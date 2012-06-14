TEXT-Fitch rates Exelon Generation notes 'BBB+'

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Exelon Generation
Company, LLC's (Exgen) $775 million dual-tranche debt offering comprised of a
$275 million, 4.25% senior notes due June 15, 2022 and $500 million, 5.60%
senior notes due June 15, 2042. The notes are being offered under Rule 144A. Net
proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Favorable Competitive Position: Exgen's long position in low marginal cost
nuclear generation provides the company with a competitive advantage and assures
a high level of dispatch in both high and low gas scenarios. In addition, the
low emission nuclear generating capacity is well positioned to benefit from any
rise in power prices attributable to environmental regulations that impose
additional compliance costs on fossil-fueled electric generating plants.
Generation and Load Match: The addition of Constellation Energy Group, Inc.'s
(CEG) retail energy business complements the cash flow profile of Exelon Corp.'s
(EXC) wholesale generation business; high wholesale power prices result in wider
margins and greater cash flow for the generation segment and compressed margins
for the retail segment while the opposite holds true for the retail business.
Credit Profile: Exgen's post-merger credit profile is sound, but including the
debt assumed by EXC, which Fitch expects will ultimately be refinanced at Exgen,
leverage measures are weaker than historical levels. Moreover, the previous
headroom in leverage and interest coverage measures has largely been absorbed by
the impact of recent financings, including the current new debt issue and the
likely premium to be paid on a simultaneous debt exchange offer, and from
tightening margins on retail and wholesale power sales. Fitch estimates 2013
adjusted debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest to approximate 3.0 times (x) and 7.0x,
respectively.
Merger Impact: The recently closed CEG merger provides the opportunity for
meaningful cost synergies. Management estimates the run rate of unregulated
operating and maintenance savings to be an estimated $375 million by 2014. The
primary drivers are labor savings from corporate and commercial consolidations,
lower collateral postings with an associated reduction in the size of liquidity
facilities, information technology consolidation and supply chain savings.
Ample Liquidity: Internal cash generation bank credit facilities aggregating
$5.6 billion (including a $5.3 billion syndicated credit facility expiring in
March 2016 and a $300 million bi-lateral agreement) provide ample liquidity to
meet working capital needs. Debt maturities are well laddered and there are no
maturities before 2014.
CREDIT CONCERNS
Rising Capital Expenditures: Credit quality measures and ratings will be
pressured by an aggressive growth strategy that will require substantial
external funding to supplement internal cash generation. The planned growth
strategy includes discretionary investments in nuclear uprates and wind and
solar projects. The ratings impact will depend on the mix of debt and equity
used to fund the growth initiatives relative to the incremental earnings and
cash flow stream.
Management has indicated it will consider the use of non-recourse project debt
to fund a portion of the renewable investments or possibly scale back or defer
the new investments, including the nuclear uprates, to manage its credit profile
and maintain investment grade ratings. Proceeds from planned asset sales
required by the Federal Energy Commission (FERC) as a condition of the CEG
merger may also be used to fund investments.
Unfavorable Operating Environment: The operating environment is expected to
remain challenging for competitive generators given the persistently low power
prices. The combination of low forward natural gas prices and weak electricity
demand is expected by Fitch to prevent any meaningful recovery of wholesale
power prices at least through 2013 keeping downward pressure on credit quality
measures.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Utilities' (May 3, 2012);
--'Rating North American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (May 12,
2011).
