版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 19日 星期二 03:16 BJT

BANKGOSPODARKIZYWNOSCIOWEJ/BRIEF (URGENT)

June 18 Bank Gospodarki Zywnosciowej SA : * Moodys downgrades BANK GOSPODARKI ZYWNOSCIOWEJ to baa2; outlook stable * Moodys downgrades BANK GOSPODARKI ZYWNOSCIOWEJ to baa2 from baa1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐