TEXT-S&P rates Inter-American Investment notes 'AA'

Nov 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'AA'
foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating on the Inter-American Investment
Corp.'s (IIC) issue of $350 million floating rate notes due on Nov. 16, 2015.

The ratings on IIC reflect its continued strong capital position, ample 
balance-sheet liquidity, and membership in the Inter-American Development Bank 
Group. The offsetting factors are the institution's small size and its 
exposure to private-sector borrowers, particularly second-floor lending to 
commercial banks, which exposes IIC to Latin American financial system risk 
and, for direct lending, to idiosyncratic corporate risk. IIC's private-sector 
loans entail higher default rates and losses given default than multilateral 
lending institution (MLI) loans to central governments.

We expect that this capital market issue will raise IIC's debt 
borrowings-to-shareholder equity ratio to 1.2 (net of short-term debt maturing 
during 2012 and assuming 2% annual growth of shareholders' equity) at year-end 
2012 from 0.9 at year-end 2011.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IIC will maintain a strong 
funding structure, capitalization, and liquidity, as well as our expectation 
that other Inter-American Development Bank Group shareholders will assume the 
2% of total shares relinquished by the U.S. We could change our ratings on IIC 
based on our revised MLI criteria, which we expect to publish shortly.


RATINGS LIST

Inter-American Investment Corp.
 Issuer Credit Rating                       AA/Stable/A-1+

New Rating

Inter-American Investment Corp.
 $350 mil. floating rate notes due 2015     AA


