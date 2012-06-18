TEXT-S&P puts DLR Kredit A/S on watch positive

June 18 - Overview -- Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR Kredit A/S has announced plans to increase its capital by Danish krone 1 billion by issuing common equity and hybrid capital instruments. -- We are placing our 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit ratings on the company on CreditWatch with positive implications to reflect the possibility that its stand-alone credit profile could be positively impacted by the capital increase. -- Resolution of the CreditWatch placement will depend on the final terms and conditions of the hybrid capital instruments and the impact of the capital increase on DLR Kredit's capital position. -- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 2012. Rating Action On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB+' long-term counterparty credit ratings on Denmark-based mortgage provider DLR Kredit A/S on CreditWatch with positive implications. Rationale The CreditWatch placement follows an announcement by DLR Kredit that it plans to increase its capital by Danish krone 1 billion (EUR134 million at DKK7.44 to EUR1) by a 50-50 issue of common equity and hybrid capital instruments. The decision to raise capital was driven by two main factors: -- The need to repay existing government owned hybrid capital instruments while preserving a regulatory Tier1 ratio above 12% in accordance with the original requirements in the terms and conditions of the instruments. -- To meet higher capital requirements expected under the EU's Capital Requirements Directive IV. The new common equity and hybrid capital instruments will be subscribed by DLR Kredit's present shareholders through PRAS A/S, a company created through the sale of Totalkredit (not rated) to Nykredit Realkredit A/S (A+/Stable/A-1) in 2003. Today PRAS is a holder of shares in Nykredit Holding A/S. PRAS's owners are also the present direct shareholders in DLR Kredit A/S. CreditWatch Resolution of the CreditWatch placement will depend on the final terms and conditions of the hybrid capital instruments and the impact of the capital increase on DLR Kredit's capital position. We will review the terms and conditions to determine if the instruments qualify for inclusion in the company's total adjusted capital as defined by our hybrid criteria. We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement by the third quarter of 2012, when the capital raising should be complete. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Rising Household Debt Could Become A Headache For The Nordic Countries, May 30 2011 -- Denmark (Kingdom of), Dec. 16, 2011 -- Danish Mortgage Bank DLR Kredit A/S Assigned 'BBB+/A-2' Ratings, May 31, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From DLR Kredit A/S Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Watch Pos/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.