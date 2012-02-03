TEXT-Fitch rates America Movil

Feb 3 - ) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to America Movil, S.A.B.
de C.V.'s (America Movil) CNY1 billion (approximately US$159 million) 3.50%
senior notes due 2015. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used for
general corporate uses. America Movil's ratings are supported by diversified
fixed and wireless operations across Latin America, multiple service platforms,
large scale, strong free cash flow, ample financial flexibility and the policy
of having a sound financial and liquidity profile. The ratings incorporate
Fitch's expectation that management will maintain a relatively conservative
financial profile over the long term. Increased regulatory risk in Mexico and
declining prices in mobile voice services temper the ratings. Domiciled in
Mexico, American Movil's foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is higher
than Mexico's country ceiling rating of 'A-' due to the company's geographical
diversification; 48% of EBIDTA is generated outside Mexico and more than 80% of
EBITDA comes from investment grade countries. In addition, a strong credit
profile with committed credit facilities mitigates transfer and convertibility
risks. America Movil's credit quality is underpinned by its Mexican wireless and
fixed units, which account for approximately 38% of revenues and 52% of EBITDA
for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011. Recent rulings by Mexican authorities
have increase regulatory risk in Mexico for America Movil for both fixed and
wireless businesses. However, Fitch believes that negative outcomes related to
this should not be material to credit quality on a consolidated basis. In
addition, any cash outflow due to fines imposed by the antitrust authority
should be manageable given the company's diversification, strong cash flow
generation and financial profile. Nevertheless, Fitch expects the company to
defend itself from these rulings which can result in lower fines or delay of
payments. The company's diverse revenue stream, generated by wireless and
wireline businesses outside Mexico and to a lesser extent fixed line businesses,
provides the company with cash flow and currency diversification. Fitch believes
a geographically diversified portfolio of assets and services lowers business
risk and cash flow volatility. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011 80% of
EBITDA was generated by Mexico, Brazil and Colombia (including Panama). For this
period wireless revenues accounted for approximately 66% of total revenues and
the remainder by fixed services. Fitch's long-term expectation of leverage for
America Movil is that net debt to EBITDA will be at 1.0x. For the 12 months
ended Sept. 30, 2011 America Movil's total debt to EBITDA was 1.5 times (x),
while net debt to EBITDA approximated 1.0x. For this period total debt amounted
to MXN374 billion (USD27.8 billion) of which 86% is debt issued in the capital
markets and 14% is bank debt. America Movil's currency risk exposure strategy is
to have in Mexican Pesos the net debt after considering hedges. The company's
liquidity position is strong. As of Sept. 30, 2011 cash balances reached
MXN126.6 billion and unused committed credit facilities are USD3 billion on top
of cash from operations (CFO) over the past 12 months of MXN170 billion. This
favorably compares with maturities for the next three years of MXN80.3 billion.
In addition, the company's access to capital markets and extended maturity
profile adds to financial flexibility. Free cash flow is expected to remain
strong over the medium term, underpinned by stable capital expenditures in the
next few years of approximately USD8.5 billion. Funds flow from operations (FFO)
still has some room to grow driven by increased mobile penetration, higher
adoption and usage of mobile data and growth in fixed operations outside Mexico.
Free cash flow may be returned to shareholders absent any acquisitions. With
respect to acquisitions, Fitch believes America Movil will follow a disciplined
approach to its capital structure and the valuation of any potential
acquisition. Key Rating Drivers: A positive rating action seems unlikely at this
time given the recent upgrade in June 2011. However, a negative rating action
could occur if net leverage were to increase between 1.5x-2.0x on a sustained
basis due to operational or strategic factors. Fitch currently rates America
Movil as follows: --Local currency IDR 'A'; --Foreign currency IDR 'A'; --Senior
notes issuances'A'; --Mexican national scale rating 'AAA(mex)'; --Certificados
Burstiles issuances (ticker symbols AMX 10, AMX 10-2 and AMX 10U) 'AAA(mex)';
--30 Million UF-denominated Chilean Notes Program, including series A and D
issuances for a combined amount of UF9 million, 'AA+(cl)'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.