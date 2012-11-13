TEXT - S&P may still cut Assicurazioni Generali SpA ratings

Overview
-- Italy-based global multiline insurer Generali's
announcement of assets for sale and the increased possibility of the exercise of
a put option on minority interests in Central and Eastern Europe could
significantly influence the group's future capital adequacy levels.
-- The announcement on Nov. 9, 2012 by Generali's new CEO of the ongoing
review of the group's geographic and business footprint prolongs uncertainties
for Generali and its "core" subsidiaries (Generali group).
-- We are therefore maintaining the ratings on the Generali group on
CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch reflects our view that there's still pronounced
uncertainty regarding the outcome of Generali's new strategy and the
resilience of its balance sheet to risk and volatility in the domestic
environment.
Rating Action
On Nov. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services maintained its
CreditWatch with negative implications on the 'A' long-term counterparty
credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Italy-based insurer
Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali) and its "core" subsidiaries (Generali
group; see Ratings List). We also maintained on CreditWatch negative our 'A-'
counterparty credit rating on subsidiary Deutsche Bausparkasse Badenia AG, our
'A' counterparty credit rating on Generali USA Life Reassurance Co., the
'BBB+' counterparty credit ratings on Austria-based holding companies Generali
Holding Vienna AG and Generali Rueckversicherung AG, and related issue
ratings. We initially placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on June 7,
2012.
Rationale
The CreditWatch reflects our view that pronounced uncertainty regarding
Generali's future capital adequacy remains, based on our opinion that there is
an increased probability of both sales of non-core assets and the buyout of
minority interests of its Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) operations in the
coming months. Specifically, Generali announced on Nov. 9, 2012, that it had
begun by identifying Generali USA Life Reassurance and BSI Bank as non-core
and putting them up for sale. Moreover, our capital assessment is highly
sensitive to Generali's potential decision about the future of its stake in
the joint venture it holds with Czech company PPF (not rated) in the CEE.
Generali could have to choose between selling its stake or buying out PPF's
minority interest following news from PPF that a sale of its 49% stake in the
joint venture could be accelerated by a potential recall of its bank loans.
The CEO has also confirmed the Generali group's ongoing review of its
geographic and business footprint, and the intention to enhance efficiency
throughout the group. This is in addition to the recently announced
restructuring of domestic operations and centralization of all reinsurance
coverage at group level starting January 2013.
Given Generali's complex and wide-reaching international structure, the
strategic orientation of the new management could affect the Generali group's
financial profile and business position. In particular, we will monitor the
impact of the efficiency enhancing measures and potential asset sales on the
Generali group's future capitalization and its financial flexibility, which we
view as the main rating weaknesses.
The CreditWatch also reflects our concerns about the Generali group's
higher-than-peers' exposure to the Italian economy, and domestic sovereign and
financial investments. As of end-September 2012, we estimated that Italian
assets made up about 25% of Generali's investments, or about three times its
consolidated regulatory solvency capital.
Generali's high international diversification, strong market positions in
highly-rated European countries including France (Republic of France,
AA+/Negative/A-1+, unsolicited), Germany (Federal Republic of Germany,
AAA/Stable/A-1+, unsolicited), and Austria (Republic of Austria,
AA+/Negative/A-1+), and a share of Italian policyholder liabilities of below
30% of the total reduces Generali's direct link to domestic sovereign risk. As
a result, we rate Generali two notches above the long-term rating on Italy
(Republic of Italy, BBB+/Negative/A-2 unsolicited) (see "General Criteria:
Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And
Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011).
The ratings on the Generali group reflect our view of its very strong
competitive position, solid operating performance, and sound liquidity. We
view the Generali group's capitalization as a weakness for its credit quality
and believe that current market conditions and reduced net profits compared
with 2010 levels constrain the Generali group's financial flexibility.
The EUR1.13 billion net profit Generali posted for the first nine months of 2012
is in line with our expectations. We believe operating results in 2012 will
grow moderately compared with the 2011 figure of EUR3.9 billion based on an
expected combined ratio below 98% and stable new business margin in life.
Barring market turmoil in the last two months of 2012, net income for
full-year 2012 should significantly recover compared with the weak 2011 level
of EUR856 million.
CreditWatch
The CreditWatch indicates our view that there is a one-in-two chance that we
could lower the ratings on the Generali group, most likely by one notch. We
expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement shortly after Generali's
announcement of its new strategy which we expect on Jan. 14, 2013,
notwithstanding any unexpected major event prior to that date.
We could lower the ratings on Generali group if we believe capitalization is
unlikely to improve to levels consistent with the rating over the next year.
This could result from our review of the impact and execution risk of the new
strategy and announced asset sales, or the impact of potential minority
buyouts. We could also lower the ratings on some subsidiaries if our view of
their strategic importance changes under the Generali group's new strategy. We
could also lower the ratings if we believe that the Generali group's balance
sheet appears less resilient to risk and volatility in the domestic financial
environment, given Generali's higher country exposure to Italy than for other
global multiline insurers .
We could affirm the ratings on the Generali group if we believe that the new
strategy is likely to strengthen Generali's future capitalization to a level
in line with capital adequacy in the 'A' rating category according to our
capital model, and the Generali group's balance sheet weathers the
persistently high volatility and risks in Italy without a durable negative
impact on its financial and business profiles.
