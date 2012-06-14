TEXT-S&P: 2 CWCapital servicer outlooks revised on acquisition news

June 14 () - OVERVIEW
-- We revised our commercial mortgage primary and master servicer ranking
outlooks on CWCapital LLC to negative and developing, respectively, from
stable.
-- The outlook revisions follow Walker & Dunlop Inc.'s recently announced
acquisition of CWCapital.
-- The outlook revisions reflect our assessment of the potential benefits
of the merger as well as the challenges that may arise during the integration
of the two companies' servicing platforms.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised its outlook on CWCapital LLC as a commercial mortgage primary
and commercial mortgage master servicer to negative and developing,
respectively, from stable. Our rankings on CWCapital for commercial primary
and commercial master servicing are STRONG (thus precluding a developing
outlook) and AVERAGE, respectively. Our STRONG ranking and stable outlook on
CWCapital Asset Management LLC as a commercial special servicer remains
unchanged. CWCapital will remain on our Select Servicer List consistent with
our published criteria. Walker & Dunlop's servicing division is not currently
ranked by Standard & Poor's.
We revised our outlooks for commercial primary and commercial master servicing
following Walker & Dunlop Inc.'s June 8 announcement that it will acquire
CWCapital, an operating subsidiary of CW Financial Services, for $220 million.
The outlook changes reflect our assessment of the potential benefits
associated with the announced acquisition as well as the challenges that
Walker & Dunlop may face when integrating the two servicing platforms.
Standard & Poor's does not maintain servicer rankings on Walker & Dunlop. The
transaction is expected to close within 90-120 days and is subject to
stockholder, governmental, and regulatory approvals.
Needham, Mass.-based CWCapital originates, sells, and services commercial real
estate mortgages. CWCapital began its lending operations in Boston in 1972 and
is a national full-service lender to the multifamily and commercial real
estate industries. Bethesda, Md.-based Walker & Dunlop originates and sells a
range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. The
combination of the two companies creates one of the largest commercial real
estate lenders in the nation. In aggregate, CWCapital and Walker & Dunlop
originated $7.7 billion of commercial real estate loans in 2011. It also
creates the second-largest multifamily lender and eighth-largest commercial
real estate lender in the U.S.
As of June 1, 2012, CWCapital actively managed a primary and master servicing
portfolio consisting of 3,400 loans totaling $17.1 billion for multiple lender
types including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD, commercial mortgage-backed
securities (CMBS), and other third parties. As of March 31, 2012, Walker &
Dunlop serviced $16.9 billion for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, life insurance
companies, and other third parties.
We believe the combined company will continue to maintain a reliable and
effective primary and master servicing operation. We will, however, monitor
the combined operations' ability to maintain operational performance during
the integration phase of the two servicing platforms.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Servicer Evaluation: CWCapital LLC And CWCapital Asset Management LLC,
published April 2, 2012.
-- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, published Sept. 14,
2009.
-- Revised Criteria For Including RMBS, CMBS, And ABS Servicers On
Standard & Poor's Select Servicer List, published April 16, 2009.
-- Servicer Evaluation Ranking Criteria: U.S., published Sept. 21, 2004.
-- Select Servicer List.