for the entire residential book, by calculating the weighted-average
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS).
The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At the 'AAA' level, the WAFF and WALS results
were:
Residential Mortgage Book :
WAFF (%) 24.96
WALS (%) 27.77
Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) (%) 6.93
Non-Residential Mortgage Book
WAFF (%) 75.07
WALS (%) 75.93
Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) (%) 57.00
Our assessment indicated that this combination of factors, along with the
appraisal of other risk factors, is commensurate with a 'BBB' rating on
Novagalicia's cedulas hipotecarias.
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/ To From
Country: Covered bond type
RATINGS ASSIGNED; ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
NCG Banco, S.A. BBB/Watch Neg Not rated
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds ("Cedulas Hipotecarias")