版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 00:02 BJT

BREBankHipoteczny/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 14 BRE Bank Hipoteczny: * Moodys confirms BRE Bank hipotecznys covered bonds * Rpt-moodys confirms bre bank hipotecznys covered bonds

