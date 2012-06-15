TEXT-S&P affirms Steinway Musical Instruments

Overview -- Waltham, Mass.-based musical instruments manufacturer Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. continues its evaluation of strategic alternatives, including the possible sale of the company's band instrument division, as previously announced in July 2011. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Steinway and removing the ratings from CreditWatch. -- The developing outlook reflects our belief that we could lower the ratings if Steinway executes divestiture transactions that result in a weaker business risk or financial risk profile, such as substantially reduced product diversity, profitability and/or weaker credit measures. Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company is able to significantly improve its financial risk profile, such as through the application of divestiture proceeds to reduce debt. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with developing implications on July 6, 2011. The outlook is developing. The developing outlook reflects the uncertainty associated with the outcome of the company's strategic evaluation. Specific information regarding the terms of any potential transaction is not yet available, and we will assess the impact on Steinway's business risk profile, financial risk profile, and overall corporate credit rating as more information becomes available. The developing outlook means that the ratings could potentially be lowered or raised depending upon the outcome of Steinway's strategic review. Steinway had $71 million of total debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012. Rationale The ratings on Steinway reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile has improved to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," and business risk profile has declined to "vulnerable" from "weak." Key credit factors in our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile include its narrow business focus, the discretionary nature of its products, and its vulnerability to economic cycles. We also considered the benefits of Steinway's good market positions, its well-recognized brand names, and the geographic diversity of its sales. Our assessment of Steinway's business risk profile as "vulnerable" reflects the company's narrow product focus, strong brand name, good market position in the premium piano segment, the highly discretionary nature of its piano sales, and the company's participation in the highly fragmented and competitive band instruments market. We also consider the uncertainties related to the future strategic direction of the company. In July 2011 the company announced that its chairman, its CEO, and certain members of management had made an offer to purchase the company's band instrument and online music divisions (later limited to band instrument division), and the board of directors announced it was also exploring other strategic alternatives. However, there have been no recent developments announced about the outcome of this offer or whether or not a portion of the company will still be sold. Management is also in a state of transition, with additional changes possible based on the outcome of the company's strategic review. One of Steinway's independent directors has been appointed chairman of its board of directors and interim CEO. We believe these circumstances create additional uncertainty regarding the future direction, policies, and operating strategies of the company. Additionally, in our opinion, the divestiture of the band instrument business would materially reduce product diversity, and the resulting company would be a smaller, more specialized niche player. Steinway's product sales and profitability remain concentrated in pianos, although it has a diverse portfolio of product offerings in the band and orchestral instrument segment. Piano sales were 62% and band instruments 38% of 2011 revenues. The company holds a dominant market share of the premium grand piano market, and is the leader in certain band instrument product categories. Although the company maintains strong brand recognition through its key Steinway and related brand names, we believe sales will remain vulnerable to economic cycles because of the discretionary nature of its products. We believe the musical instruments and accessories industry is highly fragmented and very competitive, based on such factors as name recognition, sound quality, style, and price. The company has diversified its geographic reach and now has about 36% of its sales outside of the U.S., a large portion of which are in Europe. For the first quarter of fiscal 2012, Steinway's reported net sales increased about 6.9% relative to the comparable period in 2011, with sales increasing 1.3% in the piano segment and 15.2% in the band segment (which was weakened by a strike in its Ohio brass instrument manufacturing facility during the second half of 2011). Gross margin as reported by the company decreased about 100 basis points to 29.7% in the first quarter of 2012 relative to the same period in 2011, reflecting, in part, a sales mix shift to lower-margin pianos and increases in raw material costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin (including our adjustments for operating leases and pension expense) declined to 7.3% in the quarter compared to 10.8% in the first quarter of 2011 and 10.3% on a trailing-12-months basis. Steinway's "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects the company's reduction in debt in 2011. We estimate its ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA of about 3.1x for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, declined from 5.3x in the comparable prior-year period, and is below our "aggressive" indicative ratio range of 4x-5x. However, while the company's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increased to about 20% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, compared to 9.9% in the prior year, it remains within the indicative ratio range of 12%-20% for an "aggressive" financial risk profile. In addition, significant uncertainty exists regarding potential changes in financial policy as Steinway completes its strategic review. Our forecast of Steinway's financial results is based on the company in its current form and does not assume any major divestiture of operations, recapitalization, or application of sale proceeds to reduce debt. Key assumptions in our 2012 forecast include: -- Steinway's operating results will grow marginally and remain constrained by the weak global economy and continuing margin pressure from high input costs. -- Revenue growth of less than 2% and reported EBITDA margin near 7%. We anticipate weakness in the piano segment, particularly in premium-priced and higher-margin pianos, and continued improvement in the band segment as it fully recovers from the 2011 plant strike. -- Additional legal and consulting fees associated with Steinway's evaluation of strategic alternatives. -- No dividends or share repurchases. -- We anticipate free operating cash flow for the year will decline to about $10 million, after capital expenditures of about $8 million. We expect credit measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected adjusted debt to EBITDA above 3x and FFO to total debt near 20% at the end of fiscal year 2012. Liquidity We believe Steinway's liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Our assessment of Steinway's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors: -- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels. -- The company is not subject to maintenance financial covenants. The asset-based revolving credit facility agreement contains a springing covenant consisting of a minimum fixed-charge coverage test of 1.1x, which only comes into effect if excess availability declines to below 15% of the total commitment. -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term. -- The company has sound relationships with banks in our view. Cash sources include credit facilities availability and cash flow from operations. As of March 31, 2012, Steinway reported about $44 million in cash on its balance sheet and had $82 million of availability on its $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility, with $3 million outstanding on this facility. The company also has access to foreign credit facilities that provided an aggregate $23 million of additional borrowing capacity at March 31, 2012. We believe Steinway will maintain adequate cash balances and availability on its credit facilities to fund seasonal working capital needs and its debt service requirements. The company's next debt maturity occurs in 2017 for $67.5 million of notes. Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc.'s 7% senior unsecured notes is 'B+' (one notch above the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. published on RatingsDirect on Aug. 18, 2011. Outlook The developing outlook reflects the possibility of either a lower or higher rating following the outcome of Steinway's strategic review. If management does not conclude a sale of its band instrument division and the business mix as it exists today remains intact, and if Steinway's reduction in leverage is sustained, we could raise the ratings. An upgrade would also depend upon clarity of the future senior management and operating strategy. We could also raise the ratings if Steinway were to complete the sale of this business and the company was capitalized such that credit metrics were in line with indicative ratios that support a "significant" financial risk profile, including leverage between 3x-4x and a ratio of FFO to total debt greater than 20%. Alternatively, we could lower the ratings if the sale were completed resulting in a more narrow business mix and a weaker capital structure, including credit metrics that were more indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including leverage over 5x and a ratio of FFO to debt less than 12%. We could revise the outlook to stable if the sale is not completed and recently improved credit metrics sink closer to those indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, including leverage greater than 5x. We estimate this would require a reduction in EBITDA in excess of 30%, assuming current debt levels. We will consider an update to the direction of our outlook once more definitive information becomes available about the future business and capital structure of Steinway. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines for Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Steinway Musical Instruments Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Developing/-- B/Watch Dev/-- Senior unsecured B+ B+/Watch Dev Recovery Rating 2 2