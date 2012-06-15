版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Harsco Corp short-term rating to 'A-2'

June 15 - Overview	
     -- Standard & Poor's has recently published its methodology establishing 	
the linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through 	
the use of its liquidity descriptors. 	
     -- We continue to assess U.S.-based industrial services provider Harsco 	
Corp. as having "adequate" liquidity.	
     -- In accordance with our methodology, we are raising our short-term 	
rating and commercial paper rating on Harsco to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We are 	
affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. 	
     -- The negative outlook continues to reflect our view that credit 	
measures could remain subpar for the rating if profitability and cash flow 	
don't improve as expected or if steel and construction demand remains soft in 	
2013.	
 	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term 	
corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Harsco Corp. to 'A-2' from 'A-3'.
We affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. The outlook 	
remains negative.	
 	
Rationale	
We raised our short-term rating on Harsco following the implementation of our 	
recently published criteria linking short-term and long-term ratings for 	
corporate issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors (see 	
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And 	
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect).	
	
Under our criteria, the short-term corporate credit rating on an issuer with a 	
long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' and "adequate" liquidity, such as 	
Harsco, is 'A-2'. The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Harsco 	
therefore no longer constrains the short-term rating. 	
	
The ratings on Harsco continue to reflect our expectation that revenues could 	
experience a mid-single-digit decline in 2012 as certain of Harsco's key 	
markets, such as construction in Europe and global steel production, remain 	
soft and the company exits certain underperforming contracts. Restructuring 	
actions should buffer the impact on profitability from lower volumes, but 	
these are subject to some execution risk in our view. We believe that free 	
cash flow could remain negligible or be slightly negative in 2012 because of 	
cash restructuring costs, but that it should recover toward $100 million in 	
2013. 	
	
Notwithstanding good performance in the rail and industrial segments, 	
production in global steel markets remains relatively soft, and business 	
conditions in the company's late-cycle infrastructure segment (exposed to 	
nonresidential construction) remain difficult. Low utilization and rental 	
rates, especially in Europe, continue to cause operating losses. Ongoing 	
restructuring initiatives have yet to restore the profitability of the 	
infrastructure segment. Opportunities from new contracts and partnerships in 	
the metal and minerals segment could help accelerate growth, but profitability 	
remains correlated with global steel production volumes. And we believe 	
Harsco's continued capital requirements to support long-term contracts in the 	
metal business will likely remain significant.	
	
Our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects 	
management's financial policy of maintaining moderate debt leverage. This is 	
offset by the decline in cash flow protection metrics caused by weakened 	
operating performance and higher pension liabilities. At the end of 2011, 	
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was just greater than 30%, and we 	
expect some weakening in 2012 before a recovery toward 35% in 2013. Achieving 	
this measure would be consistent with our expectations for the 'BBB' rating, 	
provided that the company also strengthens its free cash flow generation such 	
that FOCF to total debt recovers toward 10%.	
 	
Liquidity	
Our short-term rating on Harsco is 'A-2', and we assess the company's 	
liquidity as "adequate." We believe that the company's sources of liquidity 	
will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months and that 	
the company's sources will cover its needs over that period even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%.	
 	
Liquidity sources include about $300 million of operating cash flow that we 	
expect in 2012 after cash restructuring expenses. The company also had about 	
$137 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2012, and ample availability 	
under a $525 million credit facility that expires in 2017. The revolver 	
provides backup liquidity to Harsco's commercial paper (CP) program. Financial 	
covenants (including a maximum debt to capital ratio of 60% and minimum 	
interest coverage ratio of 3x) govern availability under the facilities. The 	
company has adequate headroom over these requirements (with ratios at 44.4% 	
and 7.7x respectively on March 31, 2012), and we expect this will continue. 	
	
Liquidity uses includes our expectation of about $300 million in capital 	
expenditures in 2012 and an annual dividend payout of about $70 million. 	
Short-term CP borrowings amounted to about $92 million at the end of the first 	
quarter. Other debt maturities include $150 million of notes due in September 	
2013 and $250 million due in October 2015.	
 	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if profitability does not 	
improve this year or if heavy capital spending with limited or uncertain top- 	
and bottom-line benefits continues to depress free cash flow generation. In 	
particular, credit protection measures would likely remain subpar for the 	
rating if the company fails achieve break-even profitability in its 	
infrastructure segment and total operating margins remain less than 7% this 	
year, or if free operating cash flow appears likely to remain less than $75 	
million in 2013.	
	
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company appears to be on track to 	
achieve adequate credit ratios in 2013. Under our baseline scenario, we expect 	
adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be below 2.5x (excluding restructuring 	
expenses) and FFO to total debt will be just less than 30% in 2012, 	
subsequently recovering to 2.2x and more than 35%, respectively, in 2013. FOCF 	
to debt should recover to about 7%-8% in 2013. This is based on the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2012, as the end of certain 	
contracts and still-soft metals and construction markets offset modestly 	
positive growth in the rail and industrial segments, followed by revenue 	
expansion on pace with global GDP growth in 2013;	
     -- A return to break-even operating profits in the infrastructure segment 	
and total operating margins (excluding restructuring costs) improving to 7% or 	
more in 2012;	
     -- Neutral free cash flow generation in 2012 and about $100 million in 	
2013, based on about $300 million of annual capital expenditures.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 	
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Short-Term Ratings Raised; Long-Term Ratings Affirmed	
                                 To                     From	
Harsco Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating         BBB/Negative/A-2       BBB/Negative/A-3	
 Commercial paper                A-2                    A-3	
 Senior unsecured                BBB	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

