TEXT-S&P: FTI Consulting rating unaffected by announcement

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that FTI Consulting Inc.'s (BB+/Stable/--) newly authorized $250 million share repurchase program currently does not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. FTI Consulting says the share repurchase program will be executed over the next two years. The company generates good discretionary cash flow and has excess cash on the balance sheet to finance the buyback program and ongoing operating needs without increasing debt leverage. We are expecting discretionary cash flow of roughly $150 million in 2012. Under our base-case scenario, we expect FTI Consulting to generate modest revenue and EBITDA growth over the intermediate term. For 2012, we expect mid-single-digit revenue and EBITDA growth. We view the company as having a "significant" financial risk profile, based on our criteria. We expect debt to EBITDA to improve to less than 3x by year end. We also expect the company to pay off or refinance its modest 2012 maturities. As of March 31, 2012, FTI Consulting had $182 million in cash and $249 million available on its revolving credit facility.