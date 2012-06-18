TEXT-S&P raises 10 IBM-related ratings

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 10 classes of certificates linked to International Business Machines Corp. debentures to 'AA-' from 'A+' (see list). The upgraded certificates relate to two International Business Machines Corp.-related transactions. The ratings are dependent on our rating on the underlying security supporting the certificates. Eight of the exposed certificates are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-'), and two are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures due Nov. 29, 2032 ('AA-'). Today's rating actions reflect the May 30, 2012, raising of our rating on the underlying securities to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We may take subsequent rating actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the underlying securities. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- International Business Machines Corp. Upgraded To 'AA-' As Business Shifts To Software And Services, published May 30, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 2006. -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria Related To Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006. RATINGS RAISED Ratings Dependent On International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-') CorTS Trust V for IBM Debentures US$41.2 mil notional amount .725% corporate backed trust securities I/O certificates series 2006-1 Class To From CorTS AA- A+ I/O AA- A+ CorTS Trust VI for IBM Debentures US$60 mil corporate backed trust securities Class To From CorTS AA- A+ I/O AA- A+ Public STEERS Series 1998 IBM-Z2 Trust US$95 mil trust certs ser 1998 IBM-Z2 due 06/01/2018 Class To From A AA- sf A+ sf B AA- sf A+ sf Structured Asset Trust Unit Repkgs (SATURNS) IBM Debenture-Bckd 2001-1 US$49.662 mil Callable Units series 2001-1 Class To From Units AA- A+ Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2001-2 US$29.969 mil trust certificates series 2001-2 Class To From A-1 AA- A+ Ratings dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures due November 29, 2032 ('AA-') CorTS Trust for International Business Machines Corp. Debentures US$38 mil certificates series 2004-3 Class To From A AA- A+ B AA- A+