TEXT-S&P affirms BioScrip

-- Elmsford, N.Y.-based BioScrip expects to sell certain assets of its
community specialty pharmacies and centralized specialty and mail-service
pharmacy businesses to Walgreens Co. within the next few months for
approximately $225 million. -- BioScrip's ongoing revenues will be higher
margined, but will be reduced by about two-thirds, and will depend more on its
remaining infusion and home health operations. -- The timing and success of the
redeployment of proceeds from the divestiture are uncertain. -- We are affirming
our low-speculative-grade 'B' corporate credit and 'B-' senior unsecured debt
ratings on the company, and the rating outlook remains stable. NEW YORK
(Standard & Poor's) Feb. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today
that it is affirming its ratings on Elmsford, N.Y.-based BioScrip Inc.,
including its 'B' corporate credit rating, following the company's announcement
that it is selling specialty pharmacy businesses that generate about two-thirds
of current revenues. The outlook is stable. "The sale of its low-margined
specialty pharmacy businesses does not change our assessment of BioScrip's
business risk profile as 'vulnerable' (as we define the term in our criteria),"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Kaplan. The company's revenue base
will be reduced to about two-thirds of its current size, making it more subject
to the uncertain developments in its remaining infusion and home health
operations. "The pace and success of new investment in these areas, and the
extent to which proceeds from asset sales are used to reduce debt, could well
influence any eventual changes in our perception of the company's financial risk
profile," added Mr. Kaplan, "which we still consider 'highly leveraged' (as
defined in our criteria)." The stable outlook is based on the company's
still-vulnerable business risk profile that is unlikely to change in the coming
year. The uncertain pace and success of BioScrip's attempt to redeploy capital
creates a range of possibilities for its revenue growth and margin prospects
over the next few years. Still, in the year ahead, it is highly unlikely that
the company will establish an operating record that suggests a meaningful
improvement in our vulnerable business risk profile assessment. Accordingly, we
believe that our increased confidence that the company has the ability and
willingness to maintain what we would consider an "aggressive" financial risk
profile (as defined in our criteria), rather than a highly leveraged one, would
be the most likely reason for upgrading the company. Ratios indicative of an
improved financial risk profile would likely include funds from operations/debt
of sustainably above 12%, and debt/EBITDA maintained below 5x. This could
reflect overhead reductions in the wake of the divestitures, and the use of
proceeds from assets sales to reduce debt. We believe a lowering of the already
low-speculative-grade rating is unlikely, given the company's plan to invest in
higher margined operations than those divested, and the likelihood that
liquidity will be augmented with proceeds to be received at the close of the
transaction.