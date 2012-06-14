版本:
TEXT-S&P: 2 CWCapital servicer outlooks revised on acquisition news

June 14 () - OVERVIEW	
     -- We revised our commercial mortgage primary and master servicer ranking 	
outlooks on CWCapital LLC to negative and developing, respectively, from 	
stable.	
     -- The outlook revisions follow Walker & Dunlop Inc.'s recently announced 	
acquisition of CWCapital.	
     -- The outlook revisions reflect our assessment of the potential benefits 	
of the merger as well as the challenges that may arise during the integration 	
of the two companies' servicing platforms.	
 	
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 	
today revised its outlook on CWCapital LLC as a commercial mortgage primary 	
and commercial mortgage master servicer to negative and developing, 	
respectively, from stable. Our rankings on CWCapital for commercial primary 	
and commercial master servicing are STRONG (thus precluding a developing 	
outlook) and AVERAGE, respectively. Our STRONG ranking and stable outlook on 	
CWCapital Asset Management LLC as a commercial special servicer remains 	
unchanged. CWCapital will remain on our Select Servicer List consistent with 	
our published criteria. Walker & Dunlop's servicing division is not currently 	
ranked by Standard & Poor's.	
	
We revised our outlooks for commercial primary and commercial master servicing 	
following Walker & Dunlop Inc.'s June 8 announcement that it will acquire 	
CWCapital, an operating subsidiary of CW Financial Services, for $220 million. 	
The outlook changes reflect our assessment of the potential benefits 	
associated with the announced acquisition as well as the challenges that 	
Walker & Dunlop may face when integrating the two servicing platforms. 	
Standard & Poor's does not maintain servicer rankings on Walker & Dunlop. The 	
transaction is expected to close within 90-120 days and is subject to 	
stockholder, governmental, and regulatory approvals.	
	
Needham, Mass.-based CWCapital originates, sells, and services commercial real 	
estate mortgages. CWCapital began its lending operations in Boston in 1972 and 	
is a national full-service lender to the multifamily and commercial real 	
estate industries. Bethesda, Md.-based Walker & Dunlop originates and sells a 	
range of multifamily and other commercial real estate finance products. The 	
combination of the two companies creates one of the largest commercial real 	
estate lenders in the nation. In aggregate, CWCapital and Walker & Dunlop 	
originated $7.7 billion of commercial real estate loans in 2011. It also 	
creates the second-largest multifamily lender and eighth-largest commercial 	
real estate lender in the U.S.	
	
As of June 1, 2012, CWCapital actively managed a primary and master servicing 	
portfolio consisting of 3,400 loans totaling $17.1 billion for multiple lender 	
types including Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, HUD, commercial mortgage-backed 	
securities (CMBS), and other third parties. As of March 31, 2012, Walker & 	
Dunlop serviced $16.9 billion for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD, life insurance 	
companies, and other third parties.	
	
We believe the combined company will continue to maintain a reliable and 	
effective primary and master servicing operation. We will, however, monitor 	
the combined operations' ability to maintain operational performance during 	
the integration phase of the two servicing platforms.	
	
