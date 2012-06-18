版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust notes

OVERVIEW
     -- Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-II note issuance 
is an ABS securitization backed by the series 2004-1 certificate issued by 
Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which represents an undivided investor 
interest in the master trust's assets.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, B, and C notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, legal structure, and timely interest and principal payments, among 
other factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) June 18, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to Cabela's Credit Card Master Note 
Trust's $300 asset-backed notes series 2012-II (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by the series 
2004-1 certificate issued by Cabela's Master Credit Card Trust, which 
represents an undivided investor interest in the master trust's assets.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of June 18, 2012. Subsequent 
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the 
preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: 
     -- Our view that the credit support for each class of rated notes should 
be sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 3.0%-5.0% 
base-case net loss rate assumption, 29.0%-31.0% base-case payment rate 
assumption, 14.0%-16.0% base-case yield assumption, and 0.0%-1.0% purchase 
rate assumption. In addition, we use stressed excess spread and note interest 
rate assumptions to assess whether, in our opinion, sufficient credit support 
is available for the assigned preliminary ratings. All of the stress 
assumptions are based on our current criteria and assumptions (see "General 
Methodology And AssumptionsRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Presale: Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II, June 
18, 2012
     -- U.S. And Canada Credit Card Quality Index Report: Losses Grew for U.S. 
Bankcards and Private-Label Cards in April as Delinquencies Fell, June 1, 2012
     -- May 11, 2012, Ratings Raised, Affirmed on U.S. Private-Label Card ABS 
from Seven Issuers on Adjustments to Key Performance Variables, May 11, 2012
     -- U.S. Credit Card ABS Issuer Report: From First-Quarter 2012 Lows, Loss 
Rates May Climb Above 6% Depending On The Economy, May 2, 2012 
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- Revised Purchase And Payment Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card 
ABS, Sept. 14, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card 
Securitizations, April 19, 2010
 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
Cabela's Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-II
 
Class        Rating       Interest               Amount
                          rate(i)              (mil. $)
A-1/A-2      AAA (sf)     Fixed/floating        255.000
B            A (sf)       Fixed                  24.000
C            BBB (sf)     Fixed                  12.750
D(ii)        NR           Fixed                   8.250

(i)The actual fixed and floating interest rates will be determined on the 
pricing date. (ii)The class D notes are not being offered publicly. NR--Not 
rated.

