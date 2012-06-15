版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Aspect Software rating outlook

Overview	
     -- U.S. contact-center software provider Aspect Software's revenues and 	
profits experienced a greater-than-expected decline during the past two 	
quarters, resulting in higher-than-expected leverage.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming all 	
our ratings on the company, including our 'B' corporate credit rating.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will 	
maintain stable free cash flow generation and a capital structure appropriate 	
for the rating, despite expected continued near-term earnings and revenue 	
pressures.	
	
Rating Action	
On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' 	
corporate credit rating on Chelmsford, Mass.-based contact center software 	
provider Aspect Software Inc. We also revised the outlook to stable from 	
positive, reflecting weaker near-term earning prospects and an expected 	
resulting decline in covenant cushion, absent further debt reduction.	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' rating on Aspect's first-lien credit 	
facility and the 'B-' rating on its senior second-lien notes. The recovery 	
ratings on the debt remain unchanged.	
	
Rationale	
The rating on Aspect reflects its "weak" business profile, characterized by 	
its modest position in the highly competitive contact-center industry and 	
"highly leveraged" financial profile (as defined in our criteria). The 	
company's highly recurring revenue base and stable cash flow generation partly 	
offset these factors.	
	
Standard & Poor's expects mid- to- high-single-digit revenue decline in fiscal 	
year 2012, mainly from reduced corporate spending on contact centers, combined 	
with increased price competition. We also expect that EBITDA margins are going 	
to decrease to below 30%, reflecting in part increased spending on development 	
and sales and marketing efforts related to Aspect's Unified IP and Workforce 	
Optimization products. As a result, we anticipate that leverage will rise to 	
the high-5x area by fiscal year-end from 5.5x as of the first quarter ended 	
March 31, 2012.	
	
Aspect is a global provider of contact-center solutions. The company develops, 	
installs, and maintains software based solutions to enhance clients' customer 	
service, collections, and sales and telemarketing operations.	
	
Aspect's latest-12-month revenues declined by approximately 1.6% year over 	
year to $505.5 million. Quarterly revenues declined by approximately 8%-9% 	
year over year for the past two consecutive quarters. The decline reflects 	
lower product revenue, with slower-than-expected migration of legacy products 	
into the Unified IP platform, as companies remain cautious with capital 	
investments, as well as competitive displacements and some customer 	
consolidation. 	
	
We view Aspect's business risk profile as weak. Our assessment primarily 	
reflects the company's inability to achieve sustained post-downturn revenue 	
and EBITDA growth and its modest overall market position. In addition, Aspect 	
is vulnerable to competition from larger and often more diversified companies, 	
such as Avaya and Cisco. However, we believe that Aspect's alliance with 	
Microsoft aimed at creating the next-generation contact center could 	
strengthen the company's competitive position in the intermediate term. In 	
addition, Aspect's software license model that generates a high percentage of 	
recurring maintenance revenues and diversified customer base, support our 	
business evaluation.	
	
Standard & Poor's views Aspect's financial risk profile as highly leveraged. 	
The company's debt (including capitalized operating leases) to adjusted EBITDA 	
was 5.5x at March 31, 2012, up from 4.8x in the prior year. The current rating 	
incorporates our expectation that declines in revenue and EBITDA will lead to 	
an increase in leverage in the near-to-intermediate term. We believe that an 	
improvement in credit metrics would have to involve debt repayment. With low 	
capital expenditures and working capital requirements, we expect the company 	
to generate positive levels of free operating cash flow (FOCF).	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Aspect's liquidity as "adequate," with cash sources including $179 	
million of cash balances as of March 31, 2012, expected positive free cash 	
flow, and an undrawn $30 million revolving credit facility. Uses of cash are 	
modest, comprising low capital expenditures (approximately 1% of revenues) and 	
no significant debt maturities until 2016.  	
	
The company had around 20% headroom under its total leverage covenant as of 	
March 2012, but we think that this cushion could deteriorate, given the modest 	
upcoming covenant step-downs, combined with the EBITDA decline we anticipate 	
over the remainder of 2012. However, we also recognize that the company can 	
use its ample cash balances to repay debt and maintain an adequate covenant 	
cushion. In addition, the credit agreement calls for mandatory debt prepayment 	
from excess cash flow, depending on whether a certain secured leverage 	
threshold is met, which could result in some additional debt reduction over 	
the intermediate term.	
	
Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity are as follows:	
     -- Sources to uses are expected to substantially exceed 2x, within the 	
next 12-24 months.	
     -- Net sources are likely to be positive, even if EBITDA from the current 	
level falls by 30%.	
     -- We expect potential acquisitions to be moderate in size and not 	
materially impact Aspect's liquidity profile.	
     -- We also expect the leverage covenant cushion to decline, absent debt 	
repayments or better than anticipated performance.	
	
Outlook 	
The stable rating outlook incorporates our expectations that the company's 	
diversified customer base and revenue visibility will continue to support 	
modest FOCF generation. Although, we expect reduced covenant headroom, we view 	
the company's cash portfolio and potential for debt reduction as the near term 	
offsets.	
	
We could lower the rating if competitive dynamics in the industry cause a 	
continuing decline in Aspect's revenue and EBITDA, resulting in leverage 	
increasing to the high-6x area or if Aspect's liquidity is materially 	
diminished.	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Aspect Software Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        B/Positive/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
Aspect Software Inc.	
 Senior Secured term loan & revolver    B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
 Senior Secured second-lien             B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      5

