TEXT-S&P rates WireCo WorldGroup issue 'BB-'

June 14 - Overview -- U.S.-based steel wire manufacturer WireCo WorldGroup Inc. announced that it intends to enter into a new $460 million senior secured facility to finance a proposed acquisition as well as to repay a portion of debt outstanding. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating to WireCo's proposed $460 million credit facility, consisting of a $135 million revolving credit facility and a $325 million term loan due 2017. -- In addition, we are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on WireCo WorldGroup Inc. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that WireCo's operating performance will improve in the next several quarters as a result of the combination of recently completed acquisitions and an improving economy. Rating Action On June 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Kansas City, Mo.-based WireCo WorldGroup Inc. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue rating (one notch above the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $460 million senior secured credit facility due 2017, consisting of a $135 million revolving credit facility and a $325 million term loan. The recovery rating on the credit facility is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. In addition, we also affirmed our 'B' issue-level rating (one notch below the corporate credit rating) on the company's $425 million senior unsecured notes due 2017. The recovery rating remains a '5', indicating our expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company will use proceeds from the credit facility in part to fund an acquisition as well as to repay a portion of debt outstanding. Rationale The rating affirmation reflects our view that WireCo's operating performance should improve over the next several quarters, which should lead to credit metrics that are in line with the rating despite higher debt. WireCo recently announced its intention to enter into a new $460 million credit facility and $82.5 million of privately placed senior unsecured notes (not rated) in part to finance its pending acquisition of Koninklijke (Royal) Lankhorst Euronete Group B.V. (Lankhorst, not rated), a leading synthetic producer serving the offshore, oil and gas, fishing, and marine markets, among others, for approximately $230 million, including debt assumed. In our view, the Lankhorst acquisition increases WireCo's end market, and geographic and product diversity. Under our base case scenario, we expect 2012 EBITDA of approximately $180 million, an increase of more than 50% over 2011 because of the Lankhorst acquisition and better operating performance amid improving economic conditions. Standard & Poor's economists project 2.1% and 2.4% GDP growth in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In 2013, excluding the impact of any additional acquisitions, we expect EBITDA to increase to about $200 million as the economy continues to improve and WireCo realizes synergies from its recently integrated acquisitions. As a result, we expect debt to EBITDA of about 5x by year-end 2012, in spite of higher debt to support the recent acquisitions. In 2013, we expect debt to EBITDA to further improve to about 4.5x. We consider these metrics to be in line with the rating. We also expect interest coverage and liquidity to remain "adequate" to finance internal working capital needs and capital expenditures. The rating on WireCo reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." The company is exposed to intensely competitive and cyclical end markets, import penetration concerns, and somewhat aggressive debt leverage for the rating. We believe it will continue to pursue acquisitions in an effort to enhance its product and end-market diversification. WireCo's penetration into higher-margin businesses and its adequate near-term liquidity partially offset these factors. A key aspect of our assessment of WireCo's weak business risk profile is the varying demand in its end markets. Historically, downturns in general economic conditions have resulted in lower product demand, excess manufacturing capacity, and lower average selling prices. The company's flexible cost structure and increased exposure to more value-added, higher-margin business have enabled WireCo to maintain pricing and profitability even in a downturn. With operations in Europe, the U.S. and Mexico, WireCo manufactures steel wire rope, synthetic rope, and steel wire for use in various industrial end markets, including mining, oil and gas, and construction. WireCo focuses on highly engineered products that are less susceptible to competition from imports because producers of imported wire rope primarily target general-purpose applications. Nevertheless, we are concerned that competition from international producers will continue to intensify in the construction business as they begin to develop more sophisticated products. Liquidity We view WireCo's liquidity as adequate to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- Liquidity sources (including availability under the company's proposed $135 million revolving credit facility) should exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next two years. -- Liquidity would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant test measures. Pro forma for the Lankhorst acquisition and proposed refinancing, we expect WireCo to have about $30 million of cash on the balance sheet by year-end 2012 and close to full availability on its proposed $135 million revolving credit facility. We expect total liquidity to remain at about these levels in 2013. We expect free operating cash flow to be breakeven to slightly negative in 2012, albeit improved over 2011, because of higher capital expenditures in conjunction with its recent acquisitions, as well as working capital usage as operating performance improves. In 2013, we expect free cash flow to be between $25 million and $30 million as a result of improving profitability. We expect the company to maintain adequate headroom under the proposed covenants that govern WireCo's proposed credit facility, including a net total leverage covenant as well as an interest coverage covenant. Aside from minimal amortization payments on its proposed term loan, WireCo will not have any significant maturities until 2017, when its proposed credit facility and existing senior unsecured notes are due. Recovery analysis Please see our recovery report on WireCo, to be published on RatingsDirect shortly following the release of this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that WireCo's operating performance will improve in the next several quarters because of the combination of recently completed acquisitions, strong domestic sales growth, and increasing demand in cyclical end markets amid an improving economy. We expect these trends to continue into 2013. This should lead to improving profitability and credit metrics despite higher debt. As a result, we expect leverage to decline to about 5x in 2012 and further decline to 4.5x in 2013, levels we would consider to be in line with the rating and aggressive financial risk profile. We could lower the ratings if demand weakens; raw material costs rise, hampering cash flow; the company fails to realize EBITDA gains from recent acquisitions; or liquidity declines unexpectedly, resulting in debt to EBITDA weakening to greater than 6x. This could occur if 2012 revenues fail to strengthen and gross margins fall below 26%. An upgrade is less likely in the near term given the company's somewhat aggressive financial policy. However, we could raise the ratings if industry conditions strengthen sufficiently to allow the company to reduce debt such that adjusted leverage improves to less than 4x, and we expect it will stay there. This could occur if operating efficiencies resulting from the integration of its acquisitions result in sustainable gross margins in excess of 35%. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Metals And Mining Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 13, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Rating WireCo WorldGroup Inc. Senior Secured US$325 mil ln due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Secured US$135 mil revolver due 2017 BB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed WireCo WorldGroup Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.