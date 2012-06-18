TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Atlante Finance Srl notes

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has taken various rating actions on Atlante Finance S.r.l.'s notes as follows: EUR236,881,437 class A notes (ISIN IT0004069032): affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR28,800,000 class B notes (ISIN IT0004069040): upgraded to 'AAsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable EUR136,800,000 class C notes (ISIN IT0004069057): upgraded to 'BBsf' from 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable The upgrade of the class B and C notes is due to the increased credit enhancement (CE) which has been supported by structural de-leveraging of this transaction which is quite seasoned as it closed in May 2006. The portfolio has amortised to 40% of the initial portfolio size, or EUR552m, from an initial pool of EUR1.4bn as of March 2006. Defaulted and 90 days-past-due delinquent loans stand at 20% of the current portfolio balance. Defaulted loans and past-due principal instalments of delinquent loans are debited to the Principal Deficiency Ledger (PDL), the balance of which is written down by diverting excess spread from the portfolio to accelerate the pay down of the notes in order of priority. The outstanding PDL balance is equal to 12% of the current portfolio balance, a level which has remained largely stable since March 2011. In the analysis of the SME pool, which accounts for about 59% of the overall collateral portfolio, Fitch assumed a probability of default (PD) transaction benchmark equal to 3.3% on the basis of the actual historical default performance of this pool and the Italian SME benchmark of 3.75% disclosed in the SME CDO criteria. However, where assets were in arrears, adjustments were made to their PDs in line with Fitch's SME criteria to reflect the relative increase in risk. From a recovery perspective, all the loans in the SME pool are secured by economic first-ranking mortgages on real estate assets with a weighted average current loan-to-value (LTV) of 40%. For the residential pool, which accounts for about 38% of the overall portfolio, Fitch has estimated a stressed loss as envisaged in its "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" report. This stressed loss reflected among others the geographical distribution of the pool (with 44% of the pool's principal outstanding balance consisting of exposures towards obligors based in northern Italy, 26% in central Italy and 30% in southern Italy), the presence of self-employed borrowers (25%) and of second homes (8%) among the properties backing the residential mortgage loans, and a current LTV of 22%. Fitch expects structural de-leveraging to continue, which will further increase credit enhancement available to all rated classes of notes. The local public entity pool has experienced no defaults to date, and Fitch expects this positive trend to continue. The residential pool has experienced defaults in line with expectations, and hence this pool is not a source of performance concern. A more volatile behaviour is to be expected from the SME pool in light of its high single obligor concentration risk, with the largest ten obligor groups accounting for about 53% of the SME pool balance (28% of the overall collateral pool balance). However, this is mitigated by the remarkably high credit enhancement levels of the rated notes, which currently stand at 58.0%, 52.9% and 28.7% for class A, class B and class C notes respectively. The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of an initial EUR1.4bn static pool of commercial mortgage loans granted to Italian SMEs, residential mortgage loans granted to private households in Italy and unsecured loans granted to Italian local public entities. All these loans were originated and are serviced by Unipol Banca S.p.A. Atlante Finance S.r.l. is a limited liability special purpose vehicle incorporated under the laws of Italy. Fitch has revised the Issuer Report Grade (IRG) of Atlante Finance S.r.l.'s servicer and payment reports to One Star (from Two Stars). This revision follows the publication of the "EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades" report in November 2011, which has tightened the criteria according to which issuer report grades are assigned by Fitch. This issuer reports lack, among other factors, counterparty rating information and portfolio stratification tables for industry, single obligor and geographical concentration. Moreover the delivery of these reports has not always been timely. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Source of information: servicer reports, payment reports and discussions with the servicer (Unipol Banca S.p.A.). Applicable criteria, "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria" dated June 2012, "Global Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations (SME CLOs)" dated June 2012, "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria" dated June 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions" dated May 2012 and "EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades" dated November 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Criteria for Rating Granular Corporate Balance-Sheet Securitisations - SME CLO EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions EMEA SC Issuer Report Grades