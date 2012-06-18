版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 18日 星期一 23:36 BJT

lamsa/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 18 Linha Amarela S.A. - LAMSA: * Moodys assigns ba3 / a2.br rating to lamsas BRL 386.7 million senior

secured debentures; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐