版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 02:19 BJT

TEXT-S&P raises 10 IBM-related ratings

June 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on 10
classes of certificates linked to International Business Machines Corp. 
debentures to 'AA-' from 'A+' (see list). The upgraded certificates relate to
two International Business Machines Corp.-related transactions.

The ratings are dependent on our rating on the underlying security supporting 
the certificates. Eight of the exposed certificates are dependent on 
International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior debentures due Dec. 1, 
2096 ('AA-'), and two are dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 
5.875% debentures due Nov. 29, 2032 ('AA-').

Today's rating actions reflect the May 30, 2012, raising of our rating on the 
underlying securities to 'AA-' from 'A+'. We may take subsequent rating 
actions on these transactions due to changes in our rating assigned to the 
underlying securities.
  

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement  mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

     -- International Business Machines Corp. Upgraded To 'AA-' As Business 
Shifts To Software And Services, published May 30, 2012.
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, published Oct. 1, 
2006.
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Criteria 
Related To Global Synthetic Securities, published Oct. 1, 2006.
 
RATINGS RAISED 

Ratings Dependent On International Business Machines Corp.'s 7.125% senior 
debentures due Dec. 1, 2096 ('AA-')

CorTS Trust V for IBM Debentures
US$41.2 mil notional amount .725% corporate backed trust securities I/O 
certificates series 2006-1

Class         To      From
CorTS         AA-     A+
I/O           AA-     A+ 


CorTS Trust VI for IBM Debentures
US$60 mil corporate backed trust securities

Class         To      From
CorTS         AA-     A+
I/O           AA-     A+ 


Public STEERS Series 1998 IBM-Z2 Trust
US$95 mil trust certs ser 1998 IBM-Z2 due 06/01/2018

Class         To      From
A             AA- sf     A+ sf
B             AA- sf     A+ sf 


Structured Asset Trust Unit Repkgs (SATURNS) IBM Debenture-Bckd 2001-1
US$49.662 mil Callable Units series 2001-1

Class         To      From
Units         AA-     A+


Trust Certificates (TRUCs) Series 2001-2
US$29.969 mil trust certificates series 2001-2

Class         To      From
A-1           AA-     A+

Ratings dependent on International Business Machines Corp.'s 5.875% debentures 
due November 29, 2032 ('AA-')

CorTS Trust for International Business Machines Corp. Debentures
US$38 mil certificates series 2004-3

Class         To      From
A             AA-     A+
B             AA-     A+

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐