TEXT-S&P keeps Fresenius SE 'BB+' rtg on watch negative

Overview
     -- Germany-based health care provider Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
 (FSE) plans to acquire all the outstanding shares of German private
hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion. 
     -- FSE will finance the acquisition primarily with debt, which will 
increase leverage.
     -- We are therefore keeping our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating 
on FSE and its subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA on CreditWatch 
negative.
     -- The continuing CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a 
one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon-Klinikum for significantly more 
than the current offer price of EUR22.50 per share, such that Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x.

Rating Action
On June 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that it is keeping 
its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based health care group 
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSE) and subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. 
KGaA (FME) on CreditWatch negative, where it was originally placed on April 
30, 2012. We refer to FSE and FME together as the group.

At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed EUR1,850 
million and $1,600 million senior secured credit facilities to be issued by 
FSE's subsidiaries Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc. and Fresenius Finance II B.V. 
We are placing the issue rating on the proposed facilities on CreditWatch with 
negative implications. The recovery rating on the proposed facilities is '2', 
indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a 
payment default.

In addition, we are keeping our issue ratings on the group's various existing 
debt instruments, including the senior unsecured notes, on CreditWatch 
negative, where they were originally placed on April 30, 2012. 

The ratings on the proposed facilities are subject to our receipt and review 
of the final documentation and in particular, to our confirmation that the 
company will not raise more senior secured debt than it currently proposes. 

Rationale
The CreditWatch status continues to reflect FSE's intention to acquire German 
private hospitals operator Rhon-Klinikum AG for approximately EUR3.1 billion, 
and to assume about EUR800 million of Rhon-Klinikum's outstanding debt. We 
understand that FSE will fund the acquisition with about EUR1,000 million of 
equity and a large amount of debt, which will lead to an increase in leverage. 

There is a risk of a one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon-Klinikum for 
significantly more than the current offer price of EUR22.50 such that Standard &
Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA exceeds 4x. We view adjusted leverage of less 
than 4x as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating. FSE could increase the 
offer price to improve its chances of reaching the shareholder acceptance 
threshold of 90%.

Assuming that FSE acquires Rhon-Klinikum for the current offer price of EUR22.50
per share, we estimate that its leverage after the acquisition would likely 
increase to 3.5x-4.0x, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt likely to 
remain in the 15%-20% range over the next 12-18 months. We consider these 
levels as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating.

On the closing of the acquisition, we will likely assess the group's business 
risk profile as "strong," as opposed to "satisfactory" currently. This new 
assessment would mainly reflect: 
     -- An increase in FSE's revenues to about EUR22 billion and EBITDA to about
EUR4 billion from 2012.
     -- Increasing business diversification away from FME and its dialysis 
business. 
     -- FME's position as the world's largest provider of products and 
services for dialysis and FSE's market-leading position in Europe for clinical 
nutrition and infusion therapy. 

These positive factors are partly mitigated by FME's predominant focus on a 
single disease area, although this is tempered by the diversification of FSE's 
subsidiaries.

We assess the group's post-acquisition financial risk profile as "aggressive." 
This takes into account primarily the recent increase in the frequency of 
acquisitions, as well as the resulting higher leverage. However, we recognize 
that FSE has a track record of assimilating sizable acquisitions and reducing 
debt relatively quickly because of its strong cash-generating capacity. This, 
together with what we assess as a "strong" business risk profile after the 
acquisition, is in line with a rating of 'BB+'. 

The alignment of the corporate credit rating on FME with that on FSE is a 
consequence of our assessment of FME's relationship with FSE. This includes 
FSE's significant influence over FME, as well as the nature of their economic 
relationship.

Liquidity
We assess the group's liquidity profile as "adequate" under our criteria. We 
forecast that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and the available credit 
facilities) should exceed uses over the next 12 months by more than 1.2x. Even 
if EBITDA were to decline by 15%-20%, we believe that net sources would remain 
positive. (See "Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers," published Sept. 28, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global 
Credit Portal.)

Our assessment is based on the following sources of liquidity over the next 12 
months: 
     -- On Dec. 31, 2011, the group had cash of EUR635 million available, 
together with approximately EUR800 million under committed and uncommitted bank 
facilities; $960 million under FME's $3.9 credit agreement expiring in March 
2013; and $550 million under FSE's $2.3 billion credit agreement.
     -- We anticipate that FSE should be able to generate at least EUR1.6 
billion of cash from operations per year over the next three years, 
comfortably covering capital expenditures and dividends of about EUR800 million 
and EUR350 million per year, respectively. 

We project the following uses of liquidity over the next 12 months:

     -- Debt of about EUR1.3 billion due by the end of the fourth quarter of 
2012, mainly comprising repayments under the group's credit agreements and 
FSE's euro-denominated notes. 
     -- Long-term debt maturities at FSE (excluding FME). These are 
concentrated in 2013 and 2014, when about EUR1 billion is due under the senior 
credit agreement, in addition to about EUR800 million of euro-denominated and 
senior notes, and EUR204 million under European Investment Bank 
(AAA/Negative/A-1+) facilities.
     -- Long-term debt maturities at FME. These are concentrated in 2012 and 
2013, when about $2.8 billion under credit agreement facilities is due for 
repayment. 
     -- Maintenance covenants under FSE's senior secured loans agreement, 
mainly comprising leverage and interest coverage ratios. We anticipate that 
FSE should be able to maintain adequate (15%-30%) headroom under these 
covenants.

Recovery analysis
The issue rating on the proposed EUR1,850 million and $1,600 million senior 
secured credit facilities to be issued by Fresenius US Finance I Inc. and 
Fresenius Finance II B.V. is 'BBB-', one notch above the corporate credit 
rating. The recovery rating on the proposed facilities is '2', indicating our 
expectation of meaningful (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment 
default. 

The issue and recovery ratings on the various senior unsecured notes issued by 
Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc. and Fresenius Finance B.V. are 'BB+' and '3', 
respectively. The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of 
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. All issue 
ratings are on CreditWatch negative pending completion of the proposed 
acquisition.

Numerical coverage for the senior secured creditors is in excess of 100%. 
However, the recovery rating of '2' reflects our view that, under our 
criteria, the structural and contractual seniority of the secured facilities, 
and the recovery value available, are unlikely to be sufficient to maintain 
any upward notching of the issue rating in the event that we raised the 
corporate credit rating on FSE to 'BBB-'. 

The proposed senior secured credit facilities are denominated in euros and 
U.S. dollars and comprise EUR2.31 billion (equivalent) of term loans and EUR808 
million (equivalent) of revolving credit facilities (RCFs). According to the 
documentation, the proposed euro-denominated facilities would be senior 
secured obligations of Fresenius Finance II and the proposed U.S. 
dollar-denominated facilities would be senior secured obligations of Fresenius 
U.S. Finance I.

The proposed facilities will be used to part-finance the acquisition of all 
the outstanding shares of Rhon-Klinikum, repay Rhon-Klinikum's existing debt, 
as well as refinance FSE's existing senior secured debt facilities. 

We understand that the security and guarantee package granted to the proposed 
facilities will be relatively similar to that provided to the existing senior 
secured facilities, principally comprising share pledges, as well as asset 
security from the operations of FSE's subsidiary APP LLC. Under this package, 
the loans to APP (tranche B3) benefit from guarantees from APP Pharmaceuticals 
Inc. and APP Pharmaceuticals LLC, in addition to the collateral granted to 
other tranches of debt. (For more details, see "Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 
Recovery Rating Profile," published April 11, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the 
Global Credit Portal.)

Furthermore, we understand that the shares of the Bidco that will acquire Rhon 
Klinikum will also be pledged as security for the proposed facilities. 
Management has indicated that, following completion of the acquisition, the 
Bidco will be merged with Fresenius HELIOS, with the shares of the merged 
entities continuing to be pledged. Generally, however, we view the collateral 
package for the proposed facilities as relatively weak, relying principally on 
share pledges, and with more limited asset security.

According to the intercreditor agreement, the term loan B3 benefits from a 
first-ranking claim over the collateral, ahead of the other proposed 
facilities. However, reallocation clauses in the senior secured facilities 
agreement seek to moderate the effects of the different collateral structure, 
which favors the APP debt. In the event of a default, the reallocation clause 
requires lenders of the proposed facilities to exchange their exposure with 
other lenders (that is, reallocate) to achieve a proportionate distribution 
across the different types of security and thereby realize recoveries on a 
pari passu basis. Nonetheless, we consider that enforcement of reallocation 
obligations could become subject to dispute, resulting in different recoveries 
among the proposed senior secured credit facilities. This is somewhat similar 
to the existing collateral structure. 

The documentation for the proposed facilities includes, among other things, 
maintenance financial covenants, a margin ratchet, and a cross-default 
provision.

We have revised our default scenario assumptions and stressed valuation 
metrics to reflect the effect of the acquisition and debt refinancing. 
Assuming that the acquisition goes ahead, our hypothetical default scenario 
for FSE projects a default in 2017, compared with 2015 previously, with EBITDA 
declining to about EUR810 million, excluding EBITDA generated at FME.

We value FSE using a market-multiple approach. Our estimate of FSE's 
enterprise value at default is about EUR5.7 billion. We base this valuation on 
the intrinsic value of the businesses of Fresenius HELIOS and Rhon Klinikum, 
Fresenius Vamed, Fresenius Kabi, and APP, and on our assumption of a moderate 
value of FSE's stake in FME.

Deducting prior-ranking claims totaling about EUR1.1 billion leaves about EUR4.6
billion available for the secured debt, assuming about EUR2.75 billion 
outstanding at default. This leaves about EUR1.85 billion for the unsecured 
creditors, assuming a total amount of senior unsecured debt at default of 
about EUR4.9 billion (including unsecured bridge facilities or replacement 
securities).

The issue ratings on all debt instruments (including the proposed facilities) 
remain on CreditWatch negative pending the CreditWatch resolution on the 
corporate credit rating. We believe that, as a result of the proposed 
financing arrangements, the recovery prospects and recovery ratings on the 
senior unsecured notes remain vulnerable to a downgrade.

We do not currently envisage that the recovery rating on the senior unsecured 
notes would fall below '4'. However, in the event of any significant increase 
in the level of secured financing beyond the levels currently proposed, the 
issue and recovery ratings on the unsecured notes could be vulnerable to being 
lowered as a result of increasing subordination and declining recovery 
prospects.

CreditWatch 
The continuing CreditWatch placement on the corporate credit rating reflects 
the possibility of a one-notch downgrade should FSE acquire Rhon Klinikum for 
significantly more than the current offer price of EUR22.50 per share. FSE could
increase the offer price to improve its chances of reaching the shareholder 
acceptance threshold of 90%. A significant increase in the current offer price 
would increase adjusted debt to EBITDA to more than 4x. However, we have no 
indication from management that this is its intention. We view adjusted 
leverage of less than 4x as commensurate with the current 'BB+' rating.

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch within next three months, subject to further 
progress on the proposed transaction. As part of the resolution, we will 
review the effect of any changes to the debt financing structure on the 
recovery prospects for the group's various rated debt instruments. 
Specifically, in the event of any significant increase in the level of secured 
financing beyond that currently proposed, the issue and recovery ratings on 
the unsecured notes could be vulnerable to being lowered as a result of 
increasing subordination and declining recovery prospects.

     -- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Recovery Rating Profile, April 11, 2012
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB+/Watch Neg/--   

New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

Fresenius Finance II
 Senior Secured Debt*                   BBB-/Watch Neg     
 Recovery Rating                        2

Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc.
 Senior Secured*                        BBB-/Watch Neg     
 Recovery Rating                        2

Ratings Affirmed
APP Pharmaceuticals LLC
 Senior Secured Debt*                   BBB-/Watch Neg     
 Recovery Rating                        2

FMC Finance VII S.A.
 Senior Unsecured Debt(3)                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

FMC Finance VIII S.A.
 Senior Unsecured Debt(3)                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

Fresenius Finance B.V.
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3
 Subordinated*                          BB-/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        6

Fresenius Finance I S.A. (Luxembourg)
 Senior Secured Debt*                   BBB-/Watch Neg     
 Recovery Rating                        2

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
 Senior Secured Debt                    BBB-/Watch Neg     
Recovery Rating                         2

Fresenius Medical Care Finance VI S.A.
 Senior Unsecured Debt(3)                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

Fresenius Medical Care US Finance II, Inc
 Senior Unsecured Debt(3)                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

Fresenius Medical Care US Finance, Inc
 Senior Unsecured Debt(3)                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

Fresenius U.S. Finance I Inc.
 Senior Secured Debt*                   BBB-/Watch Neg     
 Recovery Rating                        2

Fresenius U.S. Finance II Inc.
 Senior Unsecured Debt*                 BB+/Watch Neg      
 Recovery Rating                        3

*Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.
(3)Guaranteed by Fresenius Medical care Holdings Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG
& Co. KGaA, and Fresenius Medical Care Deutschland GmbH.


