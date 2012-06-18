TEXT-S&P raises 10 IBM-related ratings

BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax
June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 10 classes of certificates linked to International Business Machines Corp. debentures to 'AA-' from 'A+' (see list). The upgraded certificates relate to two International Business Machines Corp.-related transactions. The ratings are dependent on our rating on the underlying security supporting the certificates. Eight of the exposed certificates are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-'), and two are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures due Nov. 29, 2032 ('AA-'). Today's rating actions reflect the May 30, 2012, raising of our rating on the underlying securities to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the underlying securities. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- International Business Machines Corp. Upgraded To 'AA-' As Business Shifts To Software And Services, published May 30, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria Related To Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006. RATINGS RAISED Ratings Dependent On International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-') CorTS Trust V for IBM Debentures US$41.2 mil notional amount .725% corporate backed trust securities I/O certificates series 2006-1 Class To From CorTS AA- A+ I/O AA- A+ CorTS Trust VI for IBM Debentures US$60 mil corporate backed trust securities Class To From CorTS AA- A+ I/O AA- A+ Public STEERS Series 1998 IBM-Z2 Trust US$95 mil trust certs ser 1998 IBM-Z2 due 06/01/2018 Class To From A AA- sf A+ sf B AA- sf A+ sf Structured Asset Trust Unit Repkgs (SATURNS) IBM Debenture-Bckd 2001-1 US$49.662 mil Callable Units series 2001-1 Class To From Units AA- A+ Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2001-2 US$29.969 mil trust certificates series 2001-2 Class To From A-1 AA- A+ Ratings dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures due November 29, 2032 ('AA-') CorTS Trust for International Business Machines Corp. Debentures US$38 mil certificates series 2004-3 Class To From A AA- A+ B AA- A+
ROSARIO, Argentina, Feb 16 When a boat carrying soy oil destined for India ran aground on the Parana River near Buenos Aires in late January, ships loaded with most of Argentina's grains exports were blocked for hours.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Atomico, which has spent the past decade proving startups can prosper outside Silicon Valley, said on Thursday it had closed Europe's largest standalone tech venture fund, a $765 million war chest that reflects the region's growing financing firepower.