TEXT-S&P cuts EnergySolutions to 'B' from 'BB-'

June 15 - Overview	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on EnergySolutions by two notches, 	
including the corporate credit rating to 'B' from 'BB-'.  	
     -- We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were 	
placed on June 12, 2012, after the company announced that it replaced its CEO 	
and CFO and lowered its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance by $20 million.	
     -- The negative outlook indicates our view that lower waste volumes could 	
persist and that we could lower the ratings further if the company's operating 	
profitability and liquidity fall below our expectations during the next year.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Salt Lake City-based EnergySolutions Inc. and its 	
subsidiaries by two notches to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed 	
the ratings from CreditWatch, where we placed them on June 12, 2012, with 	
negative implications. We also lowered our issue ratings on the senior secured 	
credit facilities to 'BB-' from 'BB+', and our ratings on the senior unsecured 	
notes to 'B' from 'BB-'. The recovery ratings on the secured credit facilities 	
remain unchanged at '1'. We revised the recovery rating on the senior 	
unsecured notes to '3' from '4', as the company reduced its debt balances over 	
the past year, resulting in slightly higher recovery prospects for unsecured 	
lenders. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful 	
recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects weakening credit metrics and the added uncertainty 	
stemming from the unexpected change in management since the company's 	
strategic and financial priorities are now less clear. The company last 	
changed CEOs relatively recently, in 2010, and it remains to be seen whether 	
the new management will be able to execute on its growth objectives while 	
maintaining a commitment to improving credit quality. The downgrade also 	
reflects the increased probability that weaker-than-expected operating results 	
will result in a ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the 	
10% to 12% area instead of the 15% to 20% that we had previously expected. As 	
of March 31, 2012, the company's FFO to debt was 12% and the timing of 	
improvement in the nuclear waste disposal operating environment remains 	
uncertain. 	
	
Shipments of low-level radioactive waste to the company's disposal site in 	
Clive, Utah, have been lower than we expected. Although we anticipated 	
government-related waste volumes would decline this year because certain 	
projects that relied on stimulus funding would not recur, the magnitude of the 	
decline has been greater and weaker commercial volumes have compounded 	
matters, as waste generators have opted to store the volumes on their own 	
sites. In addition, benefits from cost reduction initiatives may take longer 	
to achieve than we originally thought.	
	
Other areas of concern relate to the company's decommissioning of Exelon 	
Generation Co. LLC's (BBB/Stable/A-2) Zion 1 and 2 nuclear reactors in 	
Illinois. Although the company asserts that the project is ahead of schedule, 	
the difference between the values of the company's nuclear decommissioning 	
trust fund assets (NDT) and its asset retirement obligation (ARO) for the Zion 	
decommissioning is quite low, at less than $6 million as of March 31, 2012. 	
Although this difference has improved slightly from $2.6 million as of Dec. 	
31, 2011, such low values increase the risk that the project's profitability 	
could decline. The difference was greater as of Sept. 30, 2011, and Sept. 30, 	
2010, at $84 million and $121 million, respectively, as NDT balances were 	
higher and cost estimates for the Zion ARO were lower than what were 	
ultimately realized. The company has already lowered its profit estimates 	
related to the Zion decommissioning, as management reduced its estimated 	
operating margins on the Zion decommissioning project to 5% to 10% from 10% to 	
15%. In addition, the company has indicated that the returns on the 10-year 	
project are not likely to exceed the company's capital costs, and that its 	
value to the company is mainly strategic, as a representation of the company's 	
capability to successfully execute upon a long-term license stewardship 	
contract as opposed to being accretive from a return on capital standpoint.	
	
The ratings on EnergySolutions reflect the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile that incorporates significant debt and its "weak" 	
business risk profile characterized by the operational risks associated with 	
participating in the highly regulated low-level radioactive waste (LLRW) 	
industry, including competitive contract bidding. The company's leading market 	
position in the specialized niche of nuclear waste services, limited 	
competition in primary service areas, and reasonable free cash flow generation 	
partially offset these factors.	
	
EnergySolutions owns the largest privately held permitted radioactive waste 	
disposal facility domestically and operates two of only three such facilities 	
in the U.S. Entry barriers are high, as the industry is highly regulated and 	
operating permits are difficult to attain. The company's primary disposal 	
facility is in Tooele County, Utah, approximately 35 miles from the nearest 	
residential community. Demand for the company's products and services comes 	
primarily from the decommissioning, decontamination, and disposal of 	
operational radioactive waste generated from nuclear reactors, as well as 	
government clean-up sites. Industry growth, typically fairly low, will vary 	
depending on the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) budget for environmental 	
restoration and uranium enrichment decontamination and decommissioning. We 	
don't expect federal and commercial spending to grow significantly in the near 	
term because of budgetary and economic pressures. Despite the company's good 	
market position in disposing more than 90% of DOE off-site LLRW and 95% of all 	
commercially available LLRW, we expect the macroeconomic headwinds to reduce 	
EnergySolutions' profitability in 2012.	
	
Our forecast assumptions include:	
     -- Adjusted EBITDA margins will fall below 8% because of lower shipments 	
of waste volumes; and	
     -- There will be no share repurchases, no large acquisitions, and no 	
reinstatement of dividends.	
	
We view EnergySolutions' financial risk profile as highly leveraged given the 	
company's high debt balances and our expectation for reduced cash flow 	
generation. As of March 31, 2012, the company's FFO to adjusted debt was 12%. 	
Although the company's adjusted debt balance (net of restricted cash) of $574 	
million has declined $28 million since the end of 2010 and its credit measures 	
have remained fairly stable during the past few years, we expect 	
EnergySolutions' adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio to increase from 3.9x as of 	
March 31, 2012. Difficult year-over-year comparisons and the headwinds from a 	
weak economy could cause credit measures to deteriorate. We adjust debt for 	
the capitalization of operating leases and environmental liabilities. We 	
believe the company should be able continue to meet our ratings target of FFO 	
to adjusted debt of 10% to 12%, provided that waste volumes do not drastically 	
deteriorate. We also expect the company to expedite the renewal of its own 	
landfill operating permits.	
	
Upon refinancing its credit facility in August 2010, EnergySolutions used $310 	
million of proceeds under its $560 million term loans to cash collateralize 	
deposit letters of credit (LOCs). Of this amount, $200 million supports 	
contingent LOCs related to the Zion decommissioning project for Exelon. 	
Restricted cash balances collateralize the LOCs. The company could draw upon 	
the LOCs if a material LOC default event occurred (as defined in the 	
underlying agreement) and is not remedied. We believe that these events are 	
unlikely, and so we reduce the debt and debt-like obligations that we 	
incorporate into our credit statistics by the restricted cash balances related 	
to these obligations.	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that EnergySolutions has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its 	
needs in the next year, even if EBITDA declines unexpectedly. As of March 31, 	
2012, the company had roughly $47 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents 	
with $19 million held domestically, along with $71 million of availability 	
under the $105 million revolving credit facility due Aug. 13, 2015. The credit 	
facility includes restrictive financial covenants regarding maximum total 	
leverage, minimum cash interest coverage, and limitations on capital 	
expenditures. The company was in compliance under its covenants as of March 	
31, 2012, with ample EBITDA headroom. 	
	
Our assessment of EnergySolutions' liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- The company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility 	
availability, will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 	
months;	
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by more than 	
15%; and	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in 	
EBITDA, in our view.	
	
However, the company's bank-reported EBITDA includes gains on the NDT. 	
Underperformance of the NDT in combination with contracting EBITDA could 	
result in the company's bank-reported EBITDA declining to levels that may make 	
achieving compliance with financial covenants difficult.	
	
	
We believe EnergySolutions benefits from a favorable debt maturity schedule. 	
The company's $560 million of term loans are due Aug. 13, 2016, and the $300 	
million 10.75% senior unsecured notes are due Aug. 15, 2018. Amortization 	
requirements under the term loan are manageable at 1% annually. The company's 	
free operating cash flow generation also supports liquidity, though we expect 	
free cash flow to contract measurably in 2012 from roughly $80 million in 	
2011. During most of the past few years, the company's annual adjusted free 	
cash flow was typically $120 million to $130 million, though it did drop to 	
roughly $23 million during 2009 as a result of the weak economic environment 	
and high working capital usage. We expect capital spending in 2012 to ease to 	
about $25 million as the company becomes more judicious in its equipment 	
purchases and property improvements. Although the prior management stated that 	
its top priority for the use of free cash flow would continue to be debt 	
reduction, with the intent to pay $30 million to $40 million of debt in 2012, 	
we now believe the cash flow allocation for debt repayment could be more muted.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report on EnergySolutions to be published following this report on 	
RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that business and management 	
uncertainties could cause EnergySolutions' operating results to underperform 	
our base case expectations for 2012. The company's operating results have 	
become increasingly variable and difficult to predict, but we expect weaker 	
volumes and operating margins in 2012, with the company not realizing the bulk 	
of profitability until the fourth quarter. Despite this, we expect the company 	
to generate moderate, though weaker, free cash flow, as working capital swings 	
and capital expenditures tend to be manageable. This should support future 	
cash outlays and adequate liquidity. Still, we could lower the ratings if 	
liquidity and cash flow generation deteriorate meaningfully because of 	
unexpected business challenges or underperformance of the NDT. Based on our 	
scenario forecasts, we could lower the rating if revenues contract by 10% from 	
2011 and operating margins weaken to less than 6.5%. At this point, FFO to 	
total adjusted debt could decrease to less than 10%. We could also lower the 	
ratings if unexpected cash outlays or aggressive financial policy decisions 	
reduce the company's liquidity or stretch the financial profile beyond current 	
debt leverage levels.	
	
Although we do not expect to do so any time soon, we could raise the ratings 	
modestly if the FFO to total adjusted debt ratio returns to 15% and remains 	
there. We would also look for management to express prudent views with regard 	
to its future strategic and financial policy decisions related to growth, 	
acquisitions, and shareholder rewards.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; Removed From CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
EnergySolutions Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      BB-/Watch Neg/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  BB-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  4	
	
EnergySolutions LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BB-                BB+/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1	
 Senior Unsecured                       B                  BB-/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  4	
	
	
	
 	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

