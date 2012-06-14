TEXT-S&P rates Qwest proposed notes 'BBB-'

June 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Qwest Corp.'s proposed senior notes (undetermined amount) due 2052. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes, along with cash on the balance sheet and borrowings from the revolving credit facility of parent company Monroe, La.-based telecommunications carrier CenturyLink Inc. , to redeem $484 million of senior notes due 2023 at Qwest Corp. The ratings on CenturyLink reflect a business risk profile assessment of "fair" and a financial risk assessment of "significant." Key business risk factors include our expectation that revenues will continue to decline because of competition in its core consumer wireline phone business from cable telephony and wireless substitution, which contributed to access-line losses of about 6.4% during the first quarter of 2012, year over year, pro forma for the Qwest acquisition. We also consider the company's financial policy aggressive, with a substantial shareholder dividend payout, which limits debt reduction. Debt to EBITDA was about 3.3x as of March 31, 2012, pro forma for acquisitions and including our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement liabilities. We expect leverage to remain in the low- to mid-3x area over the next few years. Tempering factors in the business risk assessment include good scale and a favorable market position as the third-largest incumbent local exchange carrier in the U.S.; solid operating margins and free operating cash flow generation; and modest growth in high-speed data services, which helps mitigate revenue declines from access-line losses. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on CenturyLink, published April 27, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST CenturyLink Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B New Ratings Qwest Corp. Senior notes due 2052 BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.