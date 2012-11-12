TEXT-S&P corrects Continental Airlines rev bond rating

Nov 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on Continental Airlines Inc.'s 6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport revenue bonds due 2029 by assigning its 'B' senior secured issue rating. We had rated the bonds 'B' previously, but withdrew the rating on Nov. 7, 2012. Continental is a subsidiary of United Continental Holdings Inc. (both rated B/Stable/--). For the corporate credit rating on United Continental Holdings Inc., please see the summary analysis published April 30, 2012. RATINGS LIST New Rating Continental Airlines Inc. Senior Secured 6.25% series 1999 Newark Airport rev bonds due 2029 B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)