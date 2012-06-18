TEXT-Fitch cuts 4 Portuguese banks' viability ratings

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues' (Millennium bcp) and Banco BPI's Viability Ratings (VR) to 'cc' from 'b' and Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal, S.A.'s (Banif) VR to 'cc' from 'b-'. Fitch has also downgraded Caixa Geral de Depositos' (CGD) VR to 'b' from 'b+'. The downgrades reflect Fitch's assessment of Portuguese banks' recapitalisation needs to comply with stricter regulatory capital requirements and absorb one-off negative capital impacts. The banks' support-driven Long-term Issuer Default Ratings ('BB+'/Negative for Millennium bcp, CGD and Banco BPI; 'BB'/Negative for Banif) are unaffected by the VR downgrades. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The downgrades of Millennium bcp, Banco BPI and Banif to 'cc' reflect their sizeable capital needs (EUR3bn at Millennium bcp and EUR1.5bn at Banco BPI, in each case accounting for about 65% of their core capital at end-2011), and the banks' inability to raise most of this capital by private means in a difficult operating environment, resulting in them requiring external assistance from the Portuguese government and/or international authorities through the EUR12bn Bank Solvency Support Facility (BSSF) under the IMF/EU programme. Capital needs at CGD, Banco BPI and Millennium bcp are largely related to regulatory capital buffers required by the European Banking Authority (EBA) to address market concerns over sovereign risks. The capital requirements also reflect regulatory core capital deductions, largely relating to investments in insurance subsidiaries. Banco BPI and Millennium bcp also have to absorb losses from the partial transfer of their pension funds to the social security system, and Millennium bcp also needs to absorb other one-off losses. In addition, Millennium bcp has significant exposure to developments in Greece as a result of the operations of its Greek subsidiary. The more moderate downgrade of CGD's VR reflects the fact that its capital needs (EUR1.65bn) equate to a much lower 25% of its end-2011 core capital. Fitch estimates that the bank's core capital ratio, after recognition of certain capital shortfalls, but prior to the recapitalisation, would still be approximately 7%. CGD's major shareholder, the Portuguese state, has announced that it will contribute the required capital. For Banif, capital needs are centred at the holding level, Banif SGPS, which did not comply with the Bank of Portugal's minimum core capital ratio of 9% at end-2011 (6.8% at this date), highlighting its already weaker capital base than peers and net losses recorded during the year. However, at the bank level it was compliant. Banif's recapitalisation plan also includes a restructuring and simplification of the group, with most of subsidiaries being placed under Banif. The rating actions highlight the four banks' capital needs, but Portuguese banks' Long-term IDRs continue to reflect available government and international support (IMF/EU/ECB), for both capital and liquidity. This has helped to preserve confidence in the Portuguese banking sector. Evidence of the latter is the positive evolution of banks' deposits in 2011 and Q112 - leading to improved net loans/deposits ratios - an increase in liquidity buffers and relatively stable ECB funding. As a result of the rating actions, subordinated and hybrid debt issued by the four banks have been downgraded, reflecting the increased risk of non-performance. Under Fitch's criteria, hybrid non-performance can arise in a number of ways, including coupon deferral or omission or if a tender or exchange offer is considered to be a distressed debt exchange. The ratings actions are as follows: CGD: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'b' from 'b+' Support Rating unaffected at '3' Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating unaffected at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating unaffected at 'B' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit long-term rating unaffected at 'BB+' Senior unsecured certificate of deposit short-term rating unaffected at 'B' Commercial paper programme unaffected at 'B' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues downgraded to 'B-' from 'B' Preference shares downgraded to 'CC' from 'CCC' Senior debt guaranteed by the Portuguese state unaffected at 'BB+' Caixa -Banco de Investimento: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR unaffected at 'B' Support Rating unaffected at '3' CGD North America Finance LLC Commercial Paper unaffected at 'B' Millennium bcp: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'b' Support Rating unaffected at '3' Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues unaffected at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' Commercial paper programme unaffected at 'B' Preference shares downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' Senior debt guaranteed by the Portuguese state unaffected at 'BB+' Banco BPI: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'b' Support Rating unaffected at '3' Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt issues unaffected at 'BB+' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues downgraded to 'C' from 'B-' Commercial paper programme unaffected at 'B' Preference shares downgraded to 'C' from 'CC' Emr market linked securities unaffected at 'BB+emr' Banco Portugues de Investimento: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR unaffected at 'B' Support Rating unaffected at '3' Banif - Banco Internacional do Funchal: Long-term IDR unaffected at 'BB', Negative Outlook Short-term IDR unaffected at 'B' Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'b-' Support Rating unaffected at '3' Support Rating Floor unaffected at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt issues unaffected at 'BB' Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt issues downgraded to 'C' from CCC Preference shares affirmed at 'C' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 16 August 2011, 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 13 December 2011, and 'Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis' dated 11 July 2011 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities Evaluating Corporate Governance Treatment of Hybrids in Bank Capital Analysis ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training