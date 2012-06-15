TEXT-S&P raises Harsco Corp short-term rating to 'A-2'

June 15 - Overview -- Standard & Poor's has recently published its methodology establishing the linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of its liquidity descriptors. -- We continue to assess U.S.-based industrial services provider Harsco Corp. as having "adequate" liquidity. -- In accordance with our methodology, we are raising our short-term rating and commercial paper rating on Harsco to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We are affirming our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. -- The negative outlook continues to reflect our view that credit measures could remain subpar for the rating if profitability and cash flow don't improve as expected or if steel and construction demand remains soft in 2013. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term corporate credit rating on U.S.-based Harsco Corp. to 'A-2' from 'A-3'. We affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit and issue ratings. The outlook remains negative. Rationale We raised our short-term rating on Harsco following the implementation of our recently published criteria linking short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors (see "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Under our criteria, the short-term corporate credit rating on an issuer with a long-term corporate credit rating of 'BBB' and "adequate" liquidity, such as Harsco, is 'A-2'. The negative outlook on the long-term rating on Harsco therefore no longer constrains the short-term rating. The ratings on Harsco continue to reflect our expectation that revenues could experience a mid-single-digit decline in 2012 as certain of Harsco's key markets, such as construction in Europe and global steel production, remain soft and the company exits certain underperforming contracts. Restructuring actions should buffer the impact on profitability from lower volumes, but these are subject to some execution risk in our view. We believe that free cash flow could remain negligible or be slightly negative in 2012 because of cash restructuring costs, but that it should recover toward $100 million in 2013. Notwithstanding good performance in the rail and industrial segments, production in global steel markets remains relatively soft, and business conditions in the company's late-cycle infrastructure segment (exposed to nonresidential construction) remain difficult. Low utilization and rental rates, especially in Europe, continue to cause operating losses. Ongoing restructuring initiatives have yet to restore the profitability of the infrastructure segment. Opportunities from new contracts and partnerships in the metal and minerals segment could help accelerate growth, but profitability remains correlated with global steel production volumes. And we believe Harsco's continued capital requirements to support long-term contracts in the metal business will likely remain significant. Our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects management's financial policy of maintaining moderate debt leverage. This is offset by the decline in cash flow protection metrics caused by weakened operating performance and higher pension liabilities. At the end of 2011, funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was just greater than 30%, and we expect some weakening in 2012 before a recovery toward 35% in 2013. Achieving this measure would be consistent with our expectations for the 'BBB' rating, provided that the company also strengthens its free cash flow generation such that FOCF to total debt recovers toward 10%. Liquidity Our short-term rating on Harsco is 'A-2', and we assess the company's liquidity as "adequate." We believe that the company's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months and that the company's sources will cover its needs over that period even if EBITDA declines by 15%. Liquidity sources include about $300 million of operating cash flow that we expect in 2012 after cash restructuring expenses. The company also had about $137 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2012, and ample availability under a $525 million credit facility that expires in 2017. The revolver provides backup liquidity to Harsco's commercial paper (CP) program. Financial covenants (including a maximum debt to capital ratio of 60% and minimum interest coverage ratio of 3x) govern availability under the facilities. The company has adequate headroom over these requirements (with ratios at 44.4% and 7.7x respectively on March 31, 2012), and we expect this will continue. Liquidity uses includes our expectation of about $300 million in capital expenditures in 2012 and an annual dividend payout of about $70 million. Short-term CP borrowings amounted to about $92 million at the end of the first quarter. Other debt maturities include $150 million of notes due in September 2013 and $250 million due in October 2015. Outlook The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if profitability does not improve this year or if heavy capital spending with limited or uncertain top- and bottom-line benefits continues to depress free cash flow generation. In particular, credit protection measures would likely remain subpar for the rating if the company fails achieve break-even profitability in its infrastructure segment and total operating margins remain less than 7% this year, or if free operating cash flow appears likely to remain less than $75 million in 2013. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company appears to be on track to achieve adequate credit ratios in 2013. Under our baseline scenario, we expect adjusted total debt to EBITDA will be below 2.5x (excluding restructuring expenses) and FFO to total debt will be just less than 30% in 2012, subsequently recovering to 2.2x and more than 35%, respectively, in 2013. FOCF to debt should recover to about 7%-8% in 2013. This is based on the following assumptions: -- Mid-single-digit revenue decline in 2012, as the end of certain contracts and still-soft metals and construction markets offset modestly positive growth in the rail and industrial segments, followed by revenue expansion on pace with global GDP growth in 2013; -- A return to break-even operating profits in the infrastructure segment and total operating margins (excluding restructuring costs) improving to 7% or more in 2012; -- Neutral free cash flow generation in 2012 and about $100 million in 2013, based on about $300 million of annual capital expenditures. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Short-Term Ratings Raised; Long-Term Ratings Affirmed To From Harsco Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Negative/A-3 Commercial paper A-2 A-3 Senior unsecured BBB