TEXT-S&P rates Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust notes

OVERVIEW -- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-II note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets. -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes. -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's $300 asset-backed notes series 2012-II (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets. The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 18, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated notes should be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 3.0%-5.0% base-case net loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case payment rate assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and note interest rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support is available for the assigned preliminary ratings. All of the stress assumptions are based on our current criteria and assumptions (see "General Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Presale: Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II, June 18, 2012 -- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Grew for U.S. Bankcards and Private-Label Cards in April as Delinquencies Fell, June 1, 2012 -- May 11, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed on U.S. Private-Label Card ABS from Seven Issuers on Adjustments to Key Performance Variables, May 11, 2012 -- U.S. Credit Card ABS Issuer Report: From First-Quarter 2012 Lows, Loss Rates May Climb Above 6% Depending On The Economy, May 2, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS, Sept. 14, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card Securitizations, April 19, 2010 PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II Class Rating Interest Amount rate(i) (mil. $) A-1/A-2 AAA (sf) Fixed/floating 255.000 B A (sf) Fixed 24.000 C BBB (sf) Fixed 12.750 D(ii) NR Fixed 8.250 (i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not rated.