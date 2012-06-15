版本:
TEXT-Fitch affirms Eaton Corp ratings

June 15 - Fitch Ratings has removed Eaton Corporation's (Eaton) 	
short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and commercial paper rating from Rating 	
Watch Negative and affirmed the ratings at 'F2'. The rating actions reflect 	
improved clarity surrounding Eaton's liquidity following an increase and renewal	
of its revolving bank credit facilities, including the replacement of two 	
facilities totaling $1 billion scheduled to mature within one year. Eaton's 	
long-term IDR and other long-term ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative. A 	
full rating list follows at the end of this release.	
	
Fitch placed Eaton's ratings on Rating Watch Negative following the company's 	
announcement in May 2012 of an agreement to acquire Cooper Industries plc 	
(Cooper) for approximately $11.8 billion, not including assumed debt. The 	
Negative Rating Watch reflects a material increase in Eaton's debt and pro forma	
leverage expected to result from the Cooper acquisition. Eaton plans to fund the	
acquisition with a combination of debt and equity, including $5.1 billion of 	
long-term debt. Eaton will assume and guaranty Cooper's $1.4 billion of 	
outstanding debt. Fitch estimates pro forma debt/EBITDA at closing will be 	
approximately 3.3x compared to 1.7x at March 31, 2012. The transaction is 	
expected to close in the second half of 2012, subject to regulatory approval. 	
The combined company will be incorporated in Ireland where Cooper is currently 	
domiciled. 	
	
Fitch anticipates Eaton's ratings could be downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+', 	
given the company's high leverage immediately following the Cooper acquisition. 	
A two-notch downgrade to 'BBB' is possible but unlikely as both Eaton and Cooper	
have solid operating profiles and should have sufficient financial flexibility 	
to reduce leverage over time. Eaton plans to reduce leverage and return to 	
stronger credit metrics within two to three years of the acquisition. Fitch 	
believes cash flow and liquidity at the combined company following the 	
acquisition should remain strong. The company's discretionary spending for 	
acquisitions and share repurchases can be expected to be modest in the near term	
to facilitate debt reduction and allow Eaton to focus on integrating Cooper. The	
resolution of the Rating Watch will depend on approval by shareholders of both 	
companies, regulatory approvals, and a review by Fitch of additional details 	
about the transaction as it becomes available. 	
	
Eaton's 12-month pro forma free cash flow after dividends, including Cooper, was	
nearly $700 million at March 31, 2012. Free cash flow could improve during 2012 	
due to operating improvements and the absence of one-time items including a $154	
million contribution to a VEBA trust at Eaton and a $250 million asbestos 	
settlement payment at Cooper in 2011. Eaton's ability to reduce leverage after 	
the acquisition will also depend on sales and EBITDA growth which will be 	
subject to economic conditions in Eaton's end markets and the company's ability 	
to realize expected synergies from the Cooper acquisition. 	
	
Eaton's acquisition of Cooper offers several benefits including complementary 	
product portfolios, cost synergies which Eaton estimates at $260 million 	
annually within four years, and annual cash management and tax benefits of 	
approximately $160 million. Eaton also expects to realize sales synergies. These	
benefits will be offset by estimated acquisition integration costs totaling $200	
million through 2015. 	
	
Rating concerns include normal integration risk, the cyclical nature of some of 	
Eaton's end markets, low margins in the ROW Electrical segment, slower growth in	
China, weakness in Europe, and a sizeable underfunded pension obligation. 	
Eaton's U.S. pension plans were underfunded by $1.2 billion at year end 2011, 	
while Cooper's net pension liability was much smaller at $137 million. 	
	
Eaton's liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $811 million of cash and full 	
availability under three revolvers totaling $1.5 billion. Liquidity at March 31,	
2012 was offset by $405 million of short-term debt and current maturities. In 	
June 2012, the total amount of the bank facilities was increased to $2.0 	
billion, and two revolvers scheduled to mature within one year were reset to 	
mature in 2015 and 2017. All three facilities are available to Eaton and will 	
remain in place following the acquisition of Cooper. Eaton also has a $6.75 	
billion bridge facility to provide liquidity for the Cooper acquisition.	
	
Fitch has removed from Rating Watch Negative and affirmed the following ratings 	
for Eaton:	
	
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';	
	
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.	
	
The following ratings for Eaton remain on Rating Watch Negative:	
	
--IDR 'A-';	
	
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'A-';	
	
--Senior unsecured long-term debt 'A-'.	
	
Approximately $3.75 billion of debt was outstanding at March 31, 2012.

