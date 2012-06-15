TEXT-S&P affirms LKQ Corp

Overview -- U.S.-based auto part supplier LKQ Corp.'s credit measures are appropriate for the rating, despite the debt-financed acquisition of a U.K. aftermarket company in late 2011. -- We are reassessing the financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "significant" to reflect the company's "strong" liquidity and potential for lower leverage by year-end 2012. -- We are affirming the 'BB+' corporate credit rating because we expect acquisition-driven expansion to continue. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that positive trends for earnings, cash flow, and credit measures are sustainable. Rating Action On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' corporate credit rating on LKQ Corp. The outlook is stable. Rationale We revised our assessment of the company's financial risk profile to intermediate from significant to reflect the company's strong liquidity and our expectation that leverage will decline to about 2x in the year ahead. The ratings on Chicago-based LKQ Corp. reflect the company's intermediate financial risk profile, with positive free cash flow, and its fair business risk profile with consistent double-digit EBITDA margins. It also reflects a strategy of growth through acquisitions, including those overseas. LKQ reports it is the largest nationwide provider of aftermarket collision replacement products and refurbished bumper covers and wheels. The company is also the nation's largest provider in a very fragmented market for recycled light-vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products. The company's revenues and profits are highly dependent on auto insurance companies' decisions and policies. Insurance companies are the indirect customers for about 90% of LKQ's collision repair sales. The company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects LKQ's strong liquidity and Standard & Poor's assumption that LKQ can lower leverage back to about 2x by year-end 2012. Relative weakness in LKQ's credit measures in the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 resulted from the company's debt-financed acquisition late in 2011 of Euro Car Parts Holdings Ltd., a U.K.-based aftermarket parts distributor. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, LKQ's lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA rose to 2.7x versus 2.1x for the prior-year period, but was down from 2.9x at year-end 2011. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt fell to 29% from 34% for the prior-year period. Still, our analysis shows that the company's financial performance (measured by volatility of revenues and EBITDA) was more stable than most traditional original equipment auto suppliers in the recession, and we expect this to remain the case in the next two years. The fair business risk profile reflects our view of LKQ's resilient business model, which we believe performed well during the recent recession, mitigated by its aggressive expansion strategy. LKQ is expanding through the acquisition of various existing operations, some in as yet untested markets in the fragmented alternative parts industry. Because of acquisitions, goodwill and intangibles represented a substantial 39% of total assets and 61% of common equity, as of March 31, 2012. Our business assessment reflects our view of LKQ's competitive position based on its national operating network and effective customer relationships, and its demonstration of good profitability, with EBITDA margins near the mid-teens and return on capital of 15% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We continue to view LKQ's business scope as narrow. The business remains concentrated in North America although the acquisition of ECP (about 16% of estimated revenues) expands the geographic footprint outside North America. The company has expressed interest in expanding to the European continent in the longer term. LKQ's revenues are exposed to the variable cost of vehicles at auction and to volatile scrap steel prices. We believe additional risks include the fact that any significant operational missteps could weaken LKQ's important relationships with key insurance and auction companies, that increased pressure from insurance companies could reduce the price of aftermarket and replacement parts, and that new regulatory or legal requirements (e.g., the National Stolen Passenger Motor Vehicle Information System) could result in increased compliance costs or decreased product demand. However, LKQ's addressable market is large; the company estimates the total collision replacement parts market, including sales by the auto manufacturers, is nearly $16 billion. We believe the business is recession-resistant because auto collisions, which are not particularly economically sensitive, are the main factor behind demand. LKQ's track record of operations and acquisition integration since 2007 is solid. Capital requirements are relatively low and manageable compared with those of many other segments of the auto-related industry, although LKQ's recycling business is more capital-intensive than its aftermarket business, which sells products under the Keystone and other brand names. Keystone's aftermarket growth potential could be greater than growth in the recycled parts business, which has partly depended on acquisitions for expansion. Even though collision and mechanical repair shops and dealerships are LKQ's direct customers, insurance companies are a key focus because they fund about 90% of collision repairs. LKQ's recycled OEM and aftermarket products compete with new OEM parts in the market. We believe the OEM share of this market is likely to decline over time, because of its typically higher price, providing opportunities for LKQ and other distributors of recycled OEM, new aftermarket, and refurbished parts. Liquidity LKQ's liquidity is strong, as we define the term. We believe the company has strong sources of liquidity to cover near-term needs, even in the event of an unforeseen EBITDA decline. Our assessment of LKQ's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect LKQ's sources of liquidity, including cash and credit facility availability, to exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 30%. -- In our opinion, LKQ could absorb, without refinancing, a low-probability, high-impact market or operating shock, given its high variable cost base. We expect the company to generate free cash flow to cover capital spending and working capital requirements that can swing by as much as $40 million in a quarter. On March 31, 2012, LKQ had $55.2 million of cash and about $503.7 million available on its revolver, after accounting for $405.2 million of borrowings less outstanding letters of credit of $41.1 million. In October 2011, LKQ acquired Euro Car Parts Holdings Ltd., the largest distributor of auto aftermarket products in the U.K., for $326.2 million, using its bank facility. The company has $437.5 million of term loans borrowings outstanding on March 31, 2012. LKQ's $1.4 billion credit agreement, which expires March 25, 2016, consists of a five-year $950 million revolving credit line and a five-year $450 million term loan A. The facility is unrated. Under the revolving credit facility, the company can borrow up to US$500 million in Canadian dollars, pounds sterling, euros, and other currencies. Annual amortization payments on the term loan are 5% in years one and two, 10% in years three and four, and 15% in year five, with a balloon payment at maturity. The company has no material maturities until 2016, but amortization on the term loan A is large enough to reduce leverage noticeably over the next few years. LKQ has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a good standing in the credit markets. We expect the company to use its revolving credit line to fund bolt-on acquisitions. We expect management to take a measured approach to acquisitions so that cash flow from operations will be sufficient to repay credit line borrowings in a timely manner to prevent leverage from rising above our assumption for the rating. We expect the company to continue expanding its market position, product offerings, and entering new markets through bolt-on acquisitions because the market is very fragmented. We expect the revolver to fund these acquisitions--as it funded the acquisition of ECP. We also assume subsequent revolver repayments with cash from operations. Still, future acquisitions using debt are a risk that could pressure LKQ's leverage ratio, especially if newly acquired entities generate a lower EBITDA margin. We expect LKQ to generate positive free cash flow for 2012 and again in 2013 because of a relatively flexible nonmanufacturing cost base, low-cost procurement, relatively low capital spending, and a largely nonunion labor force. Reported free cash generated totaled $155 million for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect the company to have capital expenditures of about $100 million to $120 million per year (excluding business acquisitions) for 2012-2013, or between 2.5% and 3% of sales. Capital spending supports expansion in the U.K. business and facility development in the U.S. Working capital needs are relatively low, but continue to use cash to support growth of sales. We think seasonal cash flows are well balanced because the recycled parts business generates cash in the second half of each year, while the aftermarket business generates almost all of its cash in the first half. The two businesses also have different inventory cycles: The recycling business builds inventory in the first four to five months of the year, while the aftermarket business builds inventory in the fourth quarter. Working capital requirements can swing by as much as $40 million in a quarter. LKQ has virtually no pension or other postretirement benefit obligations. Outlook Our stable outlook on LKQ reflects our assumption that its resilient business model will support continuing organic EBITDA expansion and free cash generation, despite the sluggish economic outlook. It also reflects our belief that LKQ will fund acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectation that key credit measures--which weakened with the recent acquisition of ECP--will improve by year-end 2013 through earnings growth and debt reduction with cash from operations. At the current rating, we expect LKQ to achieve and sustain lease-adjusted leverage of 2x or less and lease-adjusted FFO to total debt of 30% in the year ahead. The likelihood of an upgrade is limited by LKQ's business risk profile, including its ongoing business strategy of rapid growth through acquisitions. For an upgrade to an investment-grade rating, we would need to reassess LKQ's business risk profile as "satisfactory." Absent an improvement in the business risk assessment, we are less likely to raise the rating, since we would need to come to believe that LKQ's credit measures would improve such that lease-adjusted leverage falls to 1.5x and FFO to total debt reaches 45% on a sustainable basis. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, leverage stood at 2.7x and FFO to total debt was 29%. To raise the rating from the current level, we would also need to believe LKQ's strategic business and financial policies and capital structure would be consistent with an investment-grade rating. We could lower the ratings if LKQ's EBITDA fell 10% or more below our estimate of $546 million for 2012 (per our calculation)--because of operating problems, loss of business, or other adverse market conditions such as an unfavorable change in how the auto insurance industry chooses to fulfill collision claims--if these events led to minimal free cash flow. LKQ's EBITDA for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 reached $482 million. We estimate that EBITDA at this lower level would cause leverage to exceed 2.5x for 2012. We could also lower the ratings if LKQ undertakes another material debt-financed acquisition in the year ahead, or if there was a change in financial policy because of an altered strategy for business operations or shareholder value creation. Ratings List Affirmed LKQ Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--