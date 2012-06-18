TEXT-Fitch affirms Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 plc's notes

June 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cornerstone Titan 2006-1 Plc's notes due 2015, as follows: GBP259.5m class A (XS0262023459) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable GBP48.3m class B (XS0262023962) affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable GBP19.5m class C (XS0262024184) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable GBP24.6m class D (XS0262024424) affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable GBP19.9m class E (XS0262025157) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable GBP28.3m class F (XS0262025405) affirmed at 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE) 80% GBP11.2m class G (XS0262025744) affirmed at 'Dsf'; RE0% GBP0m class H (XS0262026551) affirmed at 'Dsf' GBP0m class J (XS0262027104) affirmed at 'Dsf' The affirmations reflect the stable performance of the collateral since Fitch's last rating action in June 2011. Although the GBP231m Woolgate Exchange loan (56% of outstanding loan portfolio balance, and the senior portion of a GBP269m whole loan) and the GBP77.9m Lloyds Chamber loan (19%, and a senior portion of a GBP87.2m whole loan) did not repay at their maturities in July and October 2011 respectively, this was factored into Fitch's analysis at its last review. The Woolgate exchange loan is secured by a high quality office asset located in the heart of London's financial district and fully let to West LB AG ('A-'/Rating Watch Positive/'F1') on a lease expiring in 2020. A March 2012 valuation recorded a value of GBP265m, up from GBP255m in 2010, but down on a September 2011 valuation of GBP277m. An offer for the property, purported to be in the region of GBP270m, fell through in February 2012, and as a result, the property remains on the market. After the loan's payment default, all excess cash after debt service is being used to repay the loan. Fitch expects the securitised loan to repay in full prior to the notes' legal final maturity in 2015. The Lloyds Chamber is secured by a secondary quality office building located on the outskirts of London's financial district, and fully let to Aon Corporation ( 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2') until June 2018. The special servicer is currently exploring its options with the aim of seeking a consensual sale of the property, following an unsuccessful marketing campaign by the borrower. The property was revalued in June 2011, showing a 27% fall in value since closing. Given the quality of the asset, its location, and the likely departure of the tenant at its lease expiry (the majority of the property is sub-let to third parties), Fitch expects this loan to make a loss, and estimates an LTV in excess of 100%. The remaining four loans have performed steadily since Fitch's last rating action. The Capital House loan (9% of the pool) and the Impact Portfolio (3%) are expected to repay in full in July 2012 and January 2013, respectively. The Argos Distribution centre (12%) and Craven Hill (1%) loans are both due to mature in 2013, with limited losses. All loan principal payments are paid down sequentially to the notes. Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the issuer, servicer, and periodic cash manager and servicer reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria