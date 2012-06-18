版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 00:27 BJT

CLYDESDALEBANK/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 18 Clydesdale Bank PLC: * Moodys assigns definite aaa rating to Clydesdale regulated covered bonds * Rpt-moodys assigns definite aaa rating to clydesdale regulated covered bonds

