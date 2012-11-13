TEXT-S&P raises ZAO UniCredit Bank short-term rating to 'A-2'

Overview
-- On June 27, 2012, we raised the short-term foreign currency rating on
the Russian Federation to 'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirmed the long-term ratings
at 'BBB'.
-- As a result, and according to our criteria, we are raising our
short-term ratings on Russia-based ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to
'A-2' from 'A-3' and affirming the 'BBB' long-term ratings.
-- Although we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Russia support from
its parent, UniCredit Bank Austria AG, we cap the ratings on the bank at the
level of the sovereign because the bank only operates in Russia.
-- The stable outlook on the bank mirrors that on the Russian Federation.
Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
counterparty credit rating on ZAO UniCredit Bank (UniCredit Russia) to 'A-2'
from 'A-3'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'BBB' long-term counterparty
credit ratings on the bank. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The raising of the short-term rating follows a similar action on the Russian
Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-2; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2;
Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and the revision of our criteria on the linkage
between long-term and short-term ratings on sovereigns (for further details
see
"here
7402266&rev_id=2&sid=1005762&sind=A&" published June 27, 2012, on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). According to the criteria, a
short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating
by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate
entities.
Although we view UniCredit Russia as highly strategic to its immediate parent,
Austria-based UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Negative/A-1), we cap the ratings
on the bank at the level of the sovereign because the bank's business profile
is only exposed to the Russian economy. The raising of the short-term rating
on the bank is therefore a direct consequence of the upward revision of the
short-term rating on Russia.
The ratings on UniCredit Russia reflect our 'bb' anchor for a commercial bank
operating solely in Russia. They also reflect our assessment of the bank's
"strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk
position, "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define
these terms. These assessments balance related strengths and weaknesses of the
Russian banking system. Furthermore, we consider that the bank has a strong
competitive position and brand recognition in the domestic market.
The 'BBB' long-term rating on UniCredit Russia is two notches higher than its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'bb+'. We view UniCredit
Russia as a "highly strategic" entity of UniCredit Bank Austria AG. This is
based on the bank's high operational integration and alignment with the
UniCredit group's global strategy. In our view, UniCredit Bank Austria AG
would provide extraordinary support in case of need to its fully owned Russian
subsidiary. We believe that the extraordinary support from the Austrian
government, which we factor into the ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria AG,
could be extended to some extent to its subsidiaries in Central and Eastern
Europe (CEE), including UniCredit Russia.
Outlook
The stable outlook on UniCredit Russia mirrors that on the long-term sovereign
credit rating on the Russian Federation. It also reflects our view of the
operating environment in Russia, which we consider to be gradually
stabilizing, as well as our expectation that UniCredit Russia's improving
asset quality and good financial performance are sustainable.
The ratings on UniCredit Russia are at the same level as the sovereign foreign
currency ratings on Russia. Accordingly, any negative rating action on the
ratings on the sovereign would have negative implications for the ratings on
the bank. In addition, in the event of any negative rating action on the
ultimate parent, the UniCredit group, which we currently rate one notch above
UniCredit Russia, we would reassess the potential implications for the ratings
on UniCredit Russia. We would notably monitor the SACP of the Russian bank and
whether it would be negatively affected by contagion risks from the larger
group, and if the likelihood of support from its direct owner, UniCredit Bank
Austria, is diminishing.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To
Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2
SACP bb+
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding Average (0)
Liquidity Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 2
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
ZAO UniCredit Bank
Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-3
Certificate Of Deposit BBB/A-2 BBB/A-3
Senior Unsecured BBB
