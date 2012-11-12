版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二

TEXT-S&P corrects Continental Airlines rev bond rating

Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on
Continental Airlines Inc.'s 6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport revenue bonds due
2029 by assigning its 'B' senior secured issue rating. We had rated the bonds
'B' previously, but withdrew the rating on Nov. 7, 2012. Continental is a
subsidiary of United Continental Holdings Inc. (both rated B/Stable/--).

For the corporate credit rating on United Continental Holdings Inc., please 
see the summary analysis published April 30, 2012.

RATINGS LIST

New Rating

Continental Airlines Inc.
 Senior Secured
  6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport rev bonds due 2029      B

 

 (New York Ratings Team)

